Georgia State

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 1

The first week of the college basketball season is in the books and it’s already been one filled with surprises. We have seen numerous upsets already in the first week and if it’s any indication of what’s to come this year, then buckle up. We haven’t even reached the holiday tournament part of November yet and there are plenty of storylines already. Among them are two big ones in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Florida State’s roster is dismantled right now as the are off to a 0-3 start with some bad losses. Louisville is under a new head coach and is off to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing College Basketball Sequence Going Viral

Tuesday night's college basketball matchup between Northwestern and Georgetown featured one of the worst sequences of hoops you'll ever see. The series of ugly possessions featured several loose balls, missed layups, fumbled passes and all sorts of frantic action. "I wouldn't call that last sequence a Picasso," the broadcaster on...
WASHINGTON, DC
Chillicothe Gazette

Breaking down Huntington ahead of the girls basketball season

HUNTINGTON TOWNSHIP − Huntington has good reason to be optimistic. The Huntsmen are fresh off their best season in recent memory. Their first year under the tutelage of coach Kyle Uhrig proved to be a rousing success, and they shot toward the top of the Scioto Valley Conference. After two choppy seasons without a winning record, the Huntsmen are back on their feet.
HUNTINGTON, OH
ESPN

Women's college basketball Power Rankings: South Carolina No. 1, Ohio State on the move

South Carolina and Stanford appeared to be on a collision course for the women's college basketball national championship game last season before UConn derailed the Cardinal in the semifinals. The Gamecocks and Cardinal have started this season ranked 1-2 -- and hold those same spots in our inaugural Power Rankings for the 2022-23 season -- and we'll get to see the superpowers clash on Sunday (3 p.m. ET, ABC).
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

Watch: Louisville coaches recap Clemson game, preview NC State contest

Louisvillle (6-4, 3-4) hosts NC State (7-3, 3-3) at Cardinal Stadium on Saturday at 3:30pm. The game marks the final home and ACC game for the Cardinals this season. UofL is currently a 4-point favorite, but the Cardinals may or may not be without quarterback Malik Cunningham. The Cardinals are...
RALEIGH, NC

