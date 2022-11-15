ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Michigan State outlasts Tshiebwe, No. 4 Kentucky in 2OT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michigan State found a way to finish. The search continues for No. 4 Kentucky — even with consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe back in action. Malik Hall forced two extra periods with dunks off inbounds plays, Mady Sissoko delivered two game-changing slams late in the second overtime, and Michigan State rallied to beat No. 4 Kentucky 86-77 on Tuesday night. “I just saw (coach) Tom (Izzo) in the hallway and I said you were more prepared to finish than we were,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said.
Yardbarker

Oregon State routs Bushnell, matches 2021-22 win total

Sophomore Glenn Taylor Jr. scored a career-high 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field to lead a balanced attack as Oregon State matched last season's victory total by defeating Bushnell 83-66 on Tuesday in Corvallis, Ore. Freshman Jordan Pope scored 15 points and added seven assists and six rebounds...
