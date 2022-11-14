ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

flathatnews.com

TEDxWM Challenges Students to Change Perspectives on Failure

Thursday, Nov. 10, TEDxWilliam&Mary hosted its annual event in the Brinkley Commons Room at the Raymond A. Mason School of Business. TEDxWilliam&Mary is an independently-organized event aimed at inspiring and elevating student and alumni voices at the College of William and Mary. The W&M TEDx Committee hosts talks under the license of TED, a nonprofit media organization seeking to discover and share powerful ideas.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
odu.edu

Deepest Condolences and Available Resources

We are profoundly saddened by the news of a shooting at The University of Virginia that claimed the lives of three students. We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victims, and the entire UVA community. There are no words that can alleviate the grief felt in the wake of this senseless tragedy. The Monarch Nation fully supports our Wahoo family today and every day.
NORFOLK, VA
madillrecord.net

CN Veteran selected as Keynote Speaker

Lieutenant Elizabeth DeVault (Retired), United States Navy, experienced life through the lens of military service. She is the daughter of Army Master Sergeant MichaelHenry (Retired). DeVault believes her Chickasaw culture, which was passed on to her by her father, played an important role in her decision to become a Chickasaw...
NORFOLK, VA
flathatnews.com

Why the Muscarelle Museum of Art is Closing

The Muscarelle Museum of Art, located in the College of William and Mary (a public research university in Williamsburg, Virginia), was constructed in 1983 thanks to the benefaction of Joseph and Margaret Muscarelle, and has been hosting remarkable art exhibitions for almost four decades. The museum is currently displaying its...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Black Enterprise

Black Student Crowned First Female Drum Major at HBCU Norfolk State

Behold! Quiara Jackson is Norfolk State University’s first female drum major of the longtime Marching Spartan “Legion” Band. The sociology major and senior has been crowned Cap ’N Soul, which bestows her leadership over the team of about 250 staff and student musicians, dancers, and flags from states nationwide, The Virginian-Pilot reported. She is the first woman to hold the title at the Norfolk-based HBCU, and wants to be an exemplary model for women to lead.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Deadly shooting in Norfolk Thursday morning

WAVY's Julie Millet reports live. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/police-respond-to-shooting-on-church-st-in-norfolk/. WAVY's Julie Millet reports live. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/police-respond-to-shooting-on-church-st-in-norfolk/. Multiple charges set aside against man involved in …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Lake Taylor’s Britton receives invite to U.S. Army …. U.S. Army representatives presented senior defensive lineman Anthony Britton with a jersey and...
NORFOLK, VA
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Williamsburg VA

One of the best cities to unravel the mysteries of America’s colonial history, Williamsburg is a dedicatedly preserved treasure trove of 18th-Century heritage and memorabilia. Walking the streets of this vibrant city is a visual feast of art, architecture and history. History buffs have much to rejoice about, and...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
wvtf.org

Virginia has two special elections on the horizon

The November election may be over, but voters aren't done yet. Sometimes it seems like the voting never really ends in Virginia, which has two special elections on the horizon for the General Assembly. In northern Virginia, voters will fill a seat vacated by former Delegate Mark Keam, who stepped down to take a position in the Biden administration. And, voters in Virginia Beach will also fill a vacancy in the state Senate created by Jen Kiggans, who was recently elected to Congress.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Police looking for missing Suffolk teen

Senators announce federal funding to expand high …. https://www.wavy.com/news/technology/virginia-receives-more-funding-for-high-speed-internet-access/. https://www.wavy.com/hill-politics/end-of-an-era-pelosi-steps-down-as-house-democratic-leader/. Made in America: Virginia Beach company does what …. Very few fishing reels are made in America these days. However, one Virginia company is bucking that trend. Seigler Fishing Reels produces reels at its headquarters in Virginia Beach. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/made-in-america-virginia-company-does-what-very-few-are-doing-these-days/. Drone...
SUFFOLK, VA

