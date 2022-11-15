ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Must Overcome a Massive Issue

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The Minnesota Vikings have a kicking issue. They did with Blair Walsh. They did with Dan Bailey. Now Kevin O’Connell has a kicking issue with returning veteran Greg Joseph. Make no mistake, this isn’t a Daniel Carlson situation. The Vikings did...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Eagles stay at No. 1 despite first loss; Vikings vault into top three

The Eagles have finally fallen ... but they remain atop the league in the latest edition of the NFL Power Rankings. Yes, the decision has been made to keep the humbled Eagles at No. 1 despite the unsightly nature of an island-game loss to the Commanders. This is less about keeping the order and more about the lack of a new No. 1 we feel comfortable with. We're not ready to crown the Chiefs, and -- Game of the Year fireworks aside -- rolling out the red carpet for the Vikings feels overly histrionic for our tastes.
MINNESOTA STATE
NFL

Saints coach Dennis Allen not ready to bench QB Andy Dalton for Jameis Winston after latest loss

With Sunday's 20-10 loss to Pittsburgh, New Orleans fell to 3-7 on the season, its worst start in the first 10 games since 2005, before Drew Brees became a Saint. Coach Dennis Allen, who should be on the hot seat as a one-and-done candidate after weekly mismanagement, wasn't ready to make any declarations about the starting quarterback position after Andy Dalton's latest dud.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
VikingsTerritory

Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over BUF

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 161 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines broad takeaways from Bills-Vikings. Particularly, Justin Jefferson, the Vikings gumption to erase a 17-point lead, and Kirk Cousins are discussed. Email any...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless, TV Fraud, Blasts Cowboys Dak Prescott, Calls for New QB

It felt inevitable that if at any point Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott struggled while returning from injury, the calls for Cooper Rush would increase significantly. ... at least from a portion of the watching audience that doesn't really understand football. Enter Skip Bayless -"The Human Hemorroid,'' as our Mike...
NFL

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Wide receivers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL

2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 11 waiver wire

We need to have a talk. Last week, Isiah Pacheco and Rondale Moore were prominently featured in this very column last week with rosterships of 30% and 16%, respectively. They are now 27% and 20% rostered -- which means Pacheco was more DROPPED than added and Moore got a baby bump at best. As Jerry Maguire once said to Rod Tidwell: "Help me help you! Help me help you!" Or if you prefer, in the words of Alfred in Batman Begins, "What is the point of all these words if you can't even pick up a bloody running back?!" Pretty sure that's how it went ...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Vegas' Cowboys-Vikings Prediction

The 8-1 Minnesota Vikings will bring a seven-game winning streak into U.S. Bank Stadium to host the 6-3 Dallas Cowboys this Sunday. Even after a heart-stopping overtime win over the Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas isn't entirely sold on the Vikings. The Vikings are currently 1.5-point home underdogs in Sunday's game...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy