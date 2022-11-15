Read full article on original website
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthR.A. HeimTennessee State
Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing ThemZack LoveNashville, TN
How to Watch No. 11 Indiana Women's Basketball Vs. No. 5 Tennessee on ESPN2
On Monday, Nov. 14, the No. 11-ranked Hoosiers will face No. 5 Tennessee in Knoxville. Details on how to watch and team stat comparisons are included in the story.
College basketball rankings: Arkansas rises, Tennessee dips in AP Top 25
College basketball's vanilla opening slate dominated headlines, but the most-anticipated game of the week lived up to the hype and nearly forced the Associated Press voters to reshuffle their top-25 rankings. Michigan State had Gonzaga on the ropes in the second half, but the second-ranked Zags rallied late for a one-point squeaker.
QUICK TAKE: Lady Vols falter against Indiana
The Lady Vols cut a 16-point deficit to four points in the fourth quarter but couldn't get enough stops, faltered at the line and fell, 79-67, to No. 12 Indiana in Knoxville on Monday for the second loss of the season to the Big Ten. Rickea Jackson led all scorers...
Indiana Women's Basketball Returns Home to Face Bowling Green
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana women's basketball will face Bowling Green at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday evening at 7 p.m. after a great road trip to Knoxville on Monday. No. 12 Indiana took down No. 11 Tennessee, a team predicted to make the final Four, 79-67 with five Hoosiers scoring in ...
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Kentucky
INDIANAPOLIS — Michigan State got a second swipe at a top-5 team in as many games, and this time the Spartans didn’t miss. After letting a double-digit lead fizzle out in last Friday’s loss to No. 2 Gonzaga, MSU was the better team down the stretch Tuesday night against No. 4 Kentucky.
Watch: Calipari, Tshiebwe, Wheeler Speak Following 86-77 Loss to Michigan State
Kentucky head coach John Calipari, as well as center Oscar Tshiebwe and point guard Sahvir Wheeler spoke to the media following the No. 4 Wildcats' tough 86-77 loss to the Michigan State Spartans. Calipari touched on the return of Tshiebwe, mistakes his team made on court as well as mistakes ...
ESPN Computer Picks Kentucky vs. Michigan State, Duke vs. Kansas
ESPN will televise two epic State Farm Champions Classic matchups on Tuesday night. No. 4 Kentucky takes on Michigan State before No. 6 Duke faces No. 7 Kansas. ESPN's Matchup Predictor identified a favorite from each game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The model gives the Wildcats a 76.3 percent probability of...
Indiana defeats Lady Vols, 79-67
No. 12 Indiana (3-0) defeated No. 11 Tennessee (1-2), 79-67, Monday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Hoosiers led, 22-14, at the end of the first quarter. Three players recorded 10-plus points for Tennessee. Rickea Jackson led the Lady Vols with 17 points. She recorded seven rebounds and three assists. Tamari Key...
Michigan State outlasts Tshiebwe, No. 4 Kentucky in 2OT
INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Michigan State found a way to finish. The search continues for No. 4 Kentucky — even with consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe back in action. Malik Hall forced two extra periods with dunks off inbounds plays, Mady Sissoko delivered two...
Georgia bounces back with win vs. Miami (Ohio)
Terry Roberts scored 22 points while KyeRon Lindsay added 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Georgia Bulldogs to
Sources Say: Kentucky falls to Michigan State in the Champions Classic
KSR’s Jack Pilgrim is joined by Drew Brown of A Sea Of Blue for episode 220 of the Sources Say Podcast to break down Kentucky’s disappointing double-overtime loss to Michigan State in the Champions Classic. Among the highlights:. Kentucky couldn’t match the physicality. Late-game execution struggles. St....
Kentucky's loss to Michigan State comes in eerily familiar fashion
INDIANAPOLIS -The Kentucky Wildcats, coached by John Calipari and carried by superstar Oscar Tshiebwe lost a game 86-77 in double overtime Tuesday night in the Champions Classic to Michigan State. It was a game in which the Wildcats were favored but shot poorly from the free throw line, had its...
