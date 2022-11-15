ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Instant Analysis: UNC Holds Off Gardner-Webb’s Upset Bid

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina did just enough to hold off Gardner-Webb. The top-ranked Tar Heels avoided what would’ve registered as a major upset and escaped 72-66 on Tuesday night at the Smith Center, with a big beginning from Pete Nance and an improved finish from Caleb Love paving the way to survival.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Senior Day Highlights: The N.C. A&T Aggies beat Charleston Southern for their 7th win in a row

The Aggies celebrated their annual Senior Day on Saturday, honoring 14 seniors. The Aggies observed tight end DeAndre Arnold-Gaskins, quarterback Jalen Fowler, defensive end Devin Harrell, defensive tackle Karfa Kaba, fullback Romello Kimbrough, left tackle Ricky Lee III, wide receiver Zach Leslie, defensive Jermaine McDaniel Jr., cornerback Amir McNeill, linebacker Julian Monell, defensive end Robert Porcher IV, linebacker Joseph Stuckey, defensive tackle Shomari Wallace and offensive lineman Dacquari Wilson.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Yardbarker

Oklahoma wary of UNC-Wilmington

When Oklahoma hosts UNC-Wilmington on Tuesday in Norman, Okla., the Sooners should know full well not to take the Seahawks lightly. The Sooners' season started with a loss to Sam Houston and a narrow win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. During his team's season-opening four-game stretch against mid-majors, Oklahoma coach Porter Moser...
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy