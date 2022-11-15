Read full article on original website
Meet the Young & Restless Newcomer Who May Be Just What Chelsea Needs
Many have asked about the actress playing the role of Chelsea’s therapist on The Young and the Restless and we can report that daytime newcomer Anna Khaja is appearing in scenes with Melissa Claire Egan. The actress first appeared on Tuesday, November 8, when Chelsea attended her first therapy session at the facility.
Young & Restless’ Camryn Grimes Drops Big News: ‘I’m Getting Emotional Writing This’
In September, we alerted readers that The Young and the Restless’ Camryn Grimes (Mariah) had some big news — but she wasn’t able to talk about it back then. Well now, the CBS soap star delivered an early Christmas gift to fans and revealed that she’ll be voicing Mrs. Claus in Disney’s upcoming holiday special Mickey Saves Christmas, opposite her fiancé Brock Foster Powell as Santa Claus!
Young & Restless Curve Ball: Sally’s Decision Might Surprise Not Only Nick and Adam But Herself — Plus, Courtney Hope’s Fiercest Photo Shoots
“Stunned” may be the word of the day in Genoa City. After Victoria fired her from Newman Media, Young & Restless’ Sally is once again at a crossroads in life where she needs to regroup, refocus and figure out her next steps. But her professional future isn’t the only thing up in the air…
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Alum Lucas Black Hopes To ‘Bring Masculinity Back’ in His New Western Movie
For NCIS: New Orleans alum Lucas Black, he’s back working on a new movie and he’s hoping to “bring masculinity back.” This seems to be very important to Black. He’s known to share that hashtag in some of his social media posts. In this one, he’s talking about things that matter to him personally.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation’: Family Drama Causes Donna and Eric to Split
'The Bold and the Beautiful' couple Donna Logan and Eric Forrester's reunion could be cut short by family drama.
Fire Country's Billy Burke On Working With TV Son Max Thieriot, And Why He Thinks The CBS Drama Is Already A Hit
Billy Burke is opening up about working on Fire Country and the show's success.
Ree Drummond Convinced Ben And Erin Napier To Star In Upcoming Christmas Movie
Ben and Erin Napier’s holiday movie premieres in just a few days, and the HGTV couple is sharing some fascinating tidbits about what fans can expect from their film debut. Speaking with the Mississippi Clarion Ledger this week, the Napiers discussed how A Christmas Open House came to be, what it was like filming a Christmas movie in the middle of summer, and what audiences should keep an eye out for.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Star Tanner Novlan Starring in a New Hallmark Christmas Movie
Here's a look at Tanner Novlan's history on 'The Bold and the Beautiful' and his upcoming acting projects, including a Hallmark Christmas movie.
‘Swoon Alert’: Meet the Handsome Musician Who’s Put a Song in the Heart of Young & Restless’ Cait Fairbanks
While we’re sure there will inevitably be trouble down the line for The Young and the Restless‘ Tessa and Mariah (this is a soap opera, after all), for now, the happy newly(ish)weds are still in their honeymoon phase. And who can blame them? Love clearly agrees with the two.
‘NCIS’ Alum Mark Harmon Played a Major Role in His Son’s Engagement
We’re learning a little bit more about the role that NCIS legend Mark Harmon actually had when it comes to his son’s engagement. Let’s turn our attention to Sean Harmon, Mark’s son, and his fiancee Courtney Prather. They got engaged back in July 2021. Well, when that happened, a part of Harmon’s life actually paid a visit to the couple. Would you believe that Harmon’s horse had a role? It’s true!
Tabitha Brown Emotionally Celebrates Her 2 Emmy Nominations: ‘Y’all, Dreams Really Do Come True’
Tabitha Brown's YouTube Originals children's show 'Tab Time' was nominated for two Emmys earlier this month.
Tony Danza Reunites With ‘Who’s The Boss’ Kids Alyssa Milano & Danny Pintauro At His New Show
A Who’s The Boss? reunion took place during one of Tony Danza‘s shows at the Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood, California. “Getting closer. If you know what I mean,” wrote Alyssa Milano, who portrayed Samantha on the beloved ’80s sitcom. Alyssa, 49, posed alongside Tony, 71, and their Who’s The Boss? costar, Danny Pintauro. The former costars and current friends were all smiles in the pictures, including one of Danny, 46, and Alyssa side-by-side.
Why Olev Kozlov From NCIS Looks So Familiar
Despite losing three of its central protagonists over the years — including Mark Harmon's Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Michael Weatherly's Anthony DiNozzo, and Pauley Perrette's Abby Sciuto — CBS' "NCIS" is still plugging along and still drawing in viewers, albeit far fewer than it has in past seasons (via The Hollywood Reporter). Though even big "NCIS" fans wouldn't be sad if the show finally ended, it appears the prime-time mainstay won't be going anywhere anytime soon (via Deadline).
The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss Talks Directing a 'Hell of a Lot' of Extras in the Show's Biggest Finale Ever
This post contains spoilers for The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Season 5 finale. Remember Fred’s grandiose Gilead funeral in Episode 2 of The Handmaid’s Tale‘s just-wrapped season? With the marchers and the coffin and the procession that filled multiple streets, that hour was the largest production the show had ever pulled off… until this week’s season finale. Series star/executive producer Elisabeth Moss directed both. Naturally, TVLine couldn’t wait to talk to Moss about her latest turn behind the camera, which included executing an agonizingly emotional — and pivotal — scene for her character, June Osborne, smack in the middle of an overcrowded train station. (Read...
The Handmaid’s Tale: Could Nick And His Wife Rose Actually Get Separated In Gilead? Here’s What Creator Bruce Miller Told Us
The Handmaid's Tale's Nick is in hot water after the Season 5 finale.
Kate Winslet Stars Alongside Daughter Mia Threapleton in First Trailer For Drama ‘I Am Ruth’
The first trailer for “I Am Ruth” – the feature-length drama featuring Kat Winslet acting opposite her real-life daughter Threapleton – has dropped. In the drama, which was conceived and developed by Winslet and filmmaker Dominic Savage, the “Titanic” actor plays Ruth, a concerned mother who struggles to help her teenage daughter Freya (Threapleton) as she becomes increasingly consumed by social media.
‘The Apology’ Trailer: Anna Gunn Enters Her Revenge Era This Christmas
RLJE Films has released a new trailer for The Apology, an upcoming holiday thriller starring Anna Gunn as a grieving mother who’s gifted revenge on Christmas Eve. The movie is the feature debut of writer and director Alison Star Locke. The Apology trailer takes us to Christmas Eve as...
Kate Winslet And Daughter Mia Will Co-Star As Mother And Daughter In New Movie
There is one thing I know for sure — if Academy Award winning actor Kate Winslet is in it, I’m going to watch it. Thus will be the case with the new Channel 4 TV film — I Am Ruth. To add some intrigue to the highly anticipated film, Winslet will be starring alongside her own daughter, twenty-two year old Mia Threapelton. The pair are taking on a complicated mother-daughter relationship on screen.
