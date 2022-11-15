Read full article on original website
Related
Calipari gives a final update on Oscar Tshiebwe ahead of Kentucky-Michigan State game
Oscar Tshiebwe has been sidelined since an October knee procedure. Kentucky plays Michigan State and Gonzaga over the next week.
ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 1
The first week of the college basketball season is in the books and it’s already been one filled with surprises. We have seen numerous upsets already in the first week and if it’s any indication of what’s to come this year, then buckle up. We haven’t even reached the holiday tournament part of November yet and there are plenty of storylines already. Among them are two big ones in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Florida State’s roster is dismantled right now as the are off to a 0-3 start with some bad losses. Louisville is under a new head coach and is off to...
Look: Embarrassing College Basketball Sequence Going Viral
Tuesday night's college basketball matchup between Northwestern and Georgetown featured one of the worst sequences of hoops you'll ever see. The series of ugly possessions featured several loose balls, missed layups, fumbled passes and all sorts of frantic action. "I wouldn't call that last sequence a Picasso," the broadcaster on...
CBS Sports
Duke vs. Kansas: Live game updates, college basketball scores, NCAA top 25 highlights today
In the first game of the season between top-10 teams, No. 6 Kansas jumped out to a 33-29 halftime lead over No. 7 Duke in the Champions Classic. Junior forward Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks with 10 points in the half and Texas Tech transfer Kevin McCullar added seven. KU's...
Breaking down Huntington ahead of the girls basketball season
HUNTINGTON TOWNSHIP − Huntington has good reason to be optimistic. The Huntsmen are fresh off their best season in recent memory. Their first year under the tutelage of coach Kyle Uhrig proved to be a rousing success, and they shot toward the top of the Scioto Valley Conference. After two choppy seasons without a winning record, the Huntsmen are back on their feet.
Tyrique Stevenson blog: Jacurri Brown gave team the heartbeat it needed, and we can make statement vs. Clemson
CB Tyrique Stevenson will have a weekly blog all season at CaneSport.com. In this edition, Stevenson looks ahead to the challenge of facing Clemson, talks about his own future plans, Jacurri Brown’s impact and more:. IT FELT GREAT TO GET A WIN ON SATURDAY. Winning last weekend feels great,...
ESPN
Women's college basketball Power Rankings: South Carolina No. 1, Ohio State on the move
South Carolina and Stanford appeared to be on a collision course for the women's college basketball national championship game last season before UConn derailed the Cardinal in the semifinals. The Gamecocks and Cardinal have started this season ranked 1-2 -- and hold those same spots in our inaugural Power Rankings for the 2022-23 season -- and we'll get to see the superpowers clash on Sunday (3 p.m. ET, ABC).
247Sports
Watch: Louisville coaches recap Clemson game, preview NC State contest
Louisvillle (6-4, 3-4) hosts NC State (7-3, 3-3) at Cardinal Stadium on Saturday at 3:30pm. The game marks the final home and ACC game for the Cardinals this season. UofL is currently a 4-point favorite, but the Cardinals may or may not be without quarterback Malik Cunningham. The Cardinals are...
Dick Vitale Makes Broadcast Return In Kentucky—Michigan State Game
The iconic broadcaster returned to the sideline to call the first game of the 2022 Champions Classic.
Comments / 0