CLEMENTS - San Joaquin County sheriff's detectives are asking for the public's help to locate a man who they're calling a murder suspect. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, on the morning of May 1, 2022, 45-year-old Steven Buchan Jr. was fatally beaten outside a bar in Clements. Through the course of their investigation, sheriff's department detectives say they identified three suspects in connection with the incident. Two of the three, 43-year-old Lloyd Strack and 39-year-old Aaron Davis, were arrested and have been booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

CLEMENTS, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO