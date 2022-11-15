Read full article on original website
Ranking the four Kansas high school football teams left in every class of state playoffs
The final four of the Kansas high school football playoffs are here and Varsity Kansas has you covered for power rankings.
Th Best Pizza in Missouri is in a Town of Less than 1,500 People
Sorry, Imo's you may be the top dog in St. Louis, but when it comes to where to find the best pizza in the Show-Me State you have to head to a tiny town in the center of the state. According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best pizza...
20 Towns That Suck The Most in Missouri
Depending on where you live in Missouri it's a great state to live in. Food, entertainment, good weather, and lots to do, but there are a few places you may want to avoid if you're considering moving to the Show Me State. Thanks to Moneyinc.com they put together a list...
Communities resist Missouri Secretary of State's effort to ban 'obscene materials' in libraries
When she was 13, Dakota Hommes felt scared and alone. She was having a crisis, didn’t feel she could talk to her parents about it and worried about her future. “At 13, I wasn’t sure that I would make it,” she said. Then, at a library, she...
93,355 deer harvested during firearms opening weekend in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — On Monday afternoon, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reported that preliminary numbers show hunters in the state harvested 93,355 deer during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms season. Of the 93,355 deer harvested, 55,267 were antlered bucks, 7,250 were button bucks and...
The Most “Unforgettable Adventure” is Found in this Missouri Park
If you're looking for adventure, the internet believes you'll find one of the most "unforgettable" in one Missouri state park. Only In Your State believes that Montauk State Park in Salem is one of the most unforgettable places you'll find in Missouri and I don't think they're wrong. Ask any fisherman and they'll likely tell you a story of rainbow trout they've caught there. The fact that local wildlife are visible frequently nearby doesn't hurt either. Oh, and the waterfalls...
Nearly Half of Missouri Counties are 'Maternity Deserts'
The mostly rural counties have no hospital obstetrics care and no OBGYN doctors
SJSD seeking applicants for Board of Education
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) If you are interested in serving the community and advocating for public education, the St. Joseph School District is seeking candidates for two positions on the board of education that will be on the April ballot. Filings will begin on December 6 at 8 a.m. and will...
Missouri family looking for permanent home for unique WWII model planes
CHESTERFIELD, Missouri (KMOV) -- Memories built over decades in a West County basement are looking for a new home. A local man spent years crafting and painting hundreds of World War II model planes, and now, his family is looking for a permanent home for the collection. “The ones he...
Missouri Water Ride Set a World Record then Closed after Tragedy
When it opened, this Missouri water park set a world record. Sadly, that joy would cease years later when it closed after a tragedy that took the life of a young boy. What was known as Schlitterbahn Waterpark Kansas City broke ground in September of 2007. The Wikipedia page recalls that it featured "12 water attractions, 3 restaurants, and 2 shops". One of those rides that was added years later was Verruckt at Schlitterbahn which in German means "insane" which opened in 2014. It was confirmed to set a world record for the world's tallest waterslide.
Changes could be coming to how the Corps manages Missouri River levees
A new agreement has been reached for the Army Corps of Engineers to consider changes to levees along the Missouri River in an effort to avoid the major floods of the past few years. After the 2019 flood, state officials in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa worked together to suggest...
Northwest Missouri man dies in crash on Highway 71
A northwest Missouri man was killed in an accident Monday night in Nodaway County. Thirty-three-year-old Jesse Christian of Burlington Junction was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident in Wilcox, Missouri. It’s an unincorporated community about six miles northwest of Maryville. The driver of another vehicle, 22-year-old Dillon...
Missouri marijuana legalization already has some out-of-state police concerned
Missouri voters said yes to legalizing marijuana on Tuesday, but one Kansas City area police department is already raising a red flag.
2 hospitalized in St. Joseph after pickup overturns on icy I-29
ANDREW COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 7:30a.m. Tuesday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Chevy Silverado driven by Casey W. Burnett, 31, Cameron, was northbound on Interstate 29 four miles north 0f St. Joseph. The driver lost control on the...
Comment period opens on Missouri Secretary of State’s book ban proposal
JEFFERSON CITY — Beginning Tuesday, Missouri libraries and members of the public can formally weigh in on an attempt by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft to block public funding for libraries if they offer books that might appeal to the sexual interests of minors. More from this section. 2:00.
Driver Survives When Deer Crashes Thru Windshield in Missouri
It's a dangerous time of year to be on the road at night in Missouri as deer are more active than ever. Two drivers learned this the hard way as one hit a deer while the other had the animal come crashing through the windshield. Miraculously, neither was seriously injured.
Seven Missouri House district seats flip: 5 to Democrats, 2 to Republicans
Voters flipped seven Missouri House district seats in the 2022 general election.
New stores open at Summit Fair in Lee’s Summit
Lee's Summit welcomes HS Interiors and Furniture Mall of Missouri, two new stores that opened in the Summit Fair shopping area.
