SheKnows
Meet the Young & Restless Newcomer Who May Be Just What Chelsea Needs
Many have asked about the actress playing the role of Chelsea’s therapist on The Young and the Restless and we can report that daytime newcomer Anna Khaja is appearing in scenes with Melissa Claire Egan. The actress first appeared on Tuesday, November 8, when Chelsea attended her first therapy session at the facility.
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Camryn Grimes Drops Big News: ‘I’m Getting Emotional Writing This’
In September, we alerted readers that The Young and the Restless’ Camryn Grimes (Mariah) had some big news — but she wasn’t able to talk about it back then. Well now, the CBS soap star delivered an early Christmas gift to fans and revealed that she’ll be voicing Mrs. Claus in Disney’s upcoming holiday special Mickey Saves Christmas, opposite her fiancé Brock Foster Powell as Santa Claus!
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Laura Wright Braces Carly Fans Before Revealing a ‘New Side to Her’
The emotional experience in Jacksonville will have a visible impact on the Port Charles character. Things have been a bit stressful for General Hospital’s Carly as of late and given some of the memories of the past that she’s been forced to faced, well, they are going to have an effect on how she faces life — for a little while, anyway. In the latest issues of Soap Opera Digest, Laura Wright reflected on her character’s time in Jacksonville, Florida and how it will impact her future.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Curve Ball: Sally’s Decision Might Surprise Not Only Nick and Adam But Herself — Plus, Courtney Hope’s Fiercest Photo Shoots
“Stunned” may be the word of the day in Genoa City. After Victoria fired her from Newman Media, Young & Restless’ Sally is once again at a crossroads in life where she needs to regroup, refocus and figure out her next steps. But her professional future isn’t the only thing up in the air…
Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.
Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited! On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles. The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since...
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Alum Lucas Black Hopes To ‘Bring Masculinity Back’ in His New Western Movie
For NCIS: New Orleans alum Lucas Black, he’s back working on a new movie and he’s hoping to “bring masculinity back.” This seems to be very important to Black. He’s known to share that hashtag in some of his social media posts. In this one, he’s talking about things that matter to him personally.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Star Tanner Novlan Starring in a New Hallmark Christmas Movie
Here's a look at Tanner Novlan's history on 'The Bold and the Beautiful' and his upcoming acting projects, including a Hallmark Christmas movie.
‘NCIS’ Alum Mark Harmon Played a Major Role in His Son’s Engagement
We’re learning a little bit more about the role that NCIS legend Mark Harmon actually had when it comes to his son’s engagement. Let’s turn our attention to Sean Harmon, Mark’s son, and his fiancee Courtney Prather. They got engaged back in July 2021. Well, when that happened, a part of Harmon’s life actually paid a visit to the couple. Would you believe that Harmon’s horse had a role? It’s true!
EW.com
Kelly Rowland to guest-star in upcoming episode of The Equalizer
Music superstar Kelly Rowland will guest-star in an upcoming episode of The Equalizer. The Grammy-winning artist and actress is set to play a superstar singer (touché!) on the Nov. 27 episode of the CBS crime drama, which is currently in its third season. The episode, titled "Paradise Lost," will follow Misty as she decides to retire from the spotlight. When she receives a terrifying letter from a fan, her security team enlists the help of Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) to track down the culprit.
Why Olev Kozlov From NCIS Looks So Familiar
Despite losing three of its central protagonists over the years — including Mark Harmon's Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Michael Weatherly's Anthony DiNozzo, and Pauley Perrette's Abby Sciuto — CBS' "NCIS" is still plugging along and still drawing in viewers, albeit far fewer than it has in past seasons (via The Hollywood Reporter). Though even big "NCIS" fans wouldn't be sad if the show finally ended, it appears the prime-time mainstay won't be going anywhere anytime soon (via Deadline).
The Handmaid’s Tale: Could Nick And His Wife Rose Actually Get Separated In Gilead? Here’s What Creator Bruce Miller Told Us
The Handmaid's Tale's Nick is in hot water after the Season 5 finale.
The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss Talks Directing a 'Hell of a Lot' of Extras in the Show's Biggest Finale Ever
This post contains spoilers for The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Season 5 finale. Remember Fred’s grandiose Gilead funeral in Episode 2 of The Handmaid’s Tale‘s just-wrapped season? With the marchers and the coffin and the procession that filled multiple streets, that hour was the largest production the show had ever pulled off… until this week’s season finale. Series star/executive producer Elisabeth Moss directed both. Naturally, TVLine couldn’t wait to talk to Moss about her latest turn behind the camera, which included executing an agonizingly emotional — and pivotal — scene for her character, June Osborne, smack in the middle of an overcrowded train station. (Read...
Aftersun review – beach holiday with Paul Mescal and daughter is a sunny delight
This effortlessly relaxed debut by Charlotte Wells is a subtle and complex investigation of post-divorce parenthood, with a brilliant performance by young Francesca Corio
Collider
‘The Apology’ Trailer: Anna Gunn Enters Her Revenge Era This Christmas
RLJE Films has released a new trailer for The Apology, an upcoming holiday thriller starring Anna Gunn as a grieving mother who’s gifted revenge on Christmas Eve. The movie is the feature debut of writer and director Alison Star Locke. The Apology trailer takes us to Christmas Eve as...
Santa Clauses EPs Reveal Two-Pronged Reason Behind Charlie's Choice in Ep. 2
The Santa Clause franchise brings back Eric Lloyd as Scott’s son Charlie (aka Sport) in Episode 2 of the Disney+ sequel series — a return that ultimately proves short-lived. But Charlie’s cameo is not-at-all insignificant. In fact, it’s a conservation shared between father and son that leads Scott to make a pretty drastic change. When Scott arrives in Florida to visit with Charlie, he is already considering hanging up his red suspenders. The time has come to find a successor, and Scott believes that Charlie is the heir apparent. Charlie, now married with two sons of his own, is taken aback...
Kate Winslet And Daughter Mia Will Co-Star As Mother And Daughter In New Movie
There is one thing I know for sure — if Academy Award winning actor Kate Winslet is in it, I’m going to watch it. Thus will be the case with the new Channel 4 TV film — I Am Ruth. To add some intrigue to the highly anticipated film, Winslet will be starring alongside her own daughter, twenty-two year old Mia Threapelton. The pair are taking on a complicated mother-daughter relationship on screen.
