FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Virginia Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenWilliamsburg, VA
This Field of Abandoned Statues in Virginia is FascinatingTravel MavenWilliamsburg, VA
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpitCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
The Oldest American Castle Is in Surry, VirginiaDianaSurry County, VA
flathatnews.com
TEDxWM Challenges Students to Change Perspectives on Failure
Thursday, Nov. 10, TEDxWilliam&Mary hosted its annual event in the Brinkley Commons Room at the Raymond A. Mason School of Business. TEDxWilliam&Mary is an independently-organized event aimed at inspiring and elevating student and alumni voices at the College of William and Mary. The W&M TEDx Committee hosts talks under the license of TED, a nonprofit media organization seeking to discover and share powerful ideas.
odu.edu
Deepest Condolences and Available Resources
We are profoundly saddened by the news of a shooting at The University of Virginia that claimed the lives of three students. We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victims, and the entire UVA community. There are no words that can alleviate the grief felt in the wake of this senseless tragedy. The Monarch Nation fully supports our Wahoo family today and every day.
madillrecord.net
CN Veteran selected as Keynote Speaker
Lieutenant Elizabeth DeVault (Retired), United States Navy, experienced life through the lens of military service. She is the daughter of Army Master Sergeant MichaelHenry (Retired). DeVault believes her Chickasaw culture, which was passed on to her by her father, played an important role in her decision to become a Chickasaw...
Bright beams of dancing lights over Norfolk spark curiosity
Several viewers contacted WAVY-TV 10 with videos and questions about what they saw in the clouds Tuesday night.
flathatnews.com
Why the Muscarelle Museum of Art is Closing
The Muscarelle Museum of Art, located in the College of William and Mary (a public research university in Williamsburg, Virginia), was constructed in 1983 thanks to the benefaction of Joseph and Margaret Muscarelle, and has been hosting remarkable art exhibitions for almost four decades. The museum is currently displaying its...
Stars of 'Jack Ryan' coming to Virginia Beach for special screening for local military
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Some big names are heading to Virginia Beach Friday. The stars of the TV series "Jack Ryan" will attend a special screening at the Gator Theater at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. Actors John Krasinski and Michael Kelly will be in attendance for a...
Black Student Crowned First Female Drum Major at HBCU Norfolk State
Behold! Quiara Jackson is Norfolk State University’s first female drum major of the longtime Marching Spartan “Legion” Band. The sociology major and senior has been crowned Cap ’N Soul, which bestows her leadership over the team of about 250 staff and student musicians, dancers, and flags from states nationwide, The Virginian-Pilot reported. She is the first woman to hold the title at the Norfolk-based HBCU, and wants to be an exemplary model for women to lead.
Full-circle moment as Norfolk business owner buys Ghent building
Dr. Angela Reddix cut the ribbon on her new building, Olivia on 21st, Thursday. It's named for her late grandmother, who she says worked multiple jobs to support her ten children in Norfolk.
Norfolk is opening its first casino, who is the Native American tribe behind it?
The new entertainment facility is being built by one of Virginia's oldest native groups, the Pamunkey Indian Tribe
maceandcrown.com
Lavender Locals: Reintroducing Norfolk’s LGBTQIA+ Watering Holes & History
This article first appeared in the fall 2022 Mace & Crown magazine issue. Twinkling rainbow lights trace the bar’s silhouette at MJ’s Tavern, a legendary watering hole and queer safe haven just five minutes from Old Dominion University’s campus. It’s only been a decade since the doors...
Don't click on this link in your Facebook comments
"Be mindful and if you don't know the person that's sending you a link, or the link looks kind of strange, just don't click it at all," said Ceilidhe Brown-Owens with the Better Business Bureau.
Deadly shooting in Norfolk Thursday morning
WAVY's Julie Millet reports live. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/police-respond-to-shooting-on-church-st-in-norfolk/.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Williamsburg VA
One of the best cities to unravel the mysteries of America’s colonial history, Williamsburg is a dedicatedly preserved treasure trove of 18th-Century heritage and memorabilia. Walking the streets of this vibrant city is a visual feast of art, architecture and history. History buffs have much to rejoice about, and...
royalexaminer.com
Virginia War Memorial seeks military veterans to interview for film about October 1983 events in Beirut and Grenada
If you are veteran who was serving on active duty in October 1983 and were personally involved in the bombing of the US Marine Corps barracks in Beirut, Lebanon or the US invasion of the island of Grenada, the Virginia War Memorial wants to hear from you. Both of these...
New faces come to Portsmouth City government
New faces are coming to city leadership following Election Day last week and the announcement of new hires among city staff.
She spent hundreds on Uber rides to work. Then she found a free option.
Sydney Biggers had been spending a good chunk of her paycheck on Uber and Lyft rides to her job. Then she found out she could order rides, for free.
wvtf.org
Virginia has two special elections on the horizon
The November election may be over, but voters aren't done yet. Sometimes it seems like the voting never really ends in Virginia, which has two special elections on the horizon for the General Assembly. In northern Virginia, voters will fill a seat vacated by former Delegate Mark Keam, who stepped down to take a position in the Biden administration. And, voters in Virginia Beach will also fill a vacancy in the state Senate created by Jen Kiggans, who was recently elected to Congress.
York County students to perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Dance Parade
Start spreading the news! They're leaving Saturday. For a week, 25 students will visit the city that never sleeps for the biggest televised parade of the year.
Thanksgiving food donations and events
10 On Your Side compiled a list of places you can donate food or receive this holiday season.
Police looking for missing Suffolk teen
Senators announce federal funding to expand high-speed internet access. Made in America: Virginia Beach company does what very few are doing these days. Very few fishing reels are made in America these days. However, one Virginia company is bucking that trend. Seigler Fishing Reels produces reels at its headquarters in Virginia Beach.
