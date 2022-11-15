ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2022's most disturbing horror is streaming now

When it comes to horror movies, 2022 has been quite a year. The film that probably springs to mind for most is Damien Leone’s Terrifier 2 - the notoriously gory slasher apparently caused some audiences to pass out and throw up upon seeing it in the cinema. However, one...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Smile’ director shares the short film that inspired the smash hit horror

It’s been just over a month since Parker Finn’s Smile hit theaters and cursed horror fanatics with an ear-to-ear grin. With a budget of just $17 million, Smile managed to gross $210 million worldwide and it’s still showing in select theaters globally, so that number could still climb in the coming weeks.
Variety

‘Smile’: How to Watch the Creepy Thriller Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. “Smile” is hitting Paramount+ this Tuesday. The Paramount original horror film, which made its theatrical debut in September, follows a devoted therapist named Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) who begins having bizarre, frightening experiences after witnessing a traumatic incident involving one of her patients. This patient, played by Caitlin Stasey, describes to Dr. Cotter the visions she’s been seeing, which come to life in the form of an evil, scary grin that smiles back at her. “If you’re haunted by...
BGR.com

26 movies and shows hit Netflix today – these are the 15 best ones

Netflix is making headlines on several different fronts today, from its newly confirmed acquisition of a Seattle-based games developer to a new book out today titled It’s Not TV: The Spectacular Rise, Revolution, and Future of HBO that details a bit of the history and rivalry between HBO and Netflix. As always, there’s also a bevy of new Netflix releases available for subscribers to start streaming today — including everything from movies like Moneyball and Notting Hall to a new season of Top Gear.
TVGuide.com

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 14

Where the Crawdads Sing was a big hit in movie theaters this summer, which means it's now also a big hit on Netflix. The adaptation of Delia Owens' bestselling mystery novel is No. 1 on Netflix's top 10 movie list on Monday, Nov. 14. The movie is produced by Reese Witherspoon, who as a producer is mostly known for TV adaptations of popular novels that would have been movies before the streaming explosion. Where the Crawdads Sing is a movie that feels like one of those Hulu limited series that are supposed to feel like movies. Welcome to 2022. The Crown is No. 1 on the TV chart.
Wide Open Country

Streaming Guide: What to Watch in November

Keeping up with what's worth watching can be a challenge. So, we're here to help. Wide Open Country is sharing our picks and favorite recommendations for what to watch each month from all of the big streaming platforms -- from new releases to notable holiday events. Here are our streaming picks for November.
wegotthiscovered.com

A criminally little-seen and relentlessly dark horror puppeteers a brand new wave of affection

We’re currently living through a new Golden Age for horror, with countless critically acclaimed and widely inventive tales of terror spooking critics and audiences all over the world. One of the very few downsides is that the sheer volume of top-tier frightening content allows too many gems to fall through the cracks, a category 2018’s Possum firmly falls into.
TheDailyBeast

Netflix Just Dropped a Horror Anthology Series That Is to Die For

Guillermo del Toro effusively loves all things ghoulish, grotesque, and squishy—not to mention that he has a particular fondness for dank subterranean locales and slimy tentacled beasts. Thus, he proves the perfect MC for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, an eight-part Netflix anthology (Oct. 25) that brings together some of horror’s finest artists for a series of superior macabre tales. Ideally fit for the Halloween season, this collection of original and adapted stories doesn’t feature a single dud, delivering frights, heartache and insanity in excitingly surprising fashion. So electric and inspired are these hour-long episodes that you’ll wish there...
Vice

The Pennywise origin story TV show is actually happening

The revival of the It movies gave us genuinely good scares at movie theatres for the first time in ages. Following a group of curious suburban kids in America as they fall into the lethal grasp of a fanged killer clown named Pennywise, the new adaptations of the Stephen King horror story, released in 2017 and 2019, were box office gold, raking in over $1 billion for Warner Bros. Now we know that HBO Max will officially produce an origin story TV series, with a creative team forming behind it already.
Deadline

‘Disenchanted’ Producer Barry Josephson On Why ‘Enchanted’ Sequel Went Straight To Disney+ – Crew Call Podcast

The success of Hocus Pocus 2 as the most watched Disney+ movie of all-time with a first weekend of 2.7 billion views viewed spurred many to question whether the sequel to the near 30 year old movie should have gone theatrical, especially during a dry spell at the fall box office when theaters were desperate for it. The thing is some of these greenlights for direct-to-Disney+ movies happened during the pandemic, when movie theaters were closed and research showed that women would be the most difficult to return to cinemas. In addition, such long-awaited sequels to female-skewing fare seemed...

