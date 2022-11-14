Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Freediving with Sea Lions at Redondo Beach HarborOcean Earth GreenRedondo Beach, CA
Lisa Rinna Reveals Her 1 RHOBH Related RegretAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
'Real Housewives' Star's Ex-Husband's CFO Embezzled Millions to Pay For ProstitutesTaxBuzzBeverly Hills, CA
34 Years Ago, A Man Disappeared From His HomeStill Unsolved
Related
pepperdinewaves.com
Women's Soccer Signs Three Recruits
MALIBU, Calif. – Head coach Tim Ward of the Pepperdine women's soccer team announced today that the squad has signed three talented recruits who will join the Waves next season. Peyton Leonard, Julia Quinonez and Ava Verplancke have signed a National Letter-of-Intent and will join Pepperdine in 2023. "We...
pepperdinewaves.com
De Jonge and Zeitvogel Ranked to End Fall Season
MALIBU, California – Daniel De Jonge and Tim Zeitvogel of the Pepperdine men's tennis team have been recognized in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Division I rankings that were announced on Wednesday. This is the last set of individual classifications until February 8, 2023, nearly three weeks into the dual season.
pepperdinewaves.com
Four Waves Collect GCC Postseason Honors
MALIBU, California – Four members of the Pepperdine men's water polo team collected postseason awards from the Golden Coast Conference today, highlighted by Dennis Blyashov's appearance on the All-GCC first team. Additionally, Adam Csapo was All-GCC second team and Nico Tierney was honorable mention, while both Csapo and Sandor...
pepperdinewaves.com
Pepperdine Heads to Alaska for Great Alaska Shootout
MALIBU, Calif. – The Pepperdine women's basketball team will continue non-conference play on the road, making the trek to Alaska to compete in the Great Alaska Shootout. This is the first time since 2017 the Great Alaska Shootout will take place and the fourth time in the program for the Waves to attend.
pepperdinewaves.com
Waves Close the Regular Season with Three Matches in Firestone
MALIBU, Calif. — The Pepperdine women's volleyball team has three matches left in the 2022 regular season, all to be played at home. The Waves will host #17 BYU, #2 San Diego and unranked Portland in Firestone Fieldhouse on Thursday, Saturday and Tuesday respectively. Saturday against the Toreros will...
pepperdinewaves.com
Baseball Q&A: John Peck
John Peck is a junior from Moorpark, California, on the Pepperdine baseball team. He started all 85 games in which he played in the previous two seasons, and earned All-WCC first team honors as a sophomore last season. He spent the summer playing in the prestigious Cape Cod League and his team, the Bourne Braves, won the championship. Last season he led the team and ranked second in the WCC in batting average (.361). In this interview Peck speaks on his hopes for the team, his summer in the Cape Cod League, and his transition into a leadership role this season.
Daily Trojan
Trojans fall in last-second loss to UCLA
The No. 3 Trojans fell to crosstown rival No. 2 UCLA 14-13 in a nail-biting conference final over the weekend, marking their third loss to the Bruins this season. The contest went into overtime after the Bruins snuck in a goal with three seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, and in the final moments of overtime play UCLA struck again to take the win.
Yardbarker
UCLA student section to make Bruins history vs. No. 8 USC
And no, this wasn't the little league game at halftime. This was a real-life college football game featuring one of the more storied universities in college sports. As they say, winning is a deodorant and it rights all wrongs. Since that near loss to South Alabama, Chip Kelly's Bruins have gone on to win five of their last seven games, including victories over No. 15 Washington, No. 11 Utah and Stanford.
247Sports
Young USC talent could emerge to boost Trojan defense
USC has "exciting opportunities" ahead of it. Lincoln Riley reiterated the fact after USC’s 55-17 win over Colorado Friday night. It starts this week with a trip to Pasadena to try to beat UCLA and clinch a spot in the Pac-12 championship game. The Trojans control their own destiny even as one factor largely out of their control has emerged to pose a serious challenge in the season’s final two regular season games.
easyreadernews.com
After a decade of conflict over Sand Dune Park, Manhattan Beach forged a lasting peace
Over the past six months, Manhattan Beach’s public works department removed 100 tons of dead vegetation, planted 320 trees and plants, installed new irrigation, and refurbished the utility building at Sand Dune Park. And trucked 650 tons of sand from the bottom of the dune, and dumped it at the top of the dune.
laloyolan.com
SFTV girl kicked out for mentioning gender
Loyola Marymount University took no time in expelling controversial SFTV freshman Lila Land after her politically charged outburst last week in class. Classmates of Land described the scene as disruptive, hateful and incredibly inappropriate. “In a writer’s room, the terminology used by Land would never slide," said Land’s professor Quentin Smaratino. "Well, unless the room was somehow filled with females.”
Eater
Highly Opinionated: An Editor’s Favorite Beef Pho in Los Angeles
In Eater LA’s new series, Highly Opinionated, Eater editors delve into one specific, oft-debated food obsession in Los Angeles. This month dives into a cold-weather (for LA) appropriate food: pho. A credit to Vietnamese immigrants and chefs who prepare a long-simmered broth with beef bones, pho has become one of America’s favorite foods. The all-day comfort dish has recently become specialized with different beef varieties and higher quality meat.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Camping could come to downtown Malibu in the next 13 months
If the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority (MRCA) has its way, camping could be established at Malibu Bluffs Park — an 84-acre park that sits at the foot of Malibu Canyon Road, below the Pepperdine University Campus and overlooking the Pacific Ocean — as early as December 2023.
Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Nov. 18 - 20
Check out the latest in toys and collectibles at DesignerCon. View the future of the auto industry at the L.A. Auto Show. Visit the Enchanted Forest of Light. Attend Bob Baker Marionette Theater's telethon.
theregistrysocal.com
Nonprofit Pays $6MM for 14,242 SQFT Office Property in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, Calif. – An office property in the South Robertson neighborhood of Los Angeles sold for $6,000,000 to a non-profit user. Kidder Mathews’ Tanel Harunzade, Darrell Levonian, Brittney McCarthy, and Michael Daniels represented the seller, a private LLC. This unique property includes two adjacent parcels of land...
Skip the L.A. beach towns you know, and visit this one instead
Don't miss this awesome SoCal beach town.
Lynn Fire burns 10 acres near Newbury Park
The Ventura County Fire Department is working to contain and extinguish a 10-acre fire near Dos Vientos Ranch in Newbury Park on Thursday. The second-alarm Lynn Fire is being attacked by air and ground units, the Fire Department announced on Twitter. Three helicopters and two hand crews are on scene, and roads are closed in […]
laloyolan.com
Meals under $10 for the hungry college student: Earle’s on Crenshaw
There is a hidden element to taste, one measured not by traditional flavors like sweet and savory but in terms of heart and feeling. At Earle’s, those sensations are found the second you walk through the doors. The space is warm and inviting. The sweet, fatty, barbecue scent of the grill lures you in, and co-owner, Duane Earle, greets you like an old friend.
foxla.com
This LA dessert shop is the best in California, according to Yelp
LOS ANGELES - If you've got a sweet tooth, turns out you don't have to go too far to get the best desserts in California. Yelp recently ranked where you can get the best pastries in every state and California's is right here in Los Angeles. Artelice Patisserie - which...
Comments / 0