Alabama earned its eighth victory of the season last week against Mississippi on the road. Two players for the Crimson Tide won Southeastern Conference Player of the Week honors for their excellence in a 30-24 win over the Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Will Reichard (placekicker) and Byron Young (defensive end) were very impactful for the Tide. Reichard, a senior from Hoover, Ala., gets his second Special Teams Player of the Week honor from the conference. He totaled 12 points in the victory over Ole Miss, including a trio of field goals. All three of his attempts, 39, 23, and 49 yards, came in the second half. Reichard made all three of his PAT attempts and had two touchbacks on seven kickoffs.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO