Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Tourists are flocking to this sun-soaked country – but is it safe?
Some countries are always safe, or green, on the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) travel website. Those that feature orange (leisure travel not recommended), or are painted entirely red (all travel not recommended), vary with the times – one decade’s “axis of evil” nation is another’s edgy adventure-travel destination.
Texas Firefighter Who Was Stolen at Birth in Chile Says 'Time Is Running Out' to Reunite Similar Families
One of thousands of Chilean children taken from their parents, Tyler Graf is helping other adoptees reconnect with their birth families Tyler Graf knew as a child in suburban St. Paul, Minn., that the reason he looked different from his family was because he'd been born in Chile. It took more than three decades to discover the shocking truth of his adoption: he, like thousands of other babies in Chile in the '70s and '80s, had been stolen from his birth parents. Now Graf, 39, is on...
American tourists die of gas inhalation in Mexico City
Police in Mexico City say they believe three U.S. citizens found dead at a rented apartment were victims of gas inhalation.The city police department said Tuesday the three were found unresponsive Oct. 30 in an upscale neighborhood on the city's west side. They had apparently rented the dwelling for a short visit.Post-mortem examinations suggested the two men and one woman died of carbon monoxide poisoning. The gas is often produced by improperly vented or leaky gas water heaters and stoves.Police said security guards at the apartment building called "after they detected an intense smell of gas in an apartment."Police did...
The World’s Best Beaches, According to Tripadvisor
When many of us think of our “happy place,” we think of the beach. Just close your eyes and picture it: the sound of the waves crashing, the warm sun, the gentle breeze, the swaying palm trees…. It may sound like a fantasy, but perfect beaches really do exist. There are plenty of reasons why […]
trazeetravel.com
How to Spend a Quick Trip in San Pancho, Mexico
Already spent your fair share of time in Mexico’s most popular beach locales? Get off the beaten path and discover a new favorite destination in Mexico: San Francisco, also called San Pancho. San Pancho is easily accessible from Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport (PVR) in Puerto Vallarta, so...
Portugal: The Greatest Unknown- But Well Known- Country
There are some countries that are equal parts well-known media genius and unknown, and Portugal seems to always be in the middle of this dichotomy. Want a place where photos can't do justice? A country that's always seeming to define its identity through the country's cuisine, arts, and music style? The mediagenic of Europe made a guide for you, with their favorite spots she discovered around Portugal.
The Top 22 Players Under 22 at the 2022 World Cup
The World Cup has long been a breakout stage for prospects on the rise. With play set to begin in Qatar, keep your eyes on this group of young stars.
BBC
People rescued from cars after floods hit Valencia, Spain
Firefighters had to rescue people who were trapped in cars and homes after heavy rain caused flooding in Valencia, Spain. The popular holiday destination faced travel disruption, with the airport having to close temporarily and trains being stopped. It's not the first time this year that the region in eastern...
Horse race culture runs deep on Colombia's San Andres Island
SAN ANDRES ISLAND, Colombia (AP) — There’s no racetrack on the tiny Caribbean island of San Andres, but passion for horse racing runs deep. Thoroughbreds train on stunning white-sand beaches and compete on a rocky trail that cuts through the forest. The latest competition pitted 7-year-old mare Time...
mountainguides.com
Ecuador Update
Nov 15, 2022 – Senior IMG Guide Timm Phillips called in to report that the Ecuador climbing team was unable to summit Antizana this morning. Despite the team’s best efforts, the weather closed in with high-winds and blowing snow making travel challenging. IMG Guides Timm and Romulo elected to turn the team around and returned safely to high-camp.
Punch
Peru’s Party Drink Is Simplicity at Its Best
The Pisco Chilcano has eclipsed the Pisco Sour as Peru’s most popular cocktail. There’s no doubt that the Pisco Sour is omnipresent in Peru. In Lima, tourists clamor to order the national drink served at legendary watering holes like the historic Gran Hotel Bolívar, while supermarkets dedicate entire sections to pre-mixed versions.
Comments / 0