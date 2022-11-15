ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson Said Vince Carter Was A Top 5 Dancer In The Whole World: "Whatever The Young Kids Can Do, Vince Can Do It."

The NBA in the early 2000s was trying to find replacements for the GOAT Michael Jordan, who retired for the second time in 1998. MJ was back with the Wizards but he wasn't at the same level he had always been, and by then other stars were starting to emerge. Vince Carter and Allen Iverson were two of the most explosive and exciting scorers of that era, and both were seen as possible heirs to the void MJ had left behind.
The Big Lead

Skip Bayless: Kevin Durant Clearly Took a Shot at LeBron James By Calling Him One of the Best Players Ever

LeBron James sat out the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup against the Brooklyn Nets over the weekend, which is too bad because it very well could be one of the final opportunities we get to see LeBron face off against Kevin Durant on the court. The two generational talents are on the back nine of their careers and only play twice a year as foes in opposite conferences. The amount of games left for them to duel is dwindling quickly. Durant was asked about that after the Nets' loss and laughed that he was glad LeBron missed the game because...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Report: Commanders' Young expected to debut vs. Texans

The Washington Commanders are expected to activate defensive end Chase Young ahead of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Young hasn't played since tearing his ACL and MCL last November in a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was placed on the physically unable...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Klutch Sports lands top NBA guard

Rich Paul has officially collected another Infinity Stone. Damien Barling and James Ham of ESPN 1320 reported this week that Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox is joining Klutch Sports. Fox had previously been represented by Chris Gaston of Family First Sports Firm, but he will now be switching agencies to Klutch.
numberfire.com

Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) active and starting for Grizzlies on Tuesday

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) is starting in Tuesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Jackson Jr. will make his season debut after missing extended time while recovering from right foot surgery. In 17.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jackson Jr. to score 20.6 FanDuel points. Jackson Jr.'s...
MEMPHIS, TN
People

NBA Star Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Being a Dad of Three: 'Blessed and So Grateful'

Russell and Nina Westbrook share son Noah, 5, and twin daughters Jordyn and Skye, 3 Russell Westbrook is reflecting on life as a father of three. Speaking on a panel at the 5th Annual Black Love Summit on Saturday, the 34-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star said that he's "most proud" of the bond he has with his kids. "I would probably say being a father, I've been blessed and so grateful," said Westbrook, noting the best part of his day is the "6:00 a.m. wake-up with my kids." "That to...
FOX Sports

Zion Williamson sits out Pelicans' game against Grizzlies

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans forward Zion Williamson sat out the Pelicans' game Tuesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies because of a right foot contusion. Pelicans coach Willie Green said Williamson was “day-to-day” and that there was “definitely some hope” he could play Wednesday night at home against Chicago.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Cowboys sign wide receiver who was a 2018 fourth-round pick, maintain interest in Odell Beckham Jr.

The Dallas Cowboys signed a wide receiver on Tuesday. However, it wasn't the 30-year-old, three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. Instead, the team brought in Antonio Callaway, a fourth round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft, as an addition to their practice squad, The 25-year-old has 53 catches for 695 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns in his career. Callaway played for the Browns, like Beckham Jr. has, and had 43 receptions for 586 yards and five touchdowns across 11 starts in 16 games played as a rookie.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Clippers reportedly eyeing trade for major frontcourt piece

The LA Clippers have about one-and-a-half playable big men on their roster right now, and they could be looking to address that issue. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus is reporting this week that the Clippers have discussed the possibility of trading for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner. A popular trade candidate, Turner will be a free agent after the season.

