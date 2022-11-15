‘9-1-1’: Corinne Massiah on How Athena’s Confidence in May Helped Her Succeed

Read full article on original website
In September, we alerted readers that The Young and the Restless’ Camryn Grimes (Mariah) had some big news — but she wasn’t able to talk about it back then. Well now, the CBS soap star delivered an early Christmas gift to fans and revealed that she’ll be voicing Mrs. Claus in Disney’s upcoming holiday special Mickey Saves Christmas, opposite her fiancé Brock Foster Powell as Santa Claus!
'The Young and the Restless' hero Chance Chancellor will look for love again when his marriage to Abby Newman ends.
The Young and the Restless alum Hunter King (ex-Summer) may not be seen in daytime anymore but fans have enjoyed watching her over on the Hallmark Channel, as well as its sister site Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, in Hidden Gems and Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths. And the best part is, now they’ll be able to see the former soap fave in a few new upcoming movies, as she just signed a multipicture deal with Hallmark Media!
Spoilers for Monday, November 7, through Friday, November 11. Not only do Audra and Noah rehash their torrid history, but Ashley uses her history with Tucker to make Diane’s present tense. In addition, Nick trods familiar ground with Phyllis, and Chelsea sees an old flame in a new light. Get the scoop on these teasers and more below.
