‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Heartbroken Chance Finds Love With Another Woman
'The Young and the Restless' hero Chance Chancellor will look for love again when his marriage to Abby Newman ends.
Young Sheldon Fans Are Divided Over The Lack Of Its Titular Character In Season 6, Episode 6
Now in its 6th season, "Young Sheldon" is exploring more mature themes as its main character enters adolescence and nears adulthood. With frequent narration from his adult counterpart (voiced by none other than "The Big Bang Theory'" star Jim Parsons), Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) reflects on the world around him as he assesses his place in it with logic and reasoning. However, as the prequel progresses, we see different shades of the Cooper family that offer further insight into Sheldon's home life and explain his many odd habits.
SheKnows
The Young and the Restless
Spoilers for Monday, November 14, through Friday, November 18. While Sally and Nick put their heads (and hearts) together about their fledgling romance, Amanda gives Devon one last chance to make her understand why she caught him schtupping Abby, and Chance makes a decision that could leave him making a splash anew in the dating pool. Get the scoop on these teasers and more below!
