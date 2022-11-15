Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
6 Exciting Ethnic Restaurants to Help You Celebrate Thanksgiving in ClevelandTMannCleveland, OH
Saying Thank You to Those Unsung Heroes Who Make Our Lives a Little BrighterTMannAurora, OH
Spotlight on Mental HealthTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Ohio’s largest women’s tennis event is coming to Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to a news release, the Rock Entertainment Group (REG) and Tennis in the Land announce a multi-year partnership on Wednesday. Rock Entertainment says Tennis in the Land is just one of five standalone Women Tennis Association events in the United States. The event is a...
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
Are you in the mood for some delicious Italian food?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, Bruno's is considered by many patrons to be one of the best Italian restaurants in the area. When you try some of their food, you'll find it hard to disagree with them. Customers say getting a bowl of their homemade Italian wedding soup is a must. You should also check out their delicious chicken parmesan, scallops (which are seared with olive oil in a pan before being served over a bed of homemade pasta), and chicken marsala.
New bed space for teens in crisis to open soon on Cleveland's west side
Cuyahoga County has a placement problem in the child welfare system. One of the possible solutions is being built right now on Cleveland's west side.
Cleveland Glogg first-taste celebration is this week
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – The Rustic Grill at StoneWater is bringing back what it hopes will be a holiday tradition: Cleveland Glogg. The first-taste celebration of the season, which will include free tastings, is set for 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16.
cleveland19.com
Nov. 18 declared ‘A Christmas Story’ Day in Ohio; owner explains decision to sell
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been a big week for ‘A Christmas Story’ in the city of Cleveland with anticipation for the soon to be released sequel. The landmark house, located at 3159 W. 11th Street, went up for sale Monday. Announced on Tuesday, Nov. 18 will...
32 Northeast Ohio holiday markets make it easy to shop local for gifts
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Make a commitment to get your holiday gifts, treats and décor from local artisans and crafters. You’ll find multiple markets open every weekend from Nov. 18 through Dec. 27. They’re spread throughout Northeast Ohio. Some markets come with bonuses such as food trucks, visits by Santa and Mr. Jingeling, ice skating and more.
Allegiant announces new destination from Akron
Las Vegas-based Allegiant Airlines announced Wednesday a new route out of Akron-Canton Airport.
Cleveland teenager dies in Warren Friday night
A Cleveland school district is mourning the loss of a student that was killed in Warren Friday evening.
7 NE Ohio counties have some of the highest coronavirus spread in the U.S. right now
Twenty-four of Ohio's 88 counties have some of the highest coronavirus transmission nationwide right now, including seven Northeast Ohio counties, federal data shows.
cleveland19.com
$2M bond set for man accused of killing 2 Cleveland brothers in 2020
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old man accused of killing two Cleveland brothers in July 2020 pleaded not guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested David Spivey in Houston, Texas in October. Spivey was indicted on the charges...
clevelandurbannews.com
Funeral services announced for longtime Ohio state representative Barbara Boyd of Cleveland Hts....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio-Funeral arrangements have been announced for longtime Ohio state representative Barbara Boyd of Cleveland Hts, a Democrat and former mayor of Cleveland Hts. who passed away on Sat, Nov 5, 2022. She is the mother of former state representative Janine Boyd, also of Cleveland Hts. Funeral arrangements are...
Abandoned Cleveland: Plans underway for Sidaway Bridge
It is a hidden bridge to nowhere that has an interesting place in Cleveland history.
Cleveland State moves forward on Marshall name change
The Cleveland State University board of trustees has voted to change the name of the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law.
Anthony 'TJ' Mays II found buried in a lot in the Hough neighborhood Sunday
Sunday, the search for Anthony Mays II ended when his body was found in a lot in the 1600 block of E. 85th Street in the Hough Neighborhood, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Report: Man found in Ohio with missing teen girl
A Girard man is facing charges after being found with a 14-year-old girl reported missing from Cleveland.
cleveland19.com
Council hears bold vision to reimagine Severance in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Walmart is gone, Regal Cinemas has closed and been repurposed, vacant storefronts and Dave’s Market and Home Depot are the only two big businesses that remain in the middle of Cleveland Heights. “This is the most important thing we’ve ever done and I think...
Northeast Ohio restaurants pulling salads, lettuce from menus amid shortage
Pizza and salad usually go hand in hand, but for customers of Angelo’s Pizza in Lakewood, that combo currently isn’t an option.
New Big Lots opening in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A new Big Lots is opening soon in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, bringing new life to a site that held a vacant Kmart for years. Big Lots announced Monday that the new store at southeast corner of Lorain Avenue and West 150th Street would open on Dec. 10 at 8:45 a.m. The store is about 34,000-square-feet, and sits in a new building that replaced that Kmart that closed in 2017.
powerofpositivity.com
Cleveland Auto Mechanic Becomes Doctor at Age 51
Not every day do you hear about someone becoming a doctor later in life. Some people enter the medical field immediately after graduation, while others take a more winding path. Carl Allamby, M.D., dreamed of being a physician as a child, but life circumstances got in the way. However, he never forgot his childhood dream and eventually pursued it despite the obstacles.
Comments / 4