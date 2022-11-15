ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Smile’ Heads to Streaming — Here’s Where & How to Watch the Surprise Horror Hit

By Lisa Lagace, TV Insider
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Smile’: How to Watch the Creepy Thriller Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. “Smile” is hitting Paramount+ this Tuesday. The Paramount original horror film, which made its theatrical debut in September, follows a devoted therapist named Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) who begins having bizarre, frightening experiences after witnessing a traumatic incident involving one of her patients. This patient, played by Caitlin Stasey, describes to Dr. Cotter the visions she’s been seeing, which come to life in the form of an evil, scary grin that smiles back at her. “If you’re haunted by...
Decider.com

How To Watch Paramount Network Without Cable

It’s a big Taylor Sheridan weekend in the streaming world as Tulsa King debuts on Paramount+ and the fifth season of Yellowstone premieres on Paramount Network (but not Paramount+). Season 5 of the Kevin Costner-led western is set to premiere Sunday, November 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET with back-to-back...
wegotthiscovered.com

A completely forgotten sequel to a horror masterpiece resurfaces among hardcore fans

Everyone knows Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho, it’s one of the defining films in horror, and also contains one of the most frequently referenced and parodied twists of all-time with its famous shower scene. Despite its status as one of the greatest horror films ever made, it’s somewhat of a...
wegotthiscovered.com

A criminally little-seen and relentlessly dark horror puppeteers a brand new wave of affection

We’re currently living through a new Golden Age for horror, with countless critically acclaimed and widely inventive tales of terror spooking critics and audiences all over the world. One of the very few downsides is that the sheer volume of top-tier frightening content allows too many gems to fall through the cracks, a category 2018’s Possum firmly falls into.
TVLine

The Watcher Tops Nielsen Streaming Top 10 in Chart Debut — Halloween Ends Ranks No. 1 Among Movies

A new Ryan Murphy/Netflix joint, the recently renewed The Watcher, sits atop Nielsen’s latest U.S. ranking of streaming originals. The Watcher made its Nielsen chart debut during the week of Oct. 10 with nearly 2.4 billion minutes viewed across its seven episodes. Prime Video’s Rings of Power placed No. 2 with 1.14 billion minutes/all eight episodes, followed by Netflix’s recently renewed Dahmer (1.11 billion minutes/10 episodes), Netflix’s The Midnight Club (867 million minutes/10 episodes) and Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (526 million minutes/all nine episodes). Rounding out the Top 10 for the Week of Oct. 10 were Netflix’s The Great British Baking...
Engadget

Hulu with Live TV adds 14 new channels ahead of next month's price increase

Notable additions include the Weather Channel and Hallmark Channel. Clinical Trials For Multiple Stages Of Lung Cancer. Hulu is adding 14 new channels to its Live TV offering, the Disney-owned streaming service . Five of the additions – the Weather Channel, Comedy.TV, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama – are already available to watch, with the remaining nine (most of them Vevo music channels) joining the service on December 1st.
CNET

The Absolute Best Horror Movies on Hulu

Looking for the perfect chiller to watch? Hulu's got you covered. Below is a list of great horror flicks on the streaming service that will fit right into your binge-watching queue. But before we get into that, let's cover some worthy alternates. Hulu is home to M. Night Shyamalan's The...
Looper

Where You've Seen The Cast Of Netflix's Inside Man Before

TV writer Steven Moffat knows how to write smart characters. Not just smart, but brilliant. As co-creator of the popular British series "Sherlock," and the former showrunner of "Doctor Who," it's clear that Moffat has a penchant for geniuses who tend to stand out from the crowd. Now with the Netflix mini-series "Inside Man" Moffat has created an original, suspense-fueled, and twisty thriller that has captured the rapt attention of viewers, putting the series in the top 10 most popular shows on the streaming site following its October 31st premiere.
Variety

Roku Acquires 150 ‘Great Baking Show’ Episodes, Launches Franchise FAST Channel, Debuts Teaser for U.S. Celebrity Holiday Special (EXCLUSIVE)

The Roku Channel is doubling down on sweets. Under a new deal with Love Productions, which produces “The Great British Baking Show” and its spinoffs, Roku has acquired 150 episodes from across the franchise. Additionally, Roku is launching a free ad-supporting streaming television (FAST) channel dedicated to “Baking Show” alone on Nov. 15, Variety has learned exclusively. This is the first-ever FAST channel for the franchise, and includes content that has never been aired in the U.S. Among the content now available on the Roku Channel is Seasons 1-7 of “The Great British Baking Show” (with Seasons 1 and 2 being U.S....
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans already predicting box office disaster and cult classic status for a movie that’s months away

For all of its obvious flaws, M3GAN — the upcoming horror extravaganza which features a jaw-dropping collaboration between James Wan and Blumhouse — is a highly anticipated experience that the majority of moviegoers are looking forward to. However, it’s these same flaws that has a large portion of horror fans worried for the movie’s overall box office success and general reaction as a whole.

Comments / 0

Community Policy