Eagles' Brandon Graham on roughing penalty against Commanders: 'Can't put the game in the refs' hands'
On a night the Eagles fumbled away the extraordinary turnover luck they'd enjoyed during an undefeated run, Philadelphia still had a chance to get the ball back, trailing Washington 26-21 with more than 90 seconds remaining for Jalen Hurts and the offense. However, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was flagged...
Vikings Must Overcome a Massive Issue
Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The Minnesota Vikings have a kicking issue. They did with Blair Walsh. They did with Dan Bailey. Now Kevin O’Connell has a kicking issue with returning veteran Greg Joseph. Make no mistake, this isn’t a Daniel Carlson situation. The Vikings did...
NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Eagles stay at No. 1 despite first loss; Vikings vault into top three
The Eagles have finally fallen ... but they remain atop the league in the latest edition of the NFL Power Rankings. Yes, the decision has been made to keep the humbled Eagles at No. 1 despite the unsightly nature of an island-game loss to the Commanders. This is less about keeping the order and more about the lack of a new No. 1 we feel comfortable with. We're not ready to crown the Chiefs, and -- Game of the Year fireworks aside -- rolling out the red carpet for the Vikings feels overly histrionic for our tastes.
Saints coach Dennis Allen not ready to bench QB Andy Dalton for Jameis Winston after latest loss
With Sunday's 20-10 loss to Pittsburgh, New Orleans fell to 3-7 on the season, its worst start in the first 10 games since 2005, before Drew Brees became a Saint. Coach Dennis Allen, who should be on the hot seat as a one-and-done candidate after weekly mismanagement, wasn't ready to make any declarations about the starting quarterback position after Andy Dalton's latest dud.
Is something wrong with Josh Allen beyond his elbow injury?
Andrew Fillipponi of the Audacy Original Podcast “1st & Pod” talked about how Josh Allen looked against the Vikings and if it’s time to worry about the Buffalo Bills quarterback.
Did Commanders' Taylor Heinicke knock off Carson Wentz' old team and take his spot on Monday?
Once upon a 2022 schedule release, Week 10 was circled on the Carson Wentz reunion tour. With Wentz' finger injury having halted the Philadelphia homecoming storyline, Washington Commanders backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke grabbed the headlines and perhaps the QB1 job on Monday night. Behind Heinicke, the Commanders handed the Philadelphia...
Cowboys Watch: Commanders at Eagles: Can Washington Help Dallas in NFC East?
The Dallas Cowboys are aware of "The 24-Hour Rule.'' And by the time "Monday Night Football'' kicks off, it'll be time to put the painful OT loss at Green Bay behind them ... And time to settle in to see if the Washington Commanders can do them an NFC East favor.
Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over BUF
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 161 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines broad takeaways from Bills-Vikings. Particularly, Justin Jefferson, the Vikings gumption to erase a 17-point lead, and Kirk Cousins are discussed. Email any...
Cowboys Draft Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson to Replace Ezekiel Elliott in NFL Mock
The Cowboys will land superstar Bijan Robinson, the University of Texas running back, in the 2023 NFL Draft, mocks one site.
Commanders Announce Starting QB vs. Texans: Taylor Heinicke or Carson Wentz?
Follow along with Commander Country as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL
Rams WR Cooper Kupp to have surgery on high ankle sprain, headed to injured reserve
The Los Angeles Rams will be without star receiver Cooper Kupp for at least the next month. Head coach Sean McVay announced Tuesday that Kupp is set to undergo surgery on his injured ankle on Wednesday and will be placed on injured reserve. McVay added that Kupp would have tightrope...
Skip Bayless, TV Fraud, Blasts Cowboys Dak Prescott, Calls for New QB
It felt inevitable that if at any point Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott struggled while returning from injury, the calls for Cooper Rush would increase significantly. ... at least from a portion of the watching audience that doesn't really understand football. Enter Skip Bayless -"The Human Hemorroid,'' as our Mike...
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Wide receivers
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 11 waiver wire
We need to have a talk. Last week, Isiah Pacheco and Rondale Moore were prominently featured in this very column last week with rosterships of 30% and 16%, respectively. They are now 27% and 20% rostered -- which means Pacheco was more DROPPED than added and Moore got a baby bump at best. As Jerry Maguire once said to Rod Tidwell: "Help me help you! Help me help you!" Or if you prefer, in the words of Alfred in Batman Begins, "What is the point of all these words if you can't even pick up a bloody running back?!" Pretty sure that's how it went ...
NFC Playoff Picture: Eagles are still the best in the conference after week 10
The Philadelphia Eagles will be looking to keep their undefeated streak alive tonight against the Washington Commanders. But as the NFL season passes the halfway mark, there’s much more on the line than just the streak. The Eagles are still sat atop the NFC totem pole, but things are heating up.
Offensive Player Rankings, Week 11: Justin Fields, Christian Kirk among 10 Pro Bowl sleepers
The Pro Bowl Games may be new for this NFL season, but Pro Bowl fan voting is back. Who will earn the chance to participate in the festivities at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 5?. Superstars like Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley and Justin Jefferson could be locks...
Michael Irvin on what went wrong on Dak Prescott-CeeDee Lamb interception
Michael Irvin joined Shan & RJ on Wednesday’s show to break down exactly what went wrong for the Cowboys against the Packers on Sunday. Irvin also explains who was to blame for Dak Prescott’s interceptions and more.
Kupp, Ertz, Smith-Schuster, Fournette among players injured in NFL's Week 10
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette were among the most notable players injured in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season.
NFL World Reacts To Vegas' Cowboys-Vikings Prediction
The 8-1 Minnesota Vikings will bring a seven-game winning streak into U.S. Bank Stadium to host the 6-3 Dallas Cowboys this Sunday. Even after a heart-stopping overtime win over the Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas isn't entirely sold on the Vikings. The Vikings are currently 1.5-point home underdogs in Sunday's game...
NFL QB Index, Week 11: Tua Tagovailoa hits top five, while Justin Fields keeps flying up the rankings
NOTE: Up/down arrows illustrate movement from the Week 10 QB Index. Rankings reflect each quarterback's standing heading into Week 11. 2022 stats: 9 games | 66.9 pct | 2,936 pass yds | 8.0 ypa | 25 pass TD | 7 INT | 215 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 3 fumbles.
