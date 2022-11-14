Read full article on original website
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Carlos Washington Jr., RB, Southeastern Louisiana University
Name: Carlos Washington Jr. What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I am an all-around back meaning I take pride in running the ball, blocking, and catching out of the backfield. I am a dynamic playmaker with the ball in my hands and have the ability to turn a negative play into a positive play.
XFL Draft day 2 continues today | Where to watch, start time, team names, and XFL Draft Order
The XFL is back and six of the original XFL teams will remain, but there are two new teams. Here is a list of the 8 teams below announced to the Sporting News Twitter account. Yesterday, the eight teams selected their quarterbacks for the upcoming season, with players like Deondre Francois, AJ McCarron, Luis Perez and Kyle Sloter all getting drafted.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Emmanuel Aboagye-Gyan, LB, University of Ottawa
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. – I am a true Swiss Army knife. I have experience playing at almost every position on defense and have shown that I can do it all effectively at a high level. My ability to play in space and be a box defender gives me an edge over other defenders that can only do one or the other. I have a combination of speed, strength, and a high football IQ that has allowed me to fit in anywhere quickly.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Javion Caldwell, OL, Grand View University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Just my passion and love for the game. What are your favorite moments from your football life?. Winning first conference championship this past weekend. If you could hang out with any football player past or present for a day...
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Corey Mayfield Jr., CB, UTSA
Honors/Captainship(2021) Honorable Mention All-Conference USA (2020) Honorable All-Conference USA. Games Watched(2022) TNMI (2022) TXNO (2022) ALBI (2021) ALBI. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 2022GP 10 TOT 42 SOLO 34 TFL 2 SACK 1 PBU 11 INT 3 FF 1 (INCOMPLETE SEASON) 2021GP 14 TOT 37 SOLO 34 TFL 3...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Christian Joachim, OLB, Carleton University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I will say that my hard work and work ethic speak for themselves. I always want more for myself and always look forward to comments and constructive criticisms from the coaches. I look forward to being told and shown what I should work on and how I can improve myself as a player. I journal my personal goals as it is a great way to stick to the plan, remain focused, stay motivated and more importantly to hold myself accountable for my progress.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Sam Cirksena, LB, West Liberty University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My strength, physicality, and my Football IQ are what take me the furthest as a player. I knew our defense like the back of my hand and watching a ton of tape with my DC helped me know what to expect when we lined up for games.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Jay Nyamwaya, DL, Merrimack College
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. What makes me a Top NFL prospect at my position in the 2023 draft is my size, athletic ability, and work ethic. I am 6’4, 305 which will allow me to compete with the bigger offensive linemen in the NFL. I am also very fast for my size. I believe my 40 yard dash will be a strong point at my pro day. I am also a very hard worker. I feel like every year I have played football I have worked harder than the year before and improved. I will look to continue this trend as I transition to playing professional football.
