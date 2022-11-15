ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Ohio’s largest women’s tennis event is coming to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to a news release, the Rock Entertainment Group (REG) and Tennis in the Land announce a multi-year partnership on Wednesday. Rock Entertainment says Tennis in the Land is just one of five standalone Women Tennis Association events in the United States. The event is a...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

Are you in the mood for some delicious Italian food?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, Bruno's is considered by many patrons to be one of the best Italian restaurants in the area. When you try some of their food, you'll find it hard to disagree with them. Customers say getting a bowl of their homemade Italian wedding soup is a must. You should also check out their delicious chicken parmesan, scallops (which are seared with olive oil in a pan before being served over a bed of homemade pasta), and chicken marsala.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

$2M bond set for man accused of killing 2 Cleveland brothers in 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old man accused of killing two Cleveland brothers in July 2020 pleaded not guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested David Spivey in Houston, Texas in October. Spivey was indicted on the charges...
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Funeral services announced for longtime Ohio state representative Barbara Boyd of Cleveland Hts....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio-Funeral arrangements have been announced for longtime Ohio state representative Barbara Boyd of Cleveland Hts, a Democrat and former mayor of Cleveland Hts. who passed away on Sat, Nov 5, 2022. She is the mother of former state representative Janine Boyd, also of Cleveland Hts. Funeral arrangements are...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

New Big Lots opening in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A new Big Lots is opening soon in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, bringing new life to a site that held a vacant Kmart for years. Big Lots announced Monday that the new store at southeast corner of Lorain Avenue and West 150th Street would open on Dec. 10 at 8:45 a.m. The store is about 34,000-square-feet, and sits in a new building that replaced that Kmart that closed in 2017.
CLEVELAND, OH
powerofpositivity.com

Cleveland Auto Mechanic Becomes Doctor at Age 51

Not every day do you hear about someone becoming a doctor later in life. Some people enter the medical field immediately after graduation, while others take a more winding path. Carl Allamby, M.D., dreamed of being a physician as a child, but life circumstances got in the way. However, he never forgot his childhood dream and eventually pursued it despite the obstacles.
CLEVELAND, OH

