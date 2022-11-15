ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

pullmanradio.com

Moscow PD Issues Statement Addressing Community Concerns About Public Safety

The Moscow Police Department is asking the public to continue to be vigilant and alert until they investigate who killed four University of Idaho students. The agency released a statement on Tuesday night to address community concerns about public safety. Moscow PD officials say they understand the community’s fears and say they have shared every bit of information they can without compromising the ongoing investigation. They are asking for patience and understanding during this difficult time. The Moscow PD asks the public to remain vigilant, alert, report suspicious activity and help detectives be the eyes and ears in the community. The Moscow PD continues to stress that they do not believe that there is an ongoing threat for community members. The evidence indicates that this was a targeted, specific, isolated attack that wasn’t a random act violence.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Homicide Investigation In Moscow Near UI Campus

The Moscow Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation at an apartment near the University of Idaho. Police initially responded to a report of an unconscious person at a unit on King Road. The call quickly turned into a homicide investigation at the apartment just South of campus. Moscow Police Captain Tyson Berrett says the suspect is not known at this time but clarifies that the case doesn’t represent a threat to the general public. Idaho State Police has been called in to assist with the investigation.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

City Of Pullman Considering Land Purchase For New Park & Veterans Monument

Pullman City Council is looking at possibly buying land for a new park and Veterans Monument. Councilmembers will consider buying about 3 acres of land just West of the city cemetery on the South end of town. Council will vote on whether or not to buy the property during their meeting Tuesday night. The land on Fairmount Drive is currently owned by Bishop Acres LLC and DFLC LLC. The current owners have agreed to sell the land to the city for 300,000 dollars. That’s less than half of what the land was appraised at back in 2017. The current owners are also willing to let the city pay for the land with yearly installments through 2026 with no interest. The City of Pullman has the funding to buy the property. Officials say the new Veterans Monument at the proposed park would be paid for with private donations raised by the VFW.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

4 People Found Dead In Moscow Apartment Are UI Students-Classes Cancelled Today

The four people who were found dead inside a Moscow apartment on Sunday are University of Idaho students. The confirmation came from the UI in a statement that was issued Sunday night. Classes at the UI are cancelled today. The campus will remain open today. Counseling services are available for UI students today. The UI also reports that the families of the students who died have been notified. Their names have not been released.
MOSCOW, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Moscow Police release more information on alleged homicide near University of Idaho

The Moscow Police Department released more information on the alleged homicide that happened near the University of Idaho on Nov. 13. Four University of Idaho students were found dead in a nearby apartment after the Moscow Police Department said they responded to a call on King Road for an unconscious person. When they arrived, they found the four students.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Science Pub Talk At Paradise Creek Brewery In Pullman Tuesday

The Washington State University Entrepreneurial Faculty Ambassador Program is hosting a Pub Talk in Pullman Tuesday night. Mark Swanson and Andrei Smertenko will deliver a presentation called “Air Bubbles and Huckleberries: Water Across Scales from Cells to Ecosystems.” The program is at 6:00 Tuesday at Paradise Creek Brewery. All donations will support the Palouse Discovery Science Center in Pullman.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Two People Injured In Crash On US195 & Old Wawawai Road Near Pullman

Two people were injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 195 and Old Wawawai Road just West of Pullman on Saturday afternoon. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred around 1:30. 57 year old Esther Hart was driving Westbound on Old Wawawai Road when she hit a sedan heading South on the highway in the intersection. Both Hart and the driver of the sedan 39 year old Jesse Bigsby of Lapwai were injured and taken to Pullman Regional Hospital. Hart was ticketed for failing to yield.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Names Of UI Students Found Dead Inside Apartment Near Campus Released By Moscow PD

Moscow Police have publicly identified the four University of Idaho students who were found dead on Sunday inside an apartment near campus. 20 year old Ethan Chapin of Conway, Washington, 21 year old Madison Mogen of Coeur d’Alene, 20 year old Xana Kernodle of Avondale, Arizona and 21 year old Kaylee GonCalves of Rathdrum were killed. Moscow Police say that details are limited from this homicide investigation. Investigators note that no one is in custody but continue to say that they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public based on their preliminary investigation.
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Candlelight vigil for slain U of I students rescheduled for after holiday

A candlelight vigil which was being considered for tomorrow (Wed) for the four University of Idaho students killed Sunday morning at an off-campus residence is being rescheduled because numerous students have already left the Moscow campus. Blaine Eckles, Vice Provost for Student Affairs and Dean of Students, says the vigil...
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

40 Year Old Tekoa Man Driving Impaired Causes 4-Car Crash Injuring 3 People In Spokane Valley

A 40 year old Tekoa man was driving impaired when he caused a four car collision that injured three people in the Spokane Valley. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred around 1:30 on Friday afternoon. Rocky Disney was driving Eastbound on Trent Avenue when he ran the stoplight at Argonne Road causing the four vehicle crash. Disney and his passenger 28 year old Keenen Keller of Tekoa were injured and taken to the hospital. One of the drivers in a vehicle that Disney struck was injured and taken to the hospital as well. Troopers say that drugs or alcohol were involved and that Disney has been charged with DUI.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
pullmanradio.com

WSUPD Looking For Stolen Streit-Perham Hall Sign

Someone stole the sign from Streit-Perham Hall at Washington State University. WSU Police are asking the public for help in locating the sign. The sign was stolen around 11:30 on Friday November 4th. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the WSUPD.
PULLMAN, WA

