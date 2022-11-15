ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A completely forgotten sequel to a horror masterpiece resurfaces among hardcore fans

Everyone knows Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho, it’s one of the defining films in horror, and also contains one of the most frequently referenced and parodied twists of all-time with its famous shower scene. Despite its status as one of the greatest horror films ever made, it’s somewhat of a...
2022's most disturbing horror is streaming now

When it comes to horror movies, 2022 has been quite a year. The film that probably springs to mind for most is Damien Leone’s Terrifier 2 - the notoriously gory slasher apparently caused some audiences to pass out and throw up upon seeing it in the cinema. However, one...
‘Disenchanted’ Producer Barry Josephson On Why ‘Enchanted’ Sequel Went Straight To Disney+ – Crew Call Podcast

The success of Hocus Pocus 2 as the most watched Disney+ movie of all-time with a first weekend of 2.7 billion views viewed spurred many to question whether the sequel to the near 30 year old movie should have gone theatrical, especially during a dry spell at the fall box office when theaters were desperate for it. The thing is some of these greenlights for direct-to-Disney+ movies happened during the pandemic, when movie theaters were closed and research showed that women would be the most difficult to return to cinemas. In addition, such long-awaited sequels to female-skewing fare seemed...
Netflix Just Dropped a Horror Anthology Series That Is to Die For

Guillermo del Toro effusively loves all things ghoulish, grotesque, and squishy—not to mention that he has a particular fondness for dank subterranean locales and slimy tentacled beasts. Thus, he proves the perfect MC for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, an eight-part Netflix anthology (Oct. 25) that brings together some of horror’s finest artists for a series of superior macabre tales. Ideally fit for the Halloween season, this collection of original and adapted stories doesn’t feature a single dud, delivering frights, heartache and insanity in excitingly surprising fashion. So electric and inspired are these hour-long episodes that you’ll wish there...
A criminally little-seen and relentlessly dark horror puppeteers a brand new wave of affection

We’re currently living through a new Golden Age for horror, with countless critically acclaimed and widely inventive tales of terror spooking critics and audiences all over the world. One of the very few downsides is that the sheer volume of top-tier frightening content allows too many gems to fall through the cracks, a category 2018’s Possum firmly falls into.
Where You've Seen The Cast Of Netflix's Inside Man Before

TV writer Steven Moffat knows how to write smart characters. Not just smart, but brilliant. As co-creator of the popular British series "Sherlock," and the former showrunner of "Doctor Who," it's clear that Moffat has a penchant for geniuses who tend to stand out from the crowd. Now with the Netflix mini-series "Inside Man" Moffat has created an original, suspense-fueled, and twisty thriller that has captured the rapt attention of viewers, putting the series in the top 10 most popular shows on the streaming site following its October 31st premiere.
Steven Spielberg Thinks The COVID-19 Pandemic Streamers Caused Streamers Like HBO Max To “Throw Some Of My Best Filmmaker Friends Under The Bus”

Steven Spielberg‘s latest movie, “The Fabelmans,” is all about the power of film and the theatrical experience. But in a new interview with The New York Times in the leadup to the film’s release, Spielberg argued the magic of moviegoing took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Warner Bros. and HBO Max are to blame.
Deadline’s Sound & Screen Film Streaming Site Launches

Deadline’s Sound & Screen Film award-season event last week showcased the music and scores from nine buzzy awards-season movies, with composers and songwriters performing their work with the help of a 60-piece orchestra in front of an live audience at UCLA’s Royce Hall. Click here to launch Deadline’s Sound & Screen Film streaming site. The evening also featured panel conversations with composers Alexandre Desplat (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio), Michael Abel (Nope), Benjamin Wallfisch (Thirteen Lives), Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch (Living), Pawel Mykietyn (EO) and Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever); songwriters Diane Warren (Tell It Like a Woman) and Robin Pecknold (Wildcat); and Ian...
5 Danielle Deadwyler Movies and Tv Shows to Watch

Danielle Deadwyler has been busy the last few years, starring in high-profile movies and series one after another. But from the looks of it, she isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Most long-time fans will recognize her from the Oprah Winfrey Network soap, The Haves, and Have Nots, where she had a recurring role for three years.
