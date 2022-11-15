Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Florida’s phosphate ‘gold rush’
FLORAL CITY — What gold did for California in the mid-1800s, phosphate did for Central Florida in the late 1800s to early 1900s — especially in Floral City.
WCJB
Texas burger chain, Hopdoddy, opens first Florida location
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Texas burger restaurant chain, Hopdoddy Burger Bar opened its first Florida location Tuesday. It’s located in the space that formerly housed Grub Burger Bar in the Clark Butler Plaza off of Archer Road. Hopdoddy merged with Grub and they decided that Hopdoddy would be a better...
WCJB
FHP investigates deadly crash in Citra
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was killed in a deadly crash in North Central Florida Wednesday morning. It happened just before 6:30 a.m. on West County Road 329, just east of North Marion Middle School in Citra. Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the crash involving a van and...
WESH
Missing Central Florida teen found dead at cemetery
REDDICK, Fla. — A missing 16-year-old from Marion County has been found dead. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Kenneth Carr Jr. was found dead at Campground Cemetery in Reddick one day after being reported missing by family members. Deputies determined that Carr had been shot and...
WCJB
Newberry votes to consider open-container ordinance
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Newberry is moving toward an open container ordinance, like the one currently in place in Ocala. City leaders tonight voted to have staff draw up language for an ordinance that would allow beer and wine to be consumed out of doors in a five block area around Newberry Road, west of the railroad tracks.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City pilot lands, overturns on beach
Engine failure caused a 38-year-old Lake City man to make an emergency landing on a beach near St. Augustine on Monday. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a plane traveling from West Palm experienced engine failure at 11:37 a.m. while surveying beach erosion from Hurricane Nicole. The engine sputtered three times before shutting off.
Gators Top QB Target DJ Lagway Sets Commitment Date
Florida made waves by securing top 2023 quarterback Jaden Rashada last week. Can the Gators land one of 2024's top passers next month in DJ Lagway?
WCJB
Thousands of customers lose power in Northwest Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Regional Utilities worked on Monday morning to restore power to thousands of customers after a sudden power outage. GRU officials say a piece of equipment failed causing the outage in Northwest Gainesville. About 2,200 customers, including Buchholz High School, lost power around 10:30 a.m. Streetlights near the school were also out.
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville cat lover raises thousands for strays
Theresa Sumrall doesn’t spend her lunch breaks conversing with coworkers — instead, stray cats are usually her company of choice. Sumrall, 38, has spent almost 15 years working with Gainesville’s cat colonies — treating more than 200 homeless cats across the city through veterinary care, end-of-life care and occasional rehoming. Now, she’s turned to the community to ask for donations supporting her cause.
Florida football: Gators could sneak into the top 25 tonight
Tonight, the third edition of the College Football Playoff rankings will be released. While Florida football has been on the outside looking in for the last few weeks, they may sneak into the top 25 tonight. The Gators are on a bit of a winning streak and have looked dominant...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Keystone Heights tandem will be tough to stop
Last year the Keystone Heights girls basketball team won 19 games and earned an at-large spot in the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 4A state playoffs. With their top two scorers returning, expect the Indians to be a threat to make the postseason again. “I believe we will...
WCJB
Chiefland PD asks residents not to pay bills after being ‘misled’
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A police department in Levy County is asking residents not to pay bills with the department’s information on them after another organization ‘misled’ the department. According to a post on Facebook, the Chiefland Police Department attempted to team up with what they believed...
WCJB
Rabies alert issued in Suwannee County after cat catches the virus
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - The Suwannee County Health Department is alerting residents to the presence of rabies in the community after a cat was infected with the virus. The health department has issued the rabies alert for the City of Live Oak from U.S. 90 to the North; from White Avenue from the East; from Helvenston Street to the South; and Ohio Avenue to the West.
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights Dillon Media Group
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A media group is on a mission to bring advertising clients the best business growth experience. Our friends at the Weekly Buzz, tell us more about how the company got its start.
WCJB
Woman dies in off-road crash in Trenton
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Trenton was killed during a crash in Gilchrist County early Tuesday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, the 49-year-old woman was heading south on SE 80th Ave. just after midnight. For unknown reasons, the car then veered off the roadway. The...
drifttravel.com
A Florida Getaway Where Equestrian Chic is the Norm
The Equestrian Hotel Ocala, Florida is a quiet escape in the middle of “Horse Country” with noteworthy restaurants, weekly entertainment, and a luxurious spa- not to mention a gape-worthy moment at every turn. While obviously luxurious, there are subtle reminders (like the 15 foot tall giraffe and daily...
WCJB
West Port High School principal named principal of the year in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two Marion County public school employees are being recognized. Marion County Public School officials announced West Port High School principal Ginger Cruze is the 2023 principal of the year. The school district also named Harbour View Elementary’s Jennifer Pollard as the assistant principal of the year....
WCJB
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023. In the announcement she gave on Tuesday morning, this is what she said:. “First, let me start by saying no, I am not leaving TV20, but I will be gone for a while.
mycbs4.com
Marion County deputies look for information connected to homicide
The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a person they believe has information related to a homicide investigation. Deputies are looking for 20-year-old Richard Bryce Vincent and the 1997 Toyota 4Runner, with the Florida License plate VD1KA. Deputies believe Vincent is driving the vehicle. Detectives...
WCJB
Vinyard Church will hold a free food giveaway
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a free food giveaway in Gainesville on Wednesday. The giveaway will start at 11 a.m., and it will be held at the Vinyard Church. It is located in the middle of Lincoln Estates at 1100 SE 17th Dr.
