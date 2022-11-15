Read full article on original website
Temporary Closure of Lewiston Transfer Station Scheduled for Tuesday Afternoon for Maintenance
LEWISTON - The City of Lewiston's Transfer Station will be temporarily closed from 1:00 p.m. to closing on Tuesday, November 15 to allow for needed maintenance on the scales on site, according to the city. Residents of the City of Lewiston and Nez Perce County residents on the County Solid...
Idaho Transportation Department Issues Emergency Closure for Lenore Bridge Until Structural Repairs Can Be Made
LENORE - The Idaho Transportation Department has issued an Emergency Closure for Lenore Bridge until structural repairs can be completed. The ITD is responsible for safety inspections on all bridges within the State of Idaho. The Lenore Bridge connects the town of Lenore, ID to US Highway 12. Nez Perce...
pullmanradio.com
Moscow PD Issues Statement Addressing Community Concerns About Public Safety
The Moscow Police Department is asking the public to continue to be vigilant and alert until they investigate who killed four University of Idaho students. The agency released a statement on Tuesday night to address community concerns about public safety. Moscow PD officials say they understand the community’s fears and say they have shared every bit of information they can without compromising the ongoing investigation. They are asking for patience and understanding during this difficult time. The Moscow PD asks the public to remain vigilant, alert, report suspicious activity and help detectives be the eyes and ears in the community. The Moscow PD continues to stress that they do not believe that there is an ongoing threat for community members. The evidence indicates that this was a targeted, specific, isolated attack that wasn’t a random act violence.
Moscow Police Address Community Concerns Over Murder Investigation
MOSCOW - Moscow Police issued a statement Tuesday night addressing community frustrations over the lack of information released in the case of four murdered University of Idaho students. "We hear you, and we understand your fears. We want you to know that we, like you, have been devastated and distressed...
pullmanradio.com
Retirement Celebration For Latah County Commissioner Dave McGraw Wednesday In Moscow
There will be a retirement celebration for Latah County Commissioner Dave McGraw in Moscow on Wednesday. McGraw is retiring after 12 years. The event is at the 1912 Center from 4:00 to 7:00.
Moscow Police holding news conference Wednesday about student murders
MOSCOW, Idaho - After days of silence, Moscow Police will hold a news conference Wednesday about the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students.
pullmanradio.com
Homicide Investigation In Moscow Near UI Campus
The Moscow Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation at an apartment near the University of Idaho. Police initially responded to a report of an unconscious person at a unit on King Road. The call quickly turned into a homicide investigation at the apartment just South of campus. Moscow Police Captain Tyson Berrett says the suspect is not known at this time but clarifies that the case doesn’t represent a threat to the general public. Idaho State Police has been called in to assist with the investigation.
pullmanradio.com
City Of Pullman Considering Land Purchase For New Park & Veterans Monument
Pullman City Council is looking at possibly buying land for a new park and Veterans Monument. Councilmembers will consider buying about 3 acres of land just West of the city cemetery on the South end of town. Council will vote on whether or not to buy the property during their meeting Tuesday night. The land on Fairmount Drive is currently owned by Bishop Acres LLC and DFLC LLC. The current owners have agreed to sell the land to the city for 300,000 dollars. That’s less than half of what the land was appraised at back in 2017. The current owners are also willing to let the city pay for the land with yearly installments through 2026 with no interest. The City of Pullman has the funding to buy the property. Officials say the new Veterans Monument at the proposed park would be paid for with private donations raised by the VFW.
KHQ Right Now
Extended interview with the family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Moscow homicide victims
This is an extended interview with the family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students killed near the campus in Moscow. You can find our coverage on the homicide investigation here.
pullmanradio.com
4 People Found Dead In Moscow Apartment Are UI Students-Classes Cancelled Today
The four people who were found dead inside a Moscow apartment on Sunday are University of Idaho students. The confirmation came from the UI in a statement that was issued Sunday night. Classes at the UI are cancelled today. The campus will remain open today. Counseling services are available for UI students today. The UI also reports that the families of the students who died have been notified. Their names have not been released.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Moscow Police release more information on alleged homicide near University of Idaho
The Moscow Police Department released more information on the alleged homicide that happened near the University of Idaho on Nov. 13. Four University of Idaho students were found dead in a nearby apartment after the Moscow Police Department said they responded to a call on King Road for an unconscious person. When they arrived, they found the four students.
