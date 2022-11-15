Read full article on original website
UNC vs Gardner-Webb Preview
North Carolina hosts their third straight game to begin the season on Tuesday, as the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs out of the Big South visit Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels remain at No. 1 in the country with a 2-0 record in the season's first week. Preseason ACC Player of the Year...
Gradey Dick’s late surge leads No. 6 Kansas past No. 7 Duke
Jalen Wilson scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Gradey Dick hit three consecutive baskets down the stretch to
Michigan State outlasts Tshiebwe, No. 4 Kentucky in 2OT
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michigan State found a way to finish. The search continues for No. 4 Kentucky — even with consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe back in action. Malik Hall forced two extra periods with dunks off inbounds plays, Mady Sissoko delivered two game-changing slams late in the second overtime, and Michigan State rallied to beat No. 4 Kentucky 86-77 on Tuesday night. “I just saw (coach) Tom (Izzo) in the hallway and I said you were more prepared to finish than we were,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said.
Canfield High School boys’ basketball preview
Hall of Famer coach John Cullen returns to Canfield to lead the Cardinals this season.
Top 25 roundup: Northwestern State stuns No. 15 TCU
Ja’Monta Black scored 25 points and Demarcus Sharp added 19, including the go-ahead basket with 1:14 to go, to help
Villanova overcomes cold 3-point shooting to beat Delaware State
Eric Dixon had 17 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots, Brandon Slater added 15 points and host Villanova pulled
USC overtakes Vermont in second half
Drew Peterson scored 15 of his game-high 20 points in the second half to buoy Southern California to a come-from-behind,
