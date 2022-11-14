Read full article on original website
BBC
Millions to receive latest cost-of-living payment
Eight million people on low incomes who receive certain benefits will start getting the second instalment of a targeted cost-of-living payment. The £324 payment would be made directly into bank accounts between now and 23 November, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said. Those who qualify via tax...
Cost of living payments and eligibility for the remainder of 2022
‘Where is your plan?’: Sir Keir Starmer challenges Tories over policies to tackle cost of living crisis. Former chancellor and now prime minister Rishi Sunak announced a package of measures earlier this year to help struggling families through the cost of living crisis, which looks set to get a great deal worse before it gets better.
Parents in full-time work unable to reach ‘acceptable’ living standard, study finds
Families with both parents working full time on the national living wage can no longer reach an “acceptable” standard of living, new research has found. The study for Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) found that the cost of living crisis meant these families were now £34 per week short of a bare minimum, “no frills” living standard.Single parents working full time on the living wage face even greater struggles – falling £107 a week short of what they need.The study by Loughborough University also found that out of work couples with two children who are paying private rent are a full...
Households start to receive £324 cost-of-living payments into bank accounts
Millions of people on low incomes will start to receive payments of £324 into their bank accounts from Tuesday as part of the Government’s cost-of-living support. The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) will start making the payments directly into eligible people’s bank accounts from Tuesday. There...
Fury over missing SNAP benefits as American families struggle to make ends meet – when you get your payment
AMERICAN families have been begging for answers while they await missing SNAP benefits that are essential for surviving inflating costs and workforce shortages. Tens of millions of Americans receive food stamps, officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), every month. But some Georgia residents have yet to receive their latest essential payment.
Scottish workers hit with ‘sleekit tax’ despite wage rise, union warns
The Chancellor’s autumn budget is hitting Scottish workers with a “sleekit tax” despite increasing the minimum wage, a senior union boss has warned.Jeremy Hunt announced the national minimum wage will increase 9.7% to £10.42 an hour from April – a pay rise of £1,600 for full-time workers.It will also rise to £10.18 an hour for 21 and 22-year-olds, to £7.49 for those aged 18-20, and to £5.28 an hour for under-18s and apprentices.But Roz Foyer, general secretary of the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC), used the Scots language term “sleekit” – meaning sly or sneaky – to describe Mr Hunt’s...
Narcity
The TTC Is Hiring For So Many Positions & A Lot Of Them Pay Over $40 An Hour
If you work in Toronto and regularly take the TTC, you might as well combine the two, right? Especially since the pay is no joke. The TTC is looking to fill several high-paying positions, which to be real, is the kind of job you need just to afford to live in Ontario these days.
Landlord Quits Job to ‘Leech’ Off of Rent-Paying Roommates
Securing accessible and affordable housing is becoming a growing issue around the United States. With rising rent, and the cost of living skyrocketing out of control, many are struggling to keep up.
Narcity
Canadians Shared Culture Shocks They Faced In Different Provinces & Bagged Milk Was A Big One
While, nationally, there are tons of things Canadians have in common, regionally, Canucks live quite differently, one recent Reddit thread points out. People on Reddit are sharing "cultural shocks" they had in different provinces in Canada, and it turns out that a well-known thing in one province — like bagged milk, for example — could be a complete mystery in another.
Narcity
Morning Brief: Canada's Most-Stolen Cars, Ottawa's Loony Laws & More
Off The Top: For the first time, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos publicly revealed that he plans on donating the majority of his obscene wealth — an estimated $124.1 billion as of Monday — to charity endeavours during his lifetime, which seems like the conclusion you arrive at after an amusement park fortune teller magically transports your 25 years into the future.
Narcity
Canada To India Flights Are Now Easier To Book Thanks To A New Deal & Here's Where You Can Go
Thinking about a vacation? A new transportation agreement between Canada and India means travellers can expect more opportunities for trips between the two countries. On Monday, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced an air transport agreement between India and Canada that would allow airlines to increase the number of flights between the countries.
Narcity
Canada's Top Grocery Store Loyalty Cards Were Compared & One Even Gets Discounted Gas
With the rising cost of groceries in Canada really hitting wallets lately, chances are you're looking for ways to save money without sacrificing the products you love. Enter loyalty programs. For those unfamiliar with the concept, these are memberships that give you points or rewards on your grocery purchases. These...
Narcity
This Massive Farm For Sale In BC Is Cheaper Than The Average Condo In Metro Vancouver
There is an entire farm for sale in B.C. that comes with a whole bunch of land and a charming home. The off-grid property is located in Quesnel, B.C. and it's selling for $625,000, which is a steal of a deal when comparing it to real estate in the lower mainland.
Narcity
The Magical CP Holiday Train Is Back & Coming To A Town Near You Soon
Decked out in Christmas lights and decor, this train is spreading holiday cheer across North America. The CP Holiday Train is back for the first time in three years, continuing its efforts to raise money, food and awareness for local food banks across its network. Starting on the East Coast...
Narcity
9 Ottawa Advent Calendars You Can Get If You're Craving Some Early Christmas Treats
Christmas is coming - it's practically here - and if you're looking for a fun way to count down to Christmas Day there are local advent calendars in Ottawa you can buy. If you're looking to try something unique this December, you can switch up your countdown treats with these Ottawa options.
Narcity
Education Workers Issue Strike Notice Again & Said Talks With Ford Government 'Broke Down'
Ontario's 55,000 education workers have threatened to go on strike for what would be a second time amid CUPE's ongoing contract negotiations with the Ontario government. The union's five-day strike notice issued Wednesday morning came as Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the government has made multiple "improved offers" at the bargaining table.
Cost-of-living payments and benefits rise ‘too late’, say recipients
Benefits recipients facing a “dark” Christmas due to tightened finances have said they fear rises unveiled in Jeremy Hunt’s autumn budget will come “too late”. The Chancellor has pledged a cost-of-living payment of £900 to households on means-tested benefits and £150 for individuals on disability benefit and also plans to raise disability and working-age benefits by 10.1%, in line with September inflation, in April next year.
Narcity
A Public Test Alert Will Be Sent To Ontario Phones, TVs & Radios Today & Don't Freak Out
Alert Ready, Canada's national public alerting system, is sending out a test alert across Canada, and Ontario's will hit this afternoon. Ontario's emergency organizations will issue the alert message over "television, radio, and compatible LTE wireless devices," according to a press release. "Alert Ready is Canada's emergency alerting system. Alert...
Narcity
Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Go Way Down Tomorrow & These Spots Will Finally Be Cheap Again
After nearly a week of standstills, Ontario gas prices are finally set to drop on Wednesday. So, those who can hold off on fuelling up until hump day are in for some serious savings. According to gas analyst Dan McTeague, pumps should fall by 7 cents a litre on Wednesday,...
Narcity
Air Canada Is One Of The 'World's Best Employers' For 2022 & Is Hiring For Tons Of Roles
If you're looking for a new career, where better to look than a top Canadian employer?. Air Canada was recently named one of the world's best employers for 2022, thanks to its many "excellent" employment opportunities both internationally and across Canada. The airline was recently recognized by Forbes in its...
