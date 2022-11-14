What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I will say that my hard work and work ethic speak for themselves. I always want more for myself and always look forward to comments and constructive criticisms from the coaches. I look forward to being told and shown what I should work on and how I can improve myself as a player. I journal my personal goals as it is a great way to stick to the plan, remain focused, stay motivated and more importantly to hold myself accountable for my progress.

