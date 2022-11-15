Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Events this Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
We begin our transition away from the annual Fall Festival Season to the 2022 holiday season this week, highlighted by the annual launch of two of the region's most spectacular holiday light displays. Held in both Milton and Ocean City, these displays are a great way to get into the...
Four Unique Towns on Maryland's Eastern Shore
Sunset over Saint Michaels, Maryland(Credit: Steve Sindiong) The Eastern Shore of Maryland, east of the Washington D.C. / Baltimore metropolitan area, is dotted with unique, quaint historic towns offering excellent and varied food, fun events, beautiful architecture, museums and lodging sure to relax one’s mind.
WMDT.com
Foodie Friday: Ristorante Antipasti
OCEAN CITY, Md.– For over twenty years, locals and visitors alike have spoken highly of Ristorante Antipasti in Ocean City, which has been featured on TV shows like Food Network’s “Best Of” and, now, this week’s Foodie Friday. Ristorante Antipasti is located at 3101 Philadelphia...
WBOC
Restoration Project Protects Wico Beaches, Not Beachgoers
BIVALVE, Md. - When Aaron Hogue visited Cove Road Beach for the first time in months, he couldn't believe his eyes. "So I had no idea this was happening. I only discovered it after the fact several weeks ago," said Hogue. The Salisbury University assistant biology professor said what surprised...
Cape Gazette
Builders Supply of Delmarva cuts ribbon on Rehoboth showroom
Builders Supply of Delmarva celebrated the grand opening of its new Rehoboth showroom with a Nov. 3 ribbon-cutting ceremony facilitated by the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce. The brand-new, 4,400-square-foot showroom is located at 35603 South St., Rehoboth Beach, behind Atlantic Liquors, and is open from 8:30 a.m. to...
This Massive Thrift Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
WBOC
Economic Woes Pinch Food Banks, Church Kitchens
DOVER, Del. & FRUITLAND, Md. - A week away from Thanksgiving, economic worries are making their presence known at food banks and churches on Delmarva. In Dover, a Food Bank of Delaware food giveaway saw brisk traffic. "We're seeing more cars than we have seen, that means more families coming...
Cape Gazette
Aerial look at Lewes in 1939
Lewes is a town steeped in history, and some of that history is documented in this 1939 aerial photograph by J. Victor Dallin. Kings Highway runs from the bottom right to the upper left of this photograph. DeVries Circle is easily recognizable in the lower left, but it appears to be a dirt road. A few weeks ago, we showed an aerial photograph of the railroad running down the middle of Rehoboth Avenue in Rehoboth Beach. Trains using that railroad came from Lewes. In the 1930s, the Queen Anne Railroad ran through town, with the historic swing bridge providing access across the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal. The railroad also had a spur to the south to Rehoboth Beach until the early 1970s. That’s now the Junction & Breakwater Trail. When the swing bridge was determined to be unsafe, the rest of the railroad in Lewes was decommissioned in 2017 and the tracks were eventually removed. The state used the right of way to create the Lewes-to-Georgetown Trail, which will eventually connect Lewes to Georgetown.
Volunteers needed for Milford Winter Festivities
Downtown Milford, Inc. (DMI) invites you to participate in Milford’s 2022 Winter Festivities. Milford’s Winter Festivities begin with the arrival of Santa Claus in the Downtown on Saturday November 26th at 11AM and continue with “The Holiday Stroll & Christmas Market” on Saturday December 3rd, 2022 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Join the DMI Promotion Committee as they prepare for one ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Former Bests' Ace building faces demolition
The former Bests' Ace Hardware building along Route 1 at Five Points is slated for demolition in the near future. Now owned by the Delaware Department of Transportation, the site is scheduled to be cleared in early 2023, said Charles “C.R.” McLeod, DelDOT community relations director. A section...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Our view: Covering Cecil County business
A post on Grocery Outlet opening a store in Elkton, MD generated thousands of visits to our website and added a hint of controversy to our Facebook business page. Meanwhile, the pending opening of the store said to feature discounts and closeouts was the most viewed post on our site in the past week.
Cape Gazette
Schellville Christmas Village to open at Tanger Outlets Nov. 19
Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach invites the community to celebrate the magic of the holiday season with the return of the Schellville Christmas Village. Families can enjoy the seasonal festivities from 5 to 9 p.m., Friday, Nov. 19, through Saturday, Dec. 31, at Tanger Seaside behind J. Crew. Attractions will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
delawarepublic.org
Kent County leaders hope to preserve history of Delaware's Underground Railroad with new museum
Kent County could soon get a new museum to preserve Delaware’s Underground Railroad history - as well as hundreds of artifacts and books by African Americans. The museum would be at the historic farmhouse known as the Goggin Manor at Brecknock Park in Camden. Kent County Levy Court commissioner...
