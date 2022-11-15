‘Smile’ Heads to Streaming — Here’s Where & How to Watch the Surprise Horror Hit

TV writer Steven Moffat knows how to write smart characters. Not just smart, but brilliant. As co-creator of the popular British series "Sherlock," and the former showrunner of "Doctor Who," it's clear that Moffat has a penchant for geniuses who tend to stand out from the crowd. Now with the Netflix mini-series "Inside Man" Moffat has created an original, suspense-fueled, and twisty thriller that has captured the rapt attention of viewers, putting the series in the top 10 most popular shows on the streaming site following its October 31st premiere.

5 DAYS AGO