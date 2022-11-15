Read full article on original website
Comic actor Leslie Jordan, 67, killed in Hollywood car accident
LOS ANGELES, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Comic actor Leslie Jordan, a prime-time Emmy winner for his role on the hit sitcom "Will & Grace" and a social media sensation during the COVID-19 pandemic, died on Monday in a car crash while driving to work in Hollywood, a spokesperson said. He was 67.
How Rich Was Leslie Jordan Upon His Death at Age 67?
Esteemed actor, singer, playwright and LGBTQ icon Leslie Jordan died at the age of 67 from a car accident, Variety reported on Oct. 24. His car hit the side of a building at Cahuenga Blvd. and Romaine...
Cheetah Girls star Adrienne Bailon and TV personality Justin Sylvester set to co-host 'reimagined' E! News as nightly broadcast returns to network two years after cancelation
E! News is making a big return after more than two years off air. The 'reimagined' gossip show will be co-hosted by Cheetah girls star Adrienne Bailon and TV personality Justin Sylvester with a focus on 'celebrity-friendly, fact-based reporting.'. It will air nightly from Monday through Thursday at 11:30 PM....
Netflix just renewed one of Peacock’s best shows
One of Peacock’s best originals is coming back for a third season, but you can’t watch it on Peacock. In a truly shocking turn of events, Netflix has picked up the Peacock comedy series Girls5eva for a third season. NBCUniversal never made a public announcement, but Deadline reports that the company decided to cancel the show after its second season ended in June. But now it’s coming back on a different streaming service.
HBO Just Surprisingly Canceled One Of Its Emmy-Winning Shows After Four Seasons
HBO has canceled one of it's popular and Emmy-winning shows after four seasons.
The Fate of The Kelly Clarkson Show Revealed
Watch: Kelly Clarkson Says New Album Is "Almost Finished" Looks like Kelly Clarkson is booked and busy for the next few years. Not only is the music superstar returning as a coach on season 23 of The Voice, but her daytime series The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed for two more seasons through 2025, as announced on Nov. 7.
Netflix Taking Over As Streaming Home For One Of Peacock’s Best Shows, And A New Season Is Coming
Netflix has been known to save TV shows that have been axed, but the service just picked up an excellent Peacock series that hadn't even been canceled.
Popculture
'The Conners' Adding 'Shameless' Star for Guest Role, Reunion With Emma Kenney
The Conners is adding a Shameless star in a guest role this season, sparking an on-screen reunion with actress Emma Kenney. According to TV Line, William H. Macy will be turning up in at least one episode of The Conners during Season 5. Macy will be playing a character named Smitty, who is one of Dan's (John Goodman) old high school friends that has come back to Lanford for a visit. The big guest star role reunites Macy and Kenney, who played father and daughter Frank and Debbie Gallagher on all 11 seasons of Shameless.
digitalspy.com
New Amsterdam lands finale date
New Amsterdam's series finale will air on January 17, it's been announced. Rounding out season 5, and the medical drama on the whole, it's set to be a two-hour farewell to the likes of Ryan Eggold's Dr Max Goodwin, Janet Montgomery's Dr Lauren Bloom and Tyler Labine's Dr Iggy Frome.
Jennifer Hudson Reveals Her Dream Guest and Talks TikTok Thanksgiving Plans (Exclusive)
Just two months after debuting her talk show, Jennifer Hudson is quickly becoming the Queen of Daytime!. “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay stopped by "The Jennifer Hudson Show" set to dish on dream guests, the show's People’s Choice nomination and Jennifer's Thanksgiving plans. Lindsay told her, “There is so...
Snubbed: 10 Classic TV Shows That Never Won an Emmy
One of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows of recent memory, HBO’s Game of Thrones, took home an astounding 59 Emmy trophies during its eight-season run, a number exceeded only by the 82 wins of Saturday Night Live over its nearly 50 seasons. But beloved and respected shows...
