Chiefland, FL

WCJB

Texas burger chain, Hopdoddy, opens first Florida location

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Texas burger restaurant chain, Hopdoddy Burger Bar opened its first Florida location Tuesday. It’s located in the space that formerly housed Grub Burger Bar in the Clark Butler Plaza off of Archer Road. Hopdoddy merged with Grub and they decided that Hopdoddy would be a better...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

FHP investigates deadly crash in Citra

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was killed in a deadly crash in North Central Florida Wednesday morning. It happened just before 6:30 a.m. on West County Road 329, just east of North Marion Middle School in Citra. Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the crash involving a van and...
CITRA, FL
WESH

Missing Central Florida teen found dead at cemetery

REDDICK, Fla. — A missing 16-year-old from Marion County has been found dead. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Kenneth Carr Jr. was found dead at Campground Cemetery in Reddick one day after being reported missing by family members. Deputies determined that Carr had been shot and...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Newberry votes to consider open-container ordinance

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Newberry is moving toward an open container ordinance, like the one currently in place in Ocala. City leaders tonight voted to have staff draw up language for an ordinance that would allow beer and wine to be consumed out of doors in a five block area around Newberry Road, west of the railroad tracks.
NEWBERRY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City pilot lands, overturns on beach

Engine failure caused a 38-year-old Lake City man to make an emergency landing on a beach near St. Augustine on Monday. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a plane traveling from West Palm experienced engine failure at 11:37 a.m. while surveying beach erosion from Hurricane Nicole. The engine sputtered three times before shutting off.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Thousands of customers lose power in Northwest Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Regional Utilities worked on Monday morning to restore power to thousands of customers after a sudden power outage. GRU officials say a piece of equipment failed causing the outage in Northwest Gainesville. About 2,200 customers, including Buchholz High School, lost power around 10:30 a.m. Streetlights near the school were also out.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville cat lover raises thousands for strays

Theresa Sumrall doesn’t spend her lunch breaks conversing with coworkers — instead, stray cats are usually her company of choice. Sumrall, 38, has spent almost 15 years working with Gainesville’s cat colonies — treating more than 200 homeless cats across the city through veterinary care, end-of-life care and occasional rehoming. Now, she’s turned to the community to ask for donations supporting her cause.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Keystone Heights tandem will be tough to stop

Last year the Keystone Heights girls basketball team won 19 games and earned an at-large spot in the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 4A state playoffs. With their top two scorers returning, expect the Indians to be a threat to make the postseason again. “I believe we will...
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL
WCJB

Rabies alert issued in Suwannee County after cat catches the virus

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - The Suwannee County Health Department is alerting residents to the presence of rabies in the community after a cat was infected with the virus. The health department has issued the rabies alert for the City of Live Oak from U.S. 90 to the North; from White Avenue from the East; from Helvenston Street to the South; and Ohio Avenue to the West.
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Ocala CEP highlights Dillon Media Group

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A media group is on a mission to bring advertising clients the best business growth experience. Our friends at the Weekly Buzz, tell us more about how the company got its start.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Woman dies in off-road crash in Trenton

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Trenton was killed during a crash in Gilchrist County early Tuesday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, the 49-year-old woman was heading south on SE 80th Ave. just after midnight. For unknown reasons, the car then veered off the roadway. The...
TRENTON, FL
drifttravel.com

A Florida Getaway Where Equestrian Chic is the Norm

The Equestrian Hotel Ocala, Florida is a quiet escape in the middle of “Horse Country” with noteworthy restaurants, weekly entertainment, and a luxurious spa- not to mention a gape-worthy moment at every turn. While obviously luxurious, there are subtle reminders (like the 15 foot tall giraffe and daily...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023. In the announcement she gave on Tuesday morning, this is what she said:. “First, let me start by saying no, I am not leaving TV20, but I will be gone for a while.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Marion County deputies look for information connected to homicide

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a person they believe has information related to a homicide investigation. Deputies are looking for 20-year-old Richard Bryce Vincent and the 1997 Toyota 4Runner, with the Florida License plate VD1KA. Deputies believe Vincent is driving the vehicle. Detectives...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Vinyard Church will hold a free food giveaway

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a free food giveaway in Gainesville on Wednesday. The giveaway will start at 11 a.m., and it will be held at the Vinyard Church. It is located in the middle of Lincoln Estates at 1100 SE 17th Dr.
GAINESVILLE, FL

