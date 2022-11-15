The Duke Blue Devils take on the Kansas Jayhawks. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Duke Kansas prediction and pick. The Kansas Jayhawks are the defending national champions. This game is the first true measure of their form and fitness, and how much fortitude they have. Last season’s team played its best basketball in March. It had a few stumbles, most notably in first halves against Miami and North Carolina plus some late drama against Creighton, but Kansas was clearly the better team than its opponent for at least 20 minutes in each of those three contests. Kansas played complete games in its other three NCAA Tournament wins against Texas Southern, Providence, and Villanova. The Jayhawks should a lot of resourcefulness and adaptability. It’s how they returned to the pinnacle of the college basketball world for the first time since 2008. Coach Bill Self reaffirmed why he is one of the best in the business.