‘An incredible honor:’ Christina Applegate joins Hollywood Walk of Fame
Television and movie star Christina Applegate was welcomed to the Hollywood Walk of Fame Monday. The Emmy-winning actress was joined by fellow “Married With Children” stars Katey Sagal and David Faustino at the celebration. The public appearance marks Applegate’s first since she revealed she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021. “Hi my people. […]
Why The Conners Fight Scenes Come Naturally To Sara Gilbert
A spin-off of "Roseanne," ABC's "The Conners" begins in the weeks after the title character's (Roseanne Barr) unexpected death. Tensions are often high in the Conner household, but the loss of Roseanne brings a ton of family conflict out in the open. This includes Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Becky's (Lecy Goranson) long-standing conflict, and a Thanksgiving dinner that explodes when Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) slaps Darlene.
Leslie Jordan Dies: Call Me Kat Pauses Production in Wake of Actor's Death
Leslie Jordan‘s Call Me Kat family is remembering the late actor, who died on Monday in a car accident at the age of 67. Meanwhile, TVLine has learned that production on the Fox comedy’s current third season will pause for an indefinite period of time following Jordan’s passing. Jordan completed nine episodes of Season 3 at the time of his death (four of which have already aired). “There aren’t words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a Call Me Kat family,” lamented the sitcom’s titular star, Mayim Bialik, in a statement on Instagram Monday. “Leslie Jordan was larger than...
Kathie Lee Gifford Shows Us Photo Of Precious Grandson, Named After Her Late Husband
Former co-host on the Today show, Kathie Lee Gifford, recently showed off her 5-month-old grandson on Twitter. The adorable baby was born to Gifford’s son, Cody and his wife, Erika, on May 31, 2022. “My precious little bubbela wants to wish you all a blessed Thursday,” she wrote in her caption. “He says he hopes you are happy and healthy!”
‘Alert’: Scott Caan & Dania Ramirez Are On A Desperate Search For A Missing Child — Watch The Fox Series Promo
We’re getting a sneak peek at the first footage of new Fox series Alert. The network just released the first on-air promo for the upcoming character-driven police procedural from The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx, which will air tonight on Fox during Game 3 of the World Series. Written by Eisendrath, Alert, starring Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez, is a procedural drama about the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers Jason Grant (Scott Caan, Hawaii 5-0) and his ex-wife Nikki Batista’s (Dania Ramirez, Devious Maids) series-long quest to find out the...
Bruce Springsteen Reveals What His Granddaughter Isn't Allowed to Call Him
The 73-year-old welcomed his first grandchild to the world this year and even though she's not talking yet, he's adamant on what he doesn't want to be called.
Booked And Never Busier, Keke Palmer Is Finally Hosting 'Saturday Night Live'
The "Nope" star will make her hosting debut in December with musical guest SZA.
‘Stranger Things‘ Star Natalia Dyer, ’Industry’s‘ Alex Alomar Akpobome Among Five Cast in Peacock Series ’Based on a True Story’ (EXCLUSIVE)
The upcoming comedic thriller series “Based on a True Story” has added five new cast members, Variety has learned exclusively. Natalia Dyer (“Stranger Things,” “Yes, God, Yes”), Alex Alomar Akpobome (“Industry,” “Twenties”), Aisha Alfa (“Good Trouble,” “Degrassi: Next Generation”), Annabelle Dexter-Jones (“Succession,” “The Calling”), and Li Jun Li (“Babylon,” “Devils”) have all joined the series. They will star alongside previously announced cast members Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina, as well as Tom Bateman, Liana Liberato, and Priscilla Quintana. Per the official logline, the series “is about a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing...
A Christmas Story Christmas Kicks Off Holiday Movie Season, FX Bows Fleishman Is in Trouble
It wouldn’t be the holiday season without A Christmas Story — and this year, HBO Max revives the classic with a new sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas. Peter Billingsley reprises his role as Ralphie, who sets out to recreate the Old Man’s Christmas magic for his own children.
