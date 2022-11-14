Read full article on original website
Bridge Club of Ithaca Bids and Contracts to Keep Memories Sharp for Sixty Years
When Edy Krauss moved here from New York City in 2012, she knew she wanted to be part of the local bridge scene, so she joined the Bridge Club of Ithaca. She had originally learned to play in Manhattan in the early 1970s. “Moving to a new city, It was the perfect place to meet people and be social,” said Krauss.
Where the Revived Mural Is
25 years after Jacob Hascup painted the “Where the Wild Things Are” mural on the side of 301 Taughannock Blvd, Cornell University student of Fine Arts Chloe Mako has given it new life. Mako has been working at On the Street Pita for two years, the food truck...
Why to Cross the Road for Chicken from a Truck
Southern hospitality can be hard to find in upstate New York, especially in the culinary scene. The dishes created by Silo food truck break the status-quo, providing delicious and comforting meals in a variety of places. From the Trumansburg Farmer’s Market to the Point of the Bluff music venue in Keuka Lake, the truck wheels all around the area spreading fun vibes and a lively menu. Most often found at Liquid State Brewing Company, Silo has been serving the Ithaca area since 2015. Having permanent spot at a brewery is no coincidence. Nothing complements a cold beer better than a bucket of fried chicken.
Trumansburg Conservatory, Itself Repurposed, Hosts Repurposed Art
Like the Community School of Music and Arts in Ithaca, the Trumansburg Conservatory of Fine Arts (TCFA) is a somewhat unusual venue for visual arts exhibitions. As a home for the various arts, gallery shows have to jostle for time and space with music and dance performances, as well as various classes and workshops.
Election Results: Democrats Preform Better than Expected — But Not in New York
The results of last week’s midterm elections are in. On a nationwide scale Democrats performed better than expected. Even though they lost their majority in the House of Representatives it looks like they will keep a majority in the Senate — pending the outcome of a run-off election in Georgia. On the local level, Ithaca residents voted to establish the position of City Manager — effectively changing the structure of city government for years to come. The election results are based on information from the New York State Board of Elections and the Tompkins County Board of Elections.
The Ithaca High School Drama Club’s Production of Alice in Wonderland Hits the Stage November 18, 19, 20
ITHACA, N.Y. – The Ithaca High School (IHS) Drama Club, supported by the IHS Theater Tech Club, will tumble down the rabbit hole to Wonderland in an adaptation of the famous story Alice in Wonderland.Performances are Friday, November 18 and Saturday, November 19, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, November 20, at 2 p.m. in Kulp Auditorium, Ithaca High School, 1401 North Cayuga Street.
Annual Harvest Festival Dinner at GIAC
The Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC) will be hosting its annual Harvest Festival Dinner, Friday, November 18, from 4:45 PM to 7:30 PM. This year Dinners will be available for pick-up only and will consist of turkey and all the trimmings — or vegetarian option with no turkey, and it is provided for free to everyone.
Tompkins Honors Community Volunteers Donates $13,000 to Local Nonprofits
ITHACA, NY, November 15, 2022 – Tompkins Community Bank honored eight individuals from Central New York with the James J. Byrnes Awards for Excellence for their outstanding volunteer service to the community. $13,000 was donated to local charitable organizations from the Legacy Foundation of Tompkins County. The honorees each designated their monetary awards to not-for-profit organizations of their choice.
Replacement of The South Albany Street Bridge over Six Mile Creek
The City of Ithaca has begun the process of inviting contractors to submit bids for the federally funded bridge reconstruction project to replace the south albany street bridge over Six Mile Creek. The project includes the following major items of work:. Removal of the existing steel beam/concrete deck superstructure. Removal...
Community Police Board Discusses IPD Staffing, Homelessness and City Attorney
Conversations regarding staffing levels at the Ithaca Police Department, homelessness, and the City Attorneys response to Common Council at their meeting on November 9 dominated the November 16 meeting of the Community Police Board. Acting Chief of Police John Joly said that as a result of recent officer injuries IPD...
A Moral Imperative
For several years, Julie and Carl Johnson have been hosting gatherings at their home on East Hill, bringing in all manner of experts on all manner of topics Sunday the presentation – entitled “Only the Ball Was White” - took an in-depth look at the Negro Leagues and their impact on the game of baseball, the players that made up the rosters, and the impact of the leagues on the culture. The 2-hour gathering drew about two dozen people – from a pair of teenagers to an octogenarian – and if one had an interest in baseball, in history, in sociology or social justice, there was plenty of interesting material.
