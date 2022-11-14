Read full article on original website
Related
Off-duty New York officer kills woman and wounds another, then fatally shoots herself, police say
An off-duty police officer in western New York state shot a woman to death, wounded another woman and then killed herself during a domestic dispute, police and officials said. The shootings happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday at a home in Rochester, police said. Police Officer Tiffani Gatson of the city of Greece, a Rochester suburb, shot 27-year-old Angely Solis and a second woman and then turned the gun on herself, Lt. Greg Bello of the Rochester police said.
Handcuffs in Hallways: Hundreds of elementary students arrested at U.S. schools
More than 700 children were arrested in U.S. elementary schools during the 2017-2018 school year alone. CBS News National Investigative Correspondent Stephen Stock reports, Black kids and kids with disabilities were disproportionately impacted.
UVA shooting suspect shot one victim while he was sleeping, appeared to be "aiming at certain people," prosecutor says
A witness who saw a University of Virginia student open fire on a bus returning from a field trip described to police how the gunman targeted specific victims — many of them football players — shooting one of them as he slept, a prosecutor said in court Wednesday. The details emerged during the suspect's first court appearance.
CBS News
NJ woman who allegedly hung noses near Black candidate's sign ID'd
CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) -- The woman who's accused of hanging rope nooses near a Black Congressional candidate's campaign materials last week has been identified. The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday the woman caught on camera hanging stuffed dolls from a tree is a 36-year-old Rio Grande resident.
CBS News
Sheriff's detectives searching for suspect in connection with fatal beating outside Clements bar
CLEMENTS - San Joaquin County sheriff's detectives are asking for the public's help to locate a man who they're calling a murder suspect. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, on the morning of May 1, 2022, 45-year-old Steven Buchan Jr. was fatally beaten outside a bar in Clements. Through the course of their investigation, sheriff's department detectives say they identified three suspects in connection with the incident. Two of the three, 43-year-old Lloyd Strack and 39-year-old Aaron Davis, were arrested and have been booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.
CBS News
Suspect surrenders to police after brief pursuit near San Dimas
The California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a suspect wanted for a vehicle code violation near San Dimas. According to authorities, the driver's tags were expired. The driver led police on a chase through two highways, CA-57 and the I-10 Freeway before exiting onto surface streets. He later surrendered...
CBS News
Roseland shooting leaves 2 teens dead
One of the teens was shot in the head and the other was shot in the neck and chest. Both were pronounced dead according to police.
CBS News
Placer County deputy arrested for DUI during service call, turned in by colleagues
During a call for service, deputies with the Placer County Sheriff's Office noticed one of their colleagues was possibly drunk. After a field sobriety test, the deputy blew a .18 and was booked into jail.
Video shows unarmed guard blocking gunman from entering Buffalo treatment clinic
A man with an AR-15 rifle was stopped by a security guard after entering a substance abuse treatment clinic in Buffalo, New York, and the situation was caught on video. The suspected gunman, identified as Jeffery Griffin, 48, according to CBS affiliate WIVB, entered the lobby of Alba de Vida on Thursday and fired one shot into the wall before an unarmed security guard tackled and restrained him until officers arrived. The incident was recorded by surveillance cameras, and footage has now been released by the Buffalo Police Department.
CBS News
Colorado Springs man accused of killing 17-year-old coworker after allegedly asking to change shifts
A Colorado Springs man accused of killing his female coworker at a Walgreens has pleaded "not guilty." Our news partner KKTV is reporting that Joshua Johnson, 28, is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing 17-year-old Riley Whitelaw at their workplace. Johnson's defense team in court this morning told the...
Man accused of driving into group of law enforcement recruits charged with attempted murder
The man accused of driving into a group of law enforcement recruits as they were training on Wednesday has been charged with attempted murder on peace officers, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's office said. Other charges are pending. Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was arrested at 3:15 p.m. local time Wednesday. He...
Comments / 0