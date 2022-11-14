ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

pepperdinewaves.com

Women's Soccer Signs Three Recruits

MALIBU, Calif. – Head coach Tim Ward of the Pepperdine women's soccer team announced today that the squad has signed three talented recruits who will join the Waves next season. Peyton Leonard, Julia Quinonez and Ava Verplancke have signed a National Letter-of-Intent and will join Pepperdine in 2023. "We...
MALIBU, CA
pepperdinewaves.com

De Jonge and Zeitvogel Ranked to End Fall Season

MALIBU, California – Daniel De Jonge and Tim Zeitvogel of the Pepperdine men's tennis team have been recognized in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Division I rankings that were announced on Wednesday. This is the last set of individual classifications until February 8, 2023, nearly three weeks into the dual season.
MALIBU, CA
pepperdinewaves.com

Four Waves Collect GCC Postseason Honors

MALIBU, California – Four members of the Pepperdine men's water polo team collected postseason awards from the Golden Coast Conference today, highlighted by Dennis Blyashov's appearance on the All-GCC first team. Additionally, Adam Csapo was All-GCC second team and Nico Tierney was honorable mention, while both Csapo and Sandor...
MALIBU, CA
pepperdinewaves.com

Pepperdine Heads to Alaska for Great Alaska Shootout

MALIBU, Calif. – The Pepperdine women's basketball team will continue non-conference play on the road, making the trek to Alaska to compete in the Great Alaska Shootout. This is the first time since 2017 the Great Alaska Shootout will take place and the fourth time in the program for the Waves to attend.
MALIBU, CA
pepperdinewaves.com

Waves Close the Regular Season with Three Matches in Firestone

MALIBU, Calif. — The Pepperdine women's volleyball team has three matches left in the 2022 regular season, all to be played at home. The Waves will host #17 BYU, #2 San Diego and unranked Portland in Firestone Fieldhouse on Thursday, Saturday and Tuesday respectively. Saturday against the Toreros will...
MALIBU, CA
pepperdinewaves.com

Baseball Q&A: John Peck

John Peck is a junior from Moorpark, California, on the Pepperdine baseball team. He started all 85 games in which he played in the previous two seasons, and earned All-WCC first team honors as a sophomore last season. He spent the summer playing in the prestigious Cape Cod League and his team, the Bourne Braves, won the championship. Last season he led the team and ranked second in the WCC in batting average (.361). In this interview Peck speaks on his hopes for the team, his summer in the Cape Cod League, and his transition into a leadership role this season.
MALIBU, CA
Daily Trojan

Trojans fall in last-second loss to UCLA

The No. 3 Trojans fell to crosstown rival No. 2 UCLA 14-13 in a nail-biting conference final over the weekend, marking their third loss to the Bruins this season. The contest went into overtime after the Bruins snuck in a goal with three seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, and in the final moments of overtime play UCLA struck again to take the win.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

UCLA student section to make Bruins history vs. No. 8 USC

And no, this wasn't the little league game at halftime. This was a real-life college football game featuring one of the more storied universities in college sports. As they say, winning is a deodorant and it rights all wrongs. Since that near loss to South Alabama, Chip Kelly's Bruins have gone on to win five of their last seven games, including victories over No. 15 Washington, No. 11 Utah and Stanford.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Young USC talent could emerge to boost Trojan defense

USC has "exciting opportunities" ahead of it. Lincoln Riley reiterated the fact after USC’s 55-17 win over Colorado Friday night. It starts this week with a trip to Pasadena to try to beat UCLA and clinch a spot in the Pac-12 championship game. The Trojans control their own destiny even as one factor largely out of their control has emerged to pose a serious challenge in the season’s final two regular season games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
laloyolan.com

SFTV girl kicked out for mentioning gender

Loyola Marymount University took no time in expelling controversial SFTV freshman Lila Land after her politically charged outburst last week in class. Classmates of Land described the scene as disruptive, hateful and incredibly inappropriate. “In a writer’s room, the terminology used by Land would never slide," said Land’s professor Quentin Smaratino. "Well, unless the room was somehow filled with females.”
Eater

Highly Opinionated: An Editor’s Favorite Beef Pho in Los Angeles

In Eater LA’s new series, Highly Opinionated, Eater editors delve into one specific, oft-debated food obsession in Los Angeles. This month dives into a cold-weather (for LA) appropriate food: pho. A credit to Vietnamese immigrants and chefs who prepare a long-simmered broth with beef bones, pho has become one of America’s favorite foods. The all-day comfort dish has recently become specialized with different beef varieties and higher quality meat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Camping could come to downtown Malibu in the next 13 months

If the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority (MRCA) has its way, camping could be established at Malibu Bluffs Park — an 84-acre park that sits at the foot of Malibu Canyon Road, below the Pepperdine University Campus and overlooking the Pacific Ocean — as early as December 2023.
MALIBU, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Nonprofit Pays $6MM for 14,242 SQFT Office Property in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, Calif. – An office property in the South Robertson neighborhood of Los Angeles sold for $6,000,000 to a non-profit user. Kidder Mathews’ Tanel Harunzade, Darrell Levonian, Brittney McCarthy, and Michael Daniels represented the seller, a private LLC. This unique property includes two adjacent parcels of land...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Lynn Fire burns 10 acres near Newbury Park

The Ventura County Fire Department is working to contain and extinguish a 10-acre fire near Dos Vientos Ranch in Newbury Park on Thursday. The second-alarm Lynn Fire is being attacked by air and ground units, the Fire Department announced on Twitter. Three helicopters and two hand crews are on scene, and roads are closed in […]
NEWBURY PARK, CA
laloyolan.com

Meals under $10 for the hungry college student: Earle’s on Crenshaw

There is a hidden element to taste, one measured not by traditional flavors like sweet and savory but in terms of heart and feeling. At Earle’s, those sensations are found the second you walk through the doors. The space is warm and inviting. The sweet, fatty, barbecue scent of the grill lures you in, and co-owner, Duane Earle, greets you like an old friend.
LOS ANGELES, CA

