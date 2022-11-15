Where the Crawdads Sing was a big hit in movie theaters this summer, which means it's now also a big hit on Netflix. The adaptation of Delia Owens' bestselling mystery novel is No. 1 on Netflix's top 10 movie list on Monday, Nov. 14. The movie is produced by Reese Witherspoon, who as a producer is mostly known for TV adaptations of popular novels that would have been movies before the streaming explosion. Where the Crawdads Sing is a movie that feels like one of those Hulu limited series that are supposed to feel like movies. Welcome to 2022. The Crown is No. 1 on the TV chart.

2 DAYS AGO