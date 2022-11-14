For several years, Julie and Carl Johnson have been hosting gatherings at their home on East Hill, bringing in all manner of experts on all manner of topics Sunday the presentation – entitled “Only the Ball Was White” - took an in-depth look at the Negro Leagues and their impact on the game of baseball, the players that made up the rosters, and the impact of the leagues on the culture. The 2-hour gathering drew about two dozen people – from a pair of teenagers to an octogenarian – and if one had an interest in baseball, in history, in sociology or social justice, there was plenty of interesting material.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO