CBS News

Off-duty New York officer kills woman and wounds another, then fatally shoots herself, police say

An off-duty police officer in western New York state shot a woman to death, wounded another woman and then killed herself during a domestic dispute, police and officials said. The shootings happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday at a home in Rochester, police said. Police Officer Tiffani Gatson of the city of Greece, a Rochester suburb, shot 27-year-old Angely Solis and a second woman and then turned the gun on herself, Lt. Greg Bello of the Rochester police said.
GREECE, NY
CBS News

Sheriff's detectives searching for suspect in connection with fatal beating outside Clements bar

CLEMENTS - San Joaquin County sheriff's detectives are asking for the public's help to locate a man who they're calling a murder suspect. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, on the morning of May 1, 2022, 45-year-old Steven Buchan Jr. was fatally beaten outside a bar in Clements. Through the course of their investigation, sheriff's department detectives say they identified three suspects in connection with the incident. Two of the three, 43-year-old Lloyd Strack and 39-year-old Aaron Davis, were arrested and have been booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.
CLEMENTS, CA
CBS News

Suspect surrenders to police after brief pursuit near San Dimas

The California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a suspect wanted for a vehicle code violation near San Dimas. According to authorities, the driver's tags were expired. The driver led police on a chase through two highways, CA-57 and the I-10 Freeway before exiting onto surface streets. He later surrendered...
SAN DIMAS, CA
CBS News

Video shows unarmed guard blocking gunman from entering Buffalo treatment clinic

A man with an AR-15 rifle was stopped by a security guard after entering a substance abuse treatment clinic in Buffalo, New York, and the situation was caught on video. The suspected gunman, identified as Jeffery Griffin, 48, according to CBS affiliate WIVB, entered the lobby of Alba de Vida on Thursday and fired one shot into the wall before an unarmed security guard tackled and restrained him until officers arrived. The incident was recorded by surveillance cameras, and footage has now been released by the Buffalo Police Department.
BUFFALO, NY