WGMD Radio
Image courtesy RBVFC / Photo by Chuck Snyder
Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Firefighters were called for a fire at the Love Creek Park community Sunday afternoon around 2:30. Crews arriving at the scene found a mobile home fully involved in flames. Lewes and Indian River fire companies assisted. There were no injuries and the State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating.
WBOC
Salisbury Christmas Parade-Sunday Dec. 4
SALISBURY, Md-The 76th Annual Salisbury Christmas Parade, hosted by the Salisbury Jaycees, will be on Sunday, December 4. Rain date is Sunday, December 11. The Salisbury Jaycees have partnered with the City of Salisbury again this year to hold the parade in Downtown Salisbury. The grand marshal is Grace Foxwell Murdock. Grace is the founder of Wicomico Grows Kindness, Kindness Commission leader and Secretary of Kindness for Salisbury.
Cape May, NJ, Featured in Hallmark Channel Christmas Movie
If you're a Hallmark Channel devotee, you might have notice Cape May popped up in one of its new Christmas movies. Miss it? Here's what to look for. There are few places in New Jersey more festive during the holidays than Cape May. Between Congress Hall, Washington Street Mall, and all the Victorian-era homes, the whole place just LOOKS like it belongs in a Christmas movie.
WBOC
George Gregory Skarren
George G. Skarren, age 58, passed away at home in Delmar, Delaware on November 12th, 2022. He was born on March 20th, 1964 in Mineola, New York to his parents, George H. Skarren and Solveig A. Skarren. To read full obituary, click Here.
Cape Gazette
Danny Mitchell leaves behind a legacy of funny stories
Speakers of the House - I took a photo of Danny Mitchell and Pete Schwartzkopf at the Rehoboth Fire Fightin’ 5K in August. They were holding court, feeling those good commiserations – Danny, speaker of the Rehoboth Fire House, and Pete, speaker of the Delaware House of Representatives. I remember Pete a couple of years ago telling me, “I try to avoid speaking in certain situations; just so many heroic people in Delaware, I feel like I’m going to cry. Does that make any sense to you?” I said, “Yes, I call it Dick Vermeil syndrome. The Eagles coach cried when celebrating the human spirit. We older ‘tough guys’ can all relate. We can feel it.” There were lots of tough people crying Sunday morning after hearing that Danny “Big Country” Mitchell passed away. I called him “Chowder,” his old-school nickname from back when I coached football with him and Chester Davis on the Rob Schroeder staff 1985-88. Danny loved Cape football and Delaware football. Those Sussex County tailgates with Nut Marvel and Danny on the visitors’ side of the stadium were a must-stop drop. A heavy Sussex Central influence on Saturday afternoon after the Golden Knights kicked someone’s butt on Friday night. There were Pink Lloyd, Keith Mumford, Nik Fair and Bradley Layfield, and more chowder and chili than you could ladle into a disposable bowl. Back in the day, I found myself at a garage sale/auction on a Saturday morning. All the Mitchells were there – Danny, his brothers and father. I had my eye on a ladder, but the Mitchells bought all the ladders – like four of them. I said to Danny, “You don’t mind me saying so, but the Mitchell family doesn't have that second-story look.” “No, but we have lots of stories, and you can’t have enough ladders,” Danny said. And “we” didn’t have enough time to just sit on that bench in front of the Rehoboth Fire House on a Sunday morning and just talk and watch the world go by. Danny had the skill to listen to your stories and laugh, and then ask follow-up questions. I sometimes wondered if he was playing me, if he was playing us all; no one could be that interested in what others had to say. Danny was the quintessential coach; he made us all feel better about how we see ourselves, enhancing our self-esteem. Not to be a whiny crybaby, but we want him back!
WBOC
Housing Alliance Reports Increased Homelessness in Delaware
DELAWARE- The latest view of homelessness is a grim one as an annual report from Housing Alliance Delaware (HAD) says more people than ever are falling on hard times. According to HAD, homelessness has more than doubled in Delaware since 2019. Officials at HAD said the major increase is partly...
WBOC
Selbyville Public Library Helps to Keep Kids Warm Through A Coat Giveaway
SELBYVILLE, Del. --- Today as temperatures began to fall and inflation continues to rise, organizers like, Kelly Kline with the Selbyville Public Library couldn't have planned their first ever coat giveaway at a better time. "We have had really a lot of luck with how this is scheduled," Kline said....
