ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Instant Analysis: UNC Holds Off Gardner-Webb’s Upset Bid

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina did just enough to hold off Gardner-Webb. The top-ranked Tar Heels avoided what would’ve registered as a major upset and escaped 72-66 on Tuesday night at the Smith Center, with a big beginning from Pete Nance and an improved finish from Caleb Love paving the way to survival.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Photos: UNC vs. Gardner-Webb

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina beat Gardner-Webb, 72-66, on Tuesday night to move to 3-0 on the young season. Inside Carolina photographer Jim Hawkins was courtside to capture all of the action...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch UNC Basketball vs. Gardner-Webb

The UNC basketball program is set to play host to Gardner-Webb on Tuesday night for the third non-conference game of the season. UNC went 2-0 last week with wins over UNC-Wilmington and College of Charleston. Tuesday presents a chance for the Tar Heels to come out and play a complete game, something they have yet to do so far this season. It’s still very early and there’s no need to panic but there are a few things the Tar Heels need to clean up before the schedule gets tougher here in the coming weeks. This is a game UNC should win as...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

How to Watch: Louisville hosts NC State

Louisville (6-4, 3-4) welcomes NC State (7-3, 3-3) to Cardinal Stadium on Saturday at 3:30 pm. Originally slated for the ACC Network, the game was moved to the Regional Sports Networks following the cancellation of the Virginia home game. BROADCAST DETAILS. Date: Saturday, November 19. Time: 3:30 p.m. (ET) Site:...
RALEIGH, NC
On3.com

NC State football commits in action: Week 13

Team record: 5-6 On3 Consensus three-star safety Tamarcus Cooley. Last game: Tamarcus Cooley and Rolesville defeated Clayton (N.C.) Cleveland High 28-21, holding off a late comeback attempt. The defensive back made 4 total tackles, including 2 for loss, and scored a touchdown during the NCHSAA 4A playoff win. Team record:...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy