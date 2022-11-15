Read full article on original website
uwdawgpound.com
Three Things We Learned: Oregon
When Oregon played UCLA earlier this season it was clear that Dan Lanning and Chip Kelly were coaching different games. Oregon went for a surprise onside kick and converted multiple 4th and shorts from well inside their own territory. Lanning knew that Oregon’s defense wasn’t good and that UCLA’s offense was and so the game would likely come down to who had the most possessions rather than field position. It paid off and the Ducks won.
Oregon dominates Montana State despite loss of N’Faly Dante
The Oregon Ducks responded to a loss in dominating fashion with an 81-51 win over Montana State Tuesday night in
Oregon vs. Oregon State football kickoff time remains undecided
The kickoff time of the rivalry matchup between No. 6 Oregon and No. 25 Oregon State remains undecided, but will eventually be played at 12:30 or 7:20 p.m. ESPN and ABC have elected to delay a decision on kickoff times for Oregon-Oregon State, Washington-Washington State and Utah-Colorado until Saturday’s games are completed.
KVAL
Lincoln Co. Sheriff will enforce new Oregon gun control measure 'regardless of my opinion'
PORTLAND, Ore. — As voters narrowly pass Ballot Measure 114, which looks to implement several changes to the state's firearm laws, Lincoln County Sheriff Curtis Landers says his office plans on enforcing the law. "Yes, we do plan on enforcing the law if it is ruled constitutional by any...
Emerald Media
A potential new stadium for the Eugene Emeralds creates controversy
The Emeralds, the High-A Minor League Baseball affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, have been rooted in Eugene since 1955. However, their future in Eugene is uncertain. The Eugene Emeralds have been playing at PK Park since 2010, sharing the stadium with the Oregon Ducks baseball team. Due to new standards in minor league baseball stadiums, PK Park is no longer able to hold the team.
kptv.com
Andrea Salinas wins election to Oregon’s 6th Congressional District
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Associated Press is reporting Democrat Andrea Salinas has won the race for the US House of Representatives 6th District nearly a week after voting ended. Salinas currently holds 50 percent of the vote with 92 percent of votes reported. Republican candidate Mike Erickson carries...
hereisoregon.com
Oregon couple gets help after wildfire destroys their home in ‘Fast: Home Rescue’ TV series
The Weather Channel has long been associated with forecasts and climate coverage, but a new series, “Fast: Home Rescue,” follows efforts to help people whose lives have been dramatically affected by natural disasters and extreme weather events. In an Oregon-focused example, an upcoming episode of the show will feature a Lane County family whose house was destroyed in the devastating Holiday Farm Fire, in September 2020.
Readers respond: Let voters repeal Measure 110
I voted for Betsy Johnson in the election because she was willing to put Measure 110 before the voters to repeal it, (“Oregon governor candidate Betsy Johnson announces endorsements from 24 current district attorneys,” Sept. 8). Had Christine Drazan won, she would have done the same. It is a failed experiment.
Oregon sheriffs blow off enforcement of new gun law
Although Oregon residents voted this month that the state should require permits for gun purchases and criminally prohibit certain ammunition magazines, at least five sheriffs plan to disregard the new law.
focushillsboro.com
The University Of Oregon Intends To Create Revolutionary Battery Technology
Revolutionary Battery Technology: A research team that is being led by Oregon State University has plans to develop a new rechargeable battery. If successful, this battery could reduce the need for environmentally destructive mining of rare minerals such as nickel and lithium, and it could also speed up the transition to clean energy.
True Crime Tuesday: Accused Springfield murderer sought after 2004 disappearance
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help to track down a man they say shot and killed a family friend in 2004 in Springfield, Oregon.
Lebanon-Express
Lebanon buys chunk of Albany for $65k
The city of Lebanon has purchased a small portion of the city of Albany. If that sounds confusing, that’s because the city of Albany owned a piece of property in Lebanon. The Lebanon City Council directed city staff on Nov. 9 to sign a $65,000 purchase agreement with Albany for more than 5 acres of surplus land attached to River Park on the northeast side of the city.
police1.com
More Ore. sheriffs refuse to enforce new magazine capacity limit law
ALBANY, Ore. — More Oregon sheriff’s departments say they will not enforce newly passed Ballot Measure 114, which bans the sale of magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition. Last week, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan proclaimed she would not enforce the law in her jurisdiction. According...
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Nov. 15
On November 13, at approximately 1:30AM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on I5 near MP 259. The preliminary investigation indicated the deceased operator, Michael Ernest Summers (38) of Salem, was traveling northbound on I5 when he lost control and struck the jersey barrier for unknown reasons. Summer’s dog was freed and running in the lanes of travel. Summers was chasing his dog on the roadway when he was struck by a Toyota Camry, operated by Amy Biggins (83) of Salem, traveling north on Interstate 5. Summers was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the Camry remained on scene. This is an ongoing investigation. Traffic was impacted for several hours during the course of the investigation.
Body found believed to be 21-year-old Miles Stanton: Officials
Officials recovered a body in Marion County that they believe is Miles Stanton, a 21-year-old man who was reported missing in October after moving to Tualatin.
OSU study finds potential connection between climate, volcanic activity and ocean health
CORVALLIS, Ore. — There is so much we still don't know about our oceans and how they relate to climate. But expeditions to the North Pacific by Oregon State University researchers from the College of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences continue to give us answers, the most recent related to volcanoes.
klcc.org
LRAPA issues first “yellow” home wood heating advisory of the winter
People in Eugene, Springfield and Oakridge are being asked to avoid using their wood stoves or fireplaces for the rest of the week. The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued a “yellow” advisory, which the agency describes as a cautionary warning due to stagnant air. LRAPA spokesperson Travis Knudsen said the current air mass is expected to stay in place all week long, "which means any smoke or any other pollutants that are added to that air mass is essentially ours to breathe until the next storm system moves on in to clear the air out.”
kezi.com
Power outage in Eugene fixed after affecting large swathe of town
EUGENE, Ore. -- A large part of Eugene suffered a power outage Monday morning, but Eugene Water and Electric Board crews were able to fix power lines within a few hours. According to the Eugene Water and Electric Board’s website, just over 6,50 customers were without electricity in an area between Highway 105, Cal Young Road, Interstate 5, and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. EWEB says the outages were first reported near the Oakway substation at about 7 a.m. on November 14, and the rest of the area was reported without power shortly afterwards.
kezi.com
Safety work to be done on busy Springfield intersection
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The intersection of Gateway Street and Kruse Way will soon see some changes, as safety installations and traffic modifications are set to be installed starting on November 20. Springfield officials say work will begin on Sunday, November 20 and go through Thursday, November 24 between 7 p.m....
hh-today.com
Curious about old store site: Now, a fence
It seems as though every few days someone asks me what’s happening at the former Mega Foods supermarket in Albany. But the only thing that has happened since I checked last month is that now a fence is being built around part of the parking lot. It’s a simple but handsome metal fence — steel, I assume — and looks intended to be permanent.
