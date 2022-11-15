ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Red Wings Have the Assets to Acquire Sharks’ Erik Karlsson

Last month (Oct. 27), NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the San Jose Sharks are open to hearing offers for just about every player on their roster besides Tomas Hertl. That naturally has since made the Sharks one of the most-talked-about teams in the rumor mill, and general manager (GM) Mike Grier has now added more fuel to the fire. On Tuesday (Nov. 16), Grier confirmed to NHL.com’s Nicholas Cotsonika that he will be listening to any trade offers for star defenseman Erik Karlsson . In my opinion, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman should take advantage of this and make a push to acquire him.
Bruins Prospects Report: Lysell, Lauko, Poitras & More

Not only are the Boston Bruins having a ton of success through their first 16 games of the 2022-23 season, but so isn’t their top minor league affiliate. In this edition of the Bruins Prospects Report for The Hockey Writers, we look at what’s going on with two prospects in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), a prospect at Providence College and more.
Blues Weekly: Neighbours, Alexandrov, Injuries, & More

The St. Louis Blues finally got back in the win column last week. After a brutal start to the season, things are looking up a bit. Their record is still near the bottom of the standings, but they are figuring out how to end this rut. No one expected the...
Lightning take on the Flames following overtime victory

Calgary Flames (7-6-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (8-6-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Calgary Flames after the Lightning knocked off the Dallas Stars 5-4 in overtime. Tampa Bay has a 5-2-1 record at home and an 8-6-1...
Stars News & Rumors: Point Streaks, Pavelski, & Gurianov

Over a month into the 2022-23 National Hockey League season, the Dallas Stars are no strangers to the road. Through 16 games, the Stars have only played six contests at home in the American Airlines Center. When their current road stint comes to a close Thursday night against the Florida Panthers, Dallas will have played 11 of their first 17 games on the road, desperate for a prolonged period in front of their home fans.
BLOG: Oilers set to debut Reverse Retro jerseys against Kings

EDMONTON, AB - "I think they were going, 'This guy does creepy comics and he lives near Phoenix, it's going to be an aberration," Comic Book Artist and former Oilers Minority Owner Todd McFarlane said to EdmontonOilers.com back in 2016. "It's going to be a mess. A mess.'" McFarlane, who...
Buffalo Bulls travel to take on the Drake Bulldogs

Buffalo Bulls (1-2) vs. Drake Bulldogs (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Drake Bulldogs host the Buffalo Bulls. Drake went 14-3 at home last season while going 25-11 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 73.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.4 last season. Buffalo went 19-11 overall with a 9-5 record...
Phantoms’ York regaining confidence in 2022-2023 AHL start

The decision to send Cam York down to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms was a shock to many. During training camp, York appeared to be the heavy favorite to fill the 3LD spot next to Justin Braun. York and Braun played 18 games together during 2021-2022, so chemistry was growing between the two:
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Depth Scoring, McAvoy, Krejci, Smith & More

Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. There certainly were a lot more ups than downs for the Boston Bruins...
Sharks host the Red Wings on 3-game win streak

Detroit Red Wings (7-5-3, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (5-9-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Detroit Red Wings as winners of three straight games. San Jose has a 5-9-3 record overall and a 1-5-3 record on its home...
Bruins Weekly: Home Sweet Home, Nosek, Lucic & More

Another week has passed on the 2022-23 season for the Boston Bruins and it was a perfect one with four wins. In this edition of Bruins Weekly, we look at home the Black and Gold are enjoying some home cooking, a former fan favorite, and Stanley Cup champion returned to Boston, a veteran finally gets a goal, and more.
PREVIEW: Bertuzzi returns to Red Wings' lineup on Tuesday at Anaheim

ANAHEIM -- The Detroit Red Wings are hoping that Tyler Bertuzzi's return to the lineup on Tuesday night will provide an offensive spark against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center. Puck drop is set for 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT, with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).
