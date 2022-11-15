One of the most scrutinized moments of the Buffalo Bills’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings will be one that came in the fourth quarter while the Bills lead 27-17. Facing fourth-and-two with the ball at the Vikings’ seven-yard line, Buffalo decided to go for it instead of turning a 10-point lead into a 13-point advantage. The play itself resulted in an interception that Patrick Peterson returned for 39 yards to set up Kirk Cousins at the Vikings’ 34-yard line.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO