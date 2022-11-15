Read full article on original website
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama linebacker Kendrick Blackshire out with wrist injury per Nick Saban
Alabama fans were excited when the Crimson Tide got Kendrick Blackshire in the 2021 class from Texas. The 6-foot-2, 233-pounder is a physically imposing linebacker. He carved out a role on special teams last year and is growing in Alabama’s defensive system. Blackshire is the backup middle linebacker behind Henry To’oto’o, but he has mostly been an impact player on kickoff and punt coverage. He has six total tackles, a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hurry this season. Fans want to see more of the former four-star, but it may not be until next week. In Wednesday’s SEC Coaches Teleconference, Nick Saban updated reporters on Blackshire. He sustained a wrist injury.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban updates injury status of 2 key Alabama players
No. 8 Alabama will take a break from SEC play when they host Austin Peay on Saturday (12 p.m. ET). Alabama head coach Nick Saban recently updated the status of 2 Alabama starters. Saban said that both junior running back Jahmyr Gibbs (ankle) and junior defensive back Eli Ricks (head)...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson a finalist for Bronko Nagurski Award
Bryce Young will not repeat as a Heisman Trophy winner, but another Alabama player may repeat for a national award. Will Anderson, an outside linebacker, won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy last season. He turned in a dominant sophomore year that included 34.5 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, nine quarterback pressures,...
tdalabamamag.com
ESPN updates Alabama football College Football Playoff chances
Alabama football’s current chances to make the College Football Playoff are low, but the Crimson Tide still have better chances than LSU, USC and Utah with two games remaining, according to ESPN. The Crimson Tide are 8-2 ahead of their matchup with Austin Peay this weekend, and they are...
College Football Analyst Is Not Happy With Alabama Fans
It's not often that Alabama finds itself on the outside looking in of the College Football Playoff picture. But with two losses and nearly a third this past Saturday, some fans are calling for changes to Nick Saban's coaching staff. Something that SEC Network analyst Chris Doering says is ridiculous.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama top 4-Star LB target Arion Carter de-commit from Memphis
Arion Carter announced his de-commitment from Memphis Wednesday via Twitter. Carter attends Smyrna High School in Tennessee, and he is rated as a four-star linebacker. The Crimson Tide offered him earlier this season after he put together some impressive performances to start his senior season. He told Touchdown Alabama he felt the culture in Tuscaloosa was different after visiting Alabama.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Stephen A. Smith insists Alabama 'will be back next year'
Stephen A. Smith insists that Alabama will not be down for long. The Crimson Tide have had a fantastic season by any other team’s standards. But not to Alabama fans. The Crimson Tide are a 1-loss team at worst most years, to be out of the SEC West race entirely by Week 10 is just not something they are used to.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama receiver Tyler Harrell shows big-time speed in practice video
Tyler Harrell adds speed to Alabama’s wide receiver room, but will he finally get on the field consistently?. Coach Nick Saban told reporters the transfer from Louisville is healthy. He recovered from a foot injury before leaving Louisville for the Crimson Tide, but Harrell has recorded one catch this season. Alabama fans have been waiting on him to be impactful in the offense. The Tide takes on Austin Peay at home on Saturday, which could be Harrell’s moment.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama climbs one spot to No. 8 in College Football Playoff rankings
Some Alabama fans are holding on hope for the Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff. On Tuesday, the CFP Committee unveiled the new rankings and the Tide climbed up one spot. After debuting at No. 6, Alabama dropped to No. 9 and now it’s No. 8. Coach Nick...
Look: Alabama Football's Message For Ole Miss Is Going Viral
Alabama got back in the win column when earning a 30-24 victory over Ole Miss on Saturday. On Monday, the football team's Twitter account celebrated by posting a "game win poster." They took a shot at their opponent by placing "Reb L" behind the graphic. Get it? Like Rebels. Although...
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban feels Tyler Harrell can help with lack of explosive plays
Nick Saban is hopeful Alabama can find a way to get Tyler Harrell more opportunities as the Crimson Tide’s regular season comes to an end. Harrell transferred to Alabama from Louisville during the off-season. He enrolled during the summer, and many felt he would make an immediate impact with his speed. A foot injury has limited Harrell for most of the season, but he is back healthy after sitting out multiple games.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama trolls Ole Miss with latest game poster after Week 11 road win
Alabama ensured it wouldn’t suffer a rare 2-game in-season losing streak and its first 3-loss season since 2010 with a victory over Ole Miss on Saturday. The Crimson Tide, who lost in overtime to LSU a week prior, ran their winning streak to 7 straight games against the Rebels. That’s after losing 2 in a row to them in 2014 and 2015. Nick Saban also ran his record to 4-0 against Lane Kiffin.
tdalabamamag.com
Time and network announced for Alabama’s matchup against Auburn
This year’s Iron Bowl returns to Bryant-Denny Stadium after an overtime thriller in 2021 at Auburn, Ala. Carnell “Cadillac” Williams takes on Nick Saban as Auburn’s interim head coach. Williams had great moments in the rivalry as a player, but now he pushes others to cement...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama’s Byron Young and Will Reichard earn SEC Player of the Week honors
Alabama earned its eighth victory of the season last week against Mississippi on the road. Two players for the Crimson Tide won Southeastern Conference Player of the Week honors for their excellence in a 30-24 win over the Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Will Reichard (placekicker) and Byron Young (defensive end) were very impactful for the Tide. Reichard, a senior from Hoover, Ala., gets his second Special Teams Player of the Week honor from the conference. He totaled 12 points in the victory over Ole Miss, including a trio of field goals. All three of his attempts, 39, 23, and 49 yards, came in the second half. Reichard made all three of his PAT attempts and had two touchbacks on seven kickoffs.
tdalabamamag.com
Photo Gallery from Alabama Tuesday Practice Ahead of Austin Peay
Alabama football practiced inside the Mal Moore Athletic facility Tuesday in full pads ahead of its matchup with Austin Peay. Here are some photos from the Crimson Tide’s latest practice. Photos via Alabama Athletics.
CBS Sports
How to watch South Alabama vs. Alabama: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
The #18 Alabama Crimson Tide have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the South Alabama Jaguars at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Mitchell Center. Bama should still be feeling good after a win, while South Alabama will be looking to get back in the win column.
uabsports.com
UAB MBB Adds Alejandro Vasquez to Signing Class
BIRMINGHAM – UAB men's basketball head coach Andy Kennedy announced the addition of Alejandro Vasquez to the 2022 signing class. Vasquez joins Christian Coleman and KJ Satterfield to make up the three-player class. ALEJANDRO VASQUEZ | 6'4" | 205 | Guard | Queens, N.Y. | The Patrick School |...
Alabama moves up in Associated Press basketball poll
Alabama men’s basketball moved up in Monday’s Associated Press poll, the first one since the regular season began. The Tide rose to No. 18 in Monday’s poll after being ranked No. 20 in the preseason poll. Two teams in the preseason top 20, Tennessee and Villanova, lost games last week and fell below the Tide.
Shamefully, I’m Trying This Tuscaloosa Staple For The First Time
I already know there will be dozens of people who will read this and shame me for never trying this popular Tuscaloosa restaurant. With that said, I'm prepared for it. When I first moved to Alabama in 2019, there were a few food places that were heavily recommended for me to try.
sylacauganews.com
Sylacauga’s Ibby Dickson crowned Miss University of Alabama 2023
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Former two-time Miss Sylacauga (2020, 2021) Ibby Dickson won the title of Miss University of Alabama at the Bama Theatre on Saturday evening, Nov. 5. Dickson is currently a senior at Alabama double majoring in news media and political science. Her social impact initiative is Mentoring...
