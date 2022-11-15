ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Spun

Breaking: College Basketball Star Suspended 6 Games

A standout TCU Horned Frogs basketball player has been suspended for six games. TCU senior Damion Baugh has been out at the start of the season, as the NCAA works through his punishment. Monday, it was announced that the 6-foot-4 guard has been suspended for six games. "TCU’s Damion Baugh...
FORT WORTH, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 1

The first week of the college basketball season is in the books and it’s already been one filled with surprises. We have seen numerous upsets already in the first week and if it’s any indication of what’s to come this year, then buckle up. We haven’t even reached the holiday tournament part of November yet and there are plenty of storylines already. Among them are two big ones in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Florida State’s roster is dismantled right now as the are off to a 0-3 start with some bad losses. Louisville is under a new head coach and is off to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing College Basketball Sequence Going Viral

Tuesday night's college basketball matchup between Northwestern and Georgetown featured one of the worst sequences of hoops you'll ever see. The series of ugly possessions featured several loose balls, missed layups, fumbled passes and all sorts of frantic action. "I wouldn't call that last sequence a Picasso," the broadcaster on...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Comeback

College basketball world reacts to huge Gonzaga report

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have built one of the best basketball programs in the country under head coach Mark Few despite playing in the West Coast Conference. It appears that may not be the case much longer after an important meeting on Wednesday. According to Brent McMurphy of the Action Network, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark Read more... The post College basketball world reacts to huge Gonzaga report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SPOKANE, WA
The Spun

College Basketball Game Canceled Following Shooting

Virginia has announced that its Monday night basketball game has been canceled following the devastating shooting that took place on Sunday night. Three UVA football players were killed by a former Cavaliers football player in a shooting on Sunday night. The college football world is mourning the tragic loss on...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
247Sports

College basketball rankings: Arkansas rises, Tennessee dips in AP Top 25

College basketball's vanilla opening slate dominated headlines, but the most-anticipated game of the week lived up to the hype and nearly forced the Associated Press voters to reshuffle their top-25 rankings. Michigan State had Gonzaga on the ropes in the second half, but the second-ranked Zags rallied late for a one-point squeaker.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Jeff Goodman Names The Best Coach In College Basketball

There are a plethora of great coaches in college basketball, but Jeff Goodman of Stadium believes one stands out from the pack. During the latest edition of "The Field of 68," Goodman said Kansas head coach Bill Self is "probably the best coach" in college basketball. "They have probably the...
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Tennessee basketball falls in latest AP Poll

Tennessee basketball fell 11 spots to No. 22 in Monday's AP Poll after losing to Colorado 78-66 in Nashville on Sunday afternoon. The Vols entered the game at Bridgestone Arena as 15.5-point favorites. It was the first time Tennessee has lost in the Rick Barnes-era to a team that they were favored by 12 or more points against. It was previously 49-0 in such games.
KNOXVILLE, TN

