Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel. Sumaq is the perfect choice for a luxury family adventure to Machu Picchu. Tucked in a tranquil corner of the town of Aguas Calientes you’re at the perfect jumping off point for visiting Machu Picchu and exploring the charming pueblo. We loved being surrounded by the tranquil Urubamba River and the stunning scenic views from the luxury boutique hotel. From the moment you set foot in the lobby Sumaq’s team ensure you have a seamless five star experience. We loved our sprawling family suite with four beds which was plenty of space if you’re travelling with children and incorporated luxe bedding, stylish design, and a decadent jacuzzi bath.