pullmanradio.com
Science Pub Talk At Paradise Creek Brewery In Pullman Tuesday
The Washington State University Entrepreneurial Faculty Ambassador Program is hosting a Pub Talk in Pullman Tuesday night. Mark Swanson and Andrei Smertenko will deliver a presentation called “Air Bubbles and Huckleberries: Water Across Scales from Cells to Ecosystems.” The program is at 6:00 Tuesday at Paradise Creek Brewery. All donations will support the Palouse Discovery Science Center in Pullman.
pullmanradio.com
Two People Injured In Crash On US195 & Old Wawawai Road Near Pullman
Two people were injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 195 and Old Wawawai Road just West of Pullman on Saturday afternoon. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred around 1:30. 57 year old Esther Hart was driving Westbound on Old Wawawai Road when she hit a sedan heading South on the highway in the intersection. Both Hart and the driver of the sedan 39 year old Jesse Bigsby of Lapwai were injured and taken to Pullman Regional Hospital. Hart was ticketed for failing to yield.
Moscow restaurant remembers University of Idaho students, servers killed in attack
MOSCOW, Idaho — A restaurant in Moscow, Idaho posted a loving tribute to two of the University of Idaho students killed in an attack this week. Mad Greek said Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle had been servers at the restaurant for several years. The students were found dead on...
pullmanradio.com
Names Of UI Students Found Dead Inside Apartment Near Campus Released By Moscow PD
Moscow Police have publicly identified the four University of Idaho students who were found dead on Sunday inside an apartment near campus. 20 year old Ethan Chapin of Conway, Washington, 21 year old Madison Mogen of Coeur d’Alene, 20 year old Xana Kernodle of Avondale, Arizona and 21 year old Kaylee GonCalves of Rathdrum were killed. Moscow Police say that details are limited from this homicide investigation. Investigators note that no one is in custody but continue to say that they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public based on their preliminary investigation.
koze.com
Candlelight vigil for slain U of I students rescheduled for after holiday
A candlelight vigil which was being considered for tomorrow (Wed) for the four University of Idaho students killed Sunday morning at an off-campus residence is being rescheduled because numerous students have already left the Moscow campus. Blaine Eckles, Vice Provost for Student Affairs and Dean of Students, says the vigil...
Close friends of UI murder victims holding memorial in Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — Close friends of the four students who were killed at the University of Idaho over the weekend will hold a memorial in Coeur d’Alene on Wednesday. There will be a candlelight ceremony for the four victims to honor and cherish their lives at Independence Point at 5 p.m. Close friends of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan...
pullmanradio.com
Moscow Mayor Expresses Condolences To The Community-Calls For Patience With MPD Investigation Into Deaths Of UI Students
I am deeply saddened by the events that occurred on November 13th which claimed the lives of four of our community members. It is impossible to understand the senselessness of events like this, and we all are seeking answers that are not yet available. Our hearts and thoughts are with...
pullmanradio.com
40 Year Old Tekoa Man Driving Impaired Causes 4-Car Crash Injuring 3 People In Spokane Valley
A 40 year old Tekoa man was driving impaired when he caused a four car collision that injured three people in the Spokane Valley. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred around 1:30 on Friday afternoon. Rocky Disney was driving Eastbound on Trent Avenue when he ran the stoplight at Argonne Road causing the four vehicle crash. Disney and his passenger 28 year old Keenen Keller of Tekoa were injured and taken to the hospital. One of the drivers in a vehicle that Disney struck was injured and taken to the hospital as well. Troopers say that drugs or alcohol were involved and that Disney has been charged with DUI.
pullmanradio.com
WSUPD Looking For Stolen Streit-Perham Hall Sign
Someone stole the sign from Streit-Perham Hall at Washington State University. WSU Police are asking the public for help in locating the sign. The sign was stolen around 11:30 on Friday November 4th. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the WSUPD.
