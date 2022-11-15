“They’re going to be extra fired up:” Gonzaga's Drew Timme expecting defensive variety from Texas

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Is Gonzaga, Big 12 opponent tipoff tonight a taste of more to come?
Texas Longhorns men’s basketball takes on the Gonzaga Bulldogs tonight. In the future, this kind of matchup could actually be a Big 12 Conference game. Earlier this month, it was reported that Big 12 officials were meeting with Gonzaga folks. That said, chances are Texas and the Oklahoma Sooners...
KHQ Right Now
Recap and highlights: No. 11 Texas shines in new arena, Tyrese Hunter leads rout of No. 2 Gonzaga 93-74
AUSTIN, Texas – There's been a transfer in power since the last time these teams met. Texas rolled Gonzaga 93-74 on Wednesday night in front of a sellout crowd of 10,763 at the newly-opened Moody Center. Iowa State transfer Tyrese Hunter – who considered going to Gonzaga during the...
College basketball world reacts to huge Gonzaga report
The Gonzaga Bulldogs have built one of the best basketball programs in the country under head coach Mark Few despite playing in the West Coast Conference. It appears that may not be the case much longer after an important meeting on Wednesday. According to Brent McMurphy of the Action Network, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark Read more... The post College basketball world reacts to huge Gonzaga report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KHQ Right Now
Difference makers: Tyrese Hunter scores 26 points to help No. 11 Texas bury No. 2 Gonzaga
The former Iowa State player listed Gonzaga as one of six potential transfer options this offseason, and Mark Few could’ve used him in a Bulldogs uniform on Wednesday. Hunter scored a game-high 26 points and made a game-high five 3-pointers on eight attempts, while making 9 of 14 from the field. Hunter, who won Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors last season, also had three rebounds and two assists.
KHQ Right Now
Gonzaga coach Mark Few says Nolan Hickman ankle injury 'doesn't look great'
AUSTIN, Texas – Add a potential injury within Gonzaga’s starting backcourt to the list of the things concerning the Bulldogs while leaving the Moody Center on Wednesday night. Late in the second half of a 93-74 loss to No. 11 Texas, starting point guard Nolan Hickman came up...
KREM
Gonzaga vs Texas | How to watch Wednesday's basketball game
SPOKANE, Wash. — The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs are 2-0 heading into their road matchup against Texas Wednesday night, Nov. 16. For Gonzaga it's a return to dry land after narrowly beating Michigan State on an aircraft carrier in the Armed Forces Classic. Gonzaga and Texas share a 2-0...
KHQ Right Now
'Really good and going to be very good.' It's early, but ESPN's Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg see promising Gonzaga squad
Jay Bilas and Seth Greenberg recently shared their opinions of Gonzaga, with one important disclaimer. “This is a little bit of an odd time,” Bilas said. “Teams aren’t set yet.”. In other words, even the observations of ESPN’s leading college basketball analysts – 38 years of broadcasting...
FOX Sports
Timme leads No. 2 Gonzaga against No. 12 Texas after 22-point game
Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) at Texas Longhorns (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Gonzaga faces the No. 12 Texas Longhorns after Drew Timme scored 22 points in Gonzaga's 64-63 win over the Michigan State Spartans. Texas finished 22-12 overall last season while going 16-3 at home. The Longhorns averaged 7.7 steals, 3.4...
Two Central Texas schools reprimanded by UIL
AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Marlin ISD and Harker Heights High School received disciplinary action on Monday. The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) handed down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and possible rules violations. Marlin High ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson was issued two years suspension from sideline access and game […]
KHQ Right Now
Friday Night (High)lights: First round of state football provides glimpses of success, future promise
We’re not going to lie – it was a long weekend. There was a lot going on in high school sports, with state and district playoffs going on in football, soccer and volleyball spread out across the state. We covered Mt. Spokane’s State 3A football game from the...
