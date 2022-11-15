Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
Related
WATCH: Grizzlies star Ja Morant goes full Stephen Curry with mind-blowing half-court buzzer beater
Is there anything Ja Morant can’t do? On Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Memphis Grizzlies superstar busted out his best Stephen Curry impersonation with an epic half-court heave to beat the first-quarter buzzer. Morant had a scorching start to the game, scoring 16 points in the...
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson Said Vince Carter Was A Top 5 Dancer In The Whole World: "Whatever The Young Kids Can Do, Vince Can Do It."
The NBA in the early 2000s was trying to find replacements for the GOAT Michael Jordan, who retired for the second time in 1998. MJ was back with the Wizards but he wasn't at the same level he had always been, and by then other stars were starting to emerge. Vince Carter and Allen Iverson were two of the most explosive and exciting scorers of that era, and both were seen as possible heirs to the void MJ had left behind.
The Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Idea: Los Angeles Lakers Finally Get Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, And Eric Gordon
This trade scenario would send three key veterans to the Los Angeles Lakers.
WATCH: Grizzlies star Ja Morant makes Jose Alvarado instantly regret hitting him with the too-small celly
Zion Williamson was a notable absence on Tuesday night as the New Orleans Pelicans took on the Memphis Grizzlies. It was supposed to be a battle between two of the brightest young stars in the NBA, with the prospect of Zion going toe-to-toe against Ja Morant. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t to be.
Skip Bayless: Kevin Durant Clearly Took a Shot at LeBron James By Calling Him One of the Best Players Ever
LeBron James sat out the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup against the Brooklyn Nets over the weekend, which is too bad because it very well could be one of the final opportunities we get to see LeBron face off against Kevin Durant on the court. The two generational talents are on the back nine of their careers and only play twice a year as foes in opposite conferences. The amount of games left for them to duel is dwindling quickly. Durant was asked about that after the Nets' loss and laughed that he was glad LeBron missed the game because...
Charles Barkley Discusses ‘Cancel Culture,’ Irving Suspension
He thinks you should be called out for saying something “stupid.”
NBC Sports
Kevin Durant says trade request based on how team prepared, says Nets roster has limits
Whatever someone chooses to think of Kevin Durant, two things should be unquestioned: He loves to play the game, and he wants to play the game at the highest level and push himself. He told Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report it was the second part of that — the Nets...
The Miami Heat Have Made 2 Roster Moves
On Sunday, the Miami Heat waived Dru Smith and signed Orlando Robinson.
Nets' Kevin Durant calls LeBron James a 'top-two, top-three player' ever
Brooklyn Nets’ superstar Kevin Durant praised LeBron James as a top three player of all time after suffering a close loss to a LeBron-less Los Angeles Lakers team on Sunday. In a postgame interview, Durant was asked to reflect on the fact that the two forwards haven’t faced since Christmas of 2018.
theScore
Report: Commanders' Young expected to debut vs. Texans
The Washington Commanders are expected to activate defensive end Chase Young ahead of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Young hasn't played since tearing his ACL and MCL last November in a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was placed on the physically unable...
Ja Morant's Status For Grizzlies-Pelicans Game
Ja Morant is not on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans.
Klutch Sports lands top NBA guard
Rich Paul has officially collected another Infinity Stone. Damien Barling and James Ham of ESPN 1320 reported this week that Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox is joining Klutch Sports. Fox had previously been represented by Chris Gaston of Family First Sports Firm, but he will now be switching agencies to Klutch.
numberfire.com
Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) active and starting for Grizzlies on Tuesday
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) is starting in Tuesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Jackson Jr. will make his season debut after missing extended time while recovering from right foot surgery. In 17.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jackson Jr. to score 20.6 FanDuel points. Jackson Jr.'s...
NBA Star Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Being a Dad of Three: 'Blessed and So Grateful'
Russell and Nina Westbrook share son Noah, 5, and twin daughters Jordyn and Skye, 3 Russell Westbrook is reflecting on life as a father of three. Speaking on a panel at the 5th Annual Black Love Summit on Saturday, the 34-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star said that he's "most proud" of the bond he has with his kids. "I would probably say being a father, I've been blessed and so grateful," said Westbrook, noting the best part of his day is the "6:00 a.m. wake-up with my kids." "That to...
Mock trade has Nets sending Kevin Durant to Lakers for Anthony Davis
The Los Angeles Lakers are not doing so hot this season as they are currently 14th in the Western Conference with a 3-10 record. Sports Illustrated’s Rohan Nadkarni thought of four different trades that the Lakers could pull off using star Anthony Davis to make the team around superstar forward LeBron James better.
Jackson State players accept bowl game invites
Dallas Daniels and Aubrey Miller collect invites. The post Jackson State players accept bowl game invites appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
FOX Sports
Zion Williamson sits out Pelicans' game against Grizzlies
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans forward Zion Williamson sat out the Pelicans' game Tuesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies because of a right foot contusion. Pelicans coach Willie Green said Williamson was “day-to-day” and that there was “definitely some hope” he could play Wednesday night at home against Chicago.
CBS Sports
Cowboys sign wide receiver who was a 2018 fourth-round pick, maintain interest in Odell Beckham Jr.
The Dallas Cowboys signed a wide receiver on Tuesday. However, it wasn't the 30-year-old, three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. Instead, the team brought in Antonio Callaway, a fourth round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft, as an addition to their practice squad, The 25-year-old has 53 catches for 695 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns in his career. Callaway played for the Browns, like Beckham Jr. has, and had 43 receptions for 586 yards and five touchdowns across 11 starts in 16 games played as a rookie.
Clippers reportedly eyeing trade for major frontcourt piece
The LA Clippers have about one-and-a-half playable big men on their roster right now, and they could be looking to address that issue. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus is reporting this week that the Clippers have discussed the possibility of trading for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner. A popular trade candidate, Turner will be a free agent after the season.
Grizzlies hope to recover from scoring issues vs. Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans bounced back from their lowest-scoring game of the season to beat the Houston Rockets 119-106 on
Comments / 0