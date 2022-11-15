ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QUICK TAKE: Lady Vols falter against Indiana

The Lady Vols cut a 16-point deficit to four points in the fourth quarter but couldn't get enough stops, faltered at the line and fell, 79-67, to No. 12 Indiana in Knoxville on Monday for the second loss of the season to the Big Ten. Rickea Jackson led all scorers...
Indiana defeats Lady Vols, 79-67

No. 12 Indiana (3-0) defeated No. 11 Tennessee (1-2), 79-67, Monday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Hoosiers led, 22-14, at the end of the first quarter. Three players recorded 10-plus points for Tennessee. Rickea Jackson led the Lady Vols with 17 points. She recorded seven rebounds and three assists. Tamari Key...