One of Washington State’s Smallest Towns Named Snowiest in the Nation
What Town In Washington State Gets The Most Inches Of Snow During Winter. I know what you're thinking. The obvious answer to the town that gets the most snow in Washington State has you thinking it's Leavenworth Washington but surprisingly it's a town closer to Tri-Cities. Spokane Is 4th On...
KXLY
Clouds, flurries, and more bitter cold – Matt
An arctic cold front will arrive overnight and lead to a breezy, cold Thursday and a chance of snow tonight. Light snow will fall across the North Idaho and Northeast Washington mountains. Places like Bonners Ferry and Sandpoint could see a dusting of snow while the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene areas may see a flurry or two.
theeasterner.org
Elections end with a 52.98% voter turnout in Spokane County
Steve Hobbs and Patty Murray recently won the Nov. 8 Washington state election for Secretary of State and Senate respectively. Because of their wins, Washington’s elections are a hot button topic as of late. For U.S. Senate, Democrat Patty Murray beat Republican Tiffany Smiley to represent Washington state. Meanwhile, Democrat Steve Hobbs edged out nonpartisan Julie Anderson for Washington Secretary of State..
Investigation Continues into Poisoning of 6 Wolves in Northeast Washington State, Reward for Information Grows to $53,900
COLVILLE - For the past eight months, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police have been investigating six wolf deaths within the Wedge Pack territory in Stevens County, near Colville in northeast Washington state. Toxicology results revealed all six wolves died from ingesting poison. Initially, investigators found four animals in...
10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Spokane, Washington
I like to believe and live by the saying "If you go looking for trouble, you'll find trouble." So far in my 40+ years on this planet, this motto has worked for me. I'm also a firm believer that "bad things can happen to good people." It's a sad fact of life, but it just happens. People can be driven to do bad things. Whether it's caused by addiction, or the cards they've been dealt in the game of life, or just flat-out evilness, bad people can do bad things to good people. I like to look for the best in people, but in some cases, it's harder to spot. So, what can you do?
bodyshopbusiness.com
Crash Champions Acquires DAA Auto Body Centers in Washington
Crash Champions announced that it has grown its presence in Eastern Washington through the acquisition of DAA Auto Body Centers in Spokane, Wash. One of the area’s leading providers of high-quality auto body repair services, DAA serves customers at two Spokane-area repair centers. With the addition of DAA, Crash Champions now provides customers access to collision repair service at 21 locations across Washington.
KREM
Kindness in motion: How an anonymous donor changed a North Idaho family's life
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Everything seemed to be going wrong for Josh France and Brooke Carroll, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. “It was one thing after another," France, 40, said Thursday evening. “We didn’t have a place to live, our car breaks down," Carroll, 30, said....
Trevor Noah announces Spokane stop during upcoming ‘Off the Record’ tour
SPOKANE, Wash. – Trevor Noah is headed to the Pacific Northwest! The comedian will stop at at First Interstate Center for the Arts on April 27, 2023. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 18 at 11:00 a.m. on LiveNation.com. Noah, a successful comedian in Africa, is the host of the Emmy award-winning “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central. Noah also...
KHQ Right Now
Bundle up! Freezing temps & dry weather conditions continue in Spokane
A weak weather system continues to bring dry, cold weather to the Inland Northwest for the third week of November. Sunday night and Monday morning’s forecast entails foggy conditions for our morning commute, before clearing around ten a.m. This is added into the mix with potential ice on the roadways throughout town – take your time driving Monday morning and be safe!
Spokane officials scramble to relocate homeless as winter sets in
(The Center Square) – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward says the first snowfall and frigid overnight temperatures have local and state officials scrambling to get residents of a large homeless camp in East Central into warm, dry shelters. “This is not a safe time of year to be living outdoors and we really need to get people moved as quickly as possible,” she told The Center Square. “We have safe places where people can find a warm bed, three meals a day and access to showers...
Comments / 0