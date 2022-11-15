Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
A weirdly disturbing body horror calamity slims down to squeeze onto the streaming charts
Even though he deservedly reigns as one of the most iconic voices in the history horror, success isn’t guaranteed every time Stephen King puts pen to paper, or when his work inevitably gets adapted for live-action. One major case in point in 1996’s Thinner, which is hellaciously strange, but not very good.
2022's most disturbing horror is streaming now
When it comes to horror movies, 2022 has been quite a year. The film that probably springs to mind for most is Damien Leone’s Terrifier 2 - the notoriously gory slasher apparently caused some audiences to pass out and throw up upon seeing it in the cinema. However, one...
wegotthiscovered.com
The end to one of horror’s most iconic franchises has given Peacock its first hit on the streaming charts
The decision to give films simultaneous releases on streaming can work brilliantly for some movies, but Halloween Ends has learned it can be a kiss of death for your box office. Peacock, however, will be smiling with it giving them their first hit,. Peacock has faced more downs than ups...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Smile’ director shares the short film that inspired the smash hit horror
It’s been just over a month since Parker Finn’s Smile hit theaters and cursed horror fanatics with an ear-to-ear grin. With a budget of just $17 million, Smile managed to gross $210 million worldwide and it’s still showing in select theaters globally, so that number could still climb in the coming weeks.
‘Smile’: How to Watch the Creepy Thriller Online
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. “Smile” is hitting Paramount+ this Tuesday. The Paramount original horror film, which made its theatrical debut in September, follows a devoted therapist named Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) who begins having bizarre, frightening experiences after witnessing a traumatic incident involving one of her patients. This patient, played by Caitlin Stasey, describes to Dr. Cotter the visions she’s been seeing, which come to life in the form of an evil, scary grin that smiles back at her. “If you’re haunted by...
The horror film that's had people fainting and puking in the cinema is now doing insane numbers at the box office
Terrifier 2 has now made over 30 times its original budget, and even the film's own director can't believe it
Steven Spielberg Blames Warner Bros. And HBO Max For “Relegating” Films To Streaming
Director Steven Spielberg hates the way streaming services – and HBO Max in particular – are treating filmmakers. Speaking to the New York Times, Spielberg said moving theatrical releases to streamers in the heart of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 may have changed the film industry forever. “The...
9 new movies to watch this week on Netflix, HBO Max and more (Oct. 18-22)
The nine top new movies you can stream at home this week feature big stars and bigger true stories.
wegotthiscovered.com
A hit horror from an unpopular creator that didn’t deliver the promised sequels gets stranded on streaming
It speaks volumes about how far M. Night Shyamalan’s stock had plummeted in the eyes of the general public that a video went viral in the buildup to the release of 2010’s Devil that showed audiences audibly groaning and laughing in the theater when his name appeared in the trailer, almost as if they were expecting disappointment.
12 Behind The Scenes Facts About Children In Horror Movies That Actually Make The Movies They Were In 10 Times More Interesting
If you can guess which "Halloween" star is now a Real Housewife, you're a horror movie expert.
26 movies and shows hit Netflix today – these are the 15 best ones
Netflix is making headlines on several different fronts today, from its newly confirmed acquisition of a Seattle-based games developer to a new book out today titled It’s Not TV: The Spectacular Rise, Revolution, and Future of HBO that details a bit of the history and rivalry between HBO and Netflix. As always, there’s also a bevy of new Netflix releases available for subscribers to start streaming today — including everything from movies like Moneyball and Notting Hall to a new season of Top Gear.
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 14
Where the Crawdads Sing was a big hit in movie theaters this summer, which means it's now also a big hit on Netflix. The adaptation of Delia Owens' bestselling mystery novel is No. 1 on Netflix's top 10 movie list on Monday, Nov. 14. The movie is produced by Reese Witherspoon, who as a producer is mostly known for TV adaptations of popular novels that would have been movies before the streaming explosion. Where the Crawdads Sing is a movie that feels like one of those Hulu limited series that are supposed to feel like movies. Welcome to 2022. The Crown is No. 1 on the TV chart.
One Netflix Movie That’s Quietly Drumming Up Interest From Fans This Week
Netflix's new film is stirring up interest online, as it recently premiered one of its best and most important films yet.
wegotthiscovered.com
A billion-dollar behemoth that changed cinema forever devours the streaming competition
James Cameron’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day may have ushered in the CGI revolution and set the standard for blockbuster escapism, but it was the release of Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park two years later that stomped along and kicked the doors clean off their hinges. A seamless blend of...
Streaming Guide: What to Watch in November
Keeping up with what's worth watching can be a challenge. So, we're here to help. Wide Open Country is sharing our picks and favorite recommendations for what to watch each month from all of the big streaming platforms -- from new releases to notable holiday events. Here are our streaming picks for November.
wegotthiscovered.com
A criminally little-seen and relentlessly dark horror puppeteers a brand new wave of affection
We’re currently living through a new Golden Age for horror, with countless critically acclaimed and widely inventive tales of terror spooking critics and audiences all over the world. One of the very few downsides is that the sheer volume of top-tier frightening content allows too many gems to fall through the cracks, a category 2018’s Possum firmly falls into.
Netflix Just Dropped a Horror Anthology Series That Is to Die For
Guillermo del Toro effusively loves all things ghoulish, grotesque, and squishy—not to mention that he has a particular fondness for dank subterranean locales and slimy tentacled beasts. Thus, he proves the perfect MC for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, an eight-part Netflix anthology (Oct. 25) that brings together some of horror’s finest artists for a series of superior macabre tales. Ideally fit for the Halloween season, this collection of original and adapted stories doesn’t feature a single dud, delivering frights, heartache and insanity in excitingly surprising fashion. So electric and inspired are these hour-long episodes that you’ll wish there...
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
Vice
The Pennywise origin story TV show is actually happening
The revival of the It movies gave us genuinely good scares at movie theatres for the first time in ages. Following a group of curious suburban kids in America as they fall into the lethal grasp of a fanged killer clown named Pennywise, the new adaptations of the Stephen King horror story, released in 2017 and 2019, were box office gold, raking in over $1 billion for Warner Bros. Now we know that HBO Max will officially produce an origin story TV series, with a creative team forming behind it already.
‘Disenchanted’ Producer Barry Josephson On Why ‘Enchanted’ Sequel Went Straight To Disney+ – Crew Call Podcast
The success of Hocus Pocus 2 as the most watched Disney+ movie of all-time with a first weekend of 2.7 billion views viewed spurred many to question whether the sequel to the near 30 year old movie should have gone theatrical, especially during a dry spell at the fall box office when theaters were desperate for it. The thing is some of these greenlights for direct-to-Disney+ movies happened during the pandemic, when movie theaters were closed and research showed that women would be the most difficult to return to cinemas. In addition, such long-awaited sequels to female-skewing fare seemed...
Comments / 0