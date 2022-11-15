Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Twelve Bills Players Were on Field During OT Play vs. Vikings
Video showed Buffalo lining up on defense with an extra man in the red zone on Minnesota’s overtime possession.
atozsports.com
Bills’ controversial decision is evidence of a huge strength
One of the most scrutinized moments of the Buffalo Bills’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings will be one that came in the fourth quarter while the Bills lead 27-17. Facing fourth-and-two with the ball at the Vikings’ seven-yard line, Buffalo decided to go for it instead of turning a 10-point lead into a 13-point advantage. The play itself resulted in an interception that Patrick Peterson returned for 39 yards to set up Kirk Cousins at the Vikings’ 34-yard line.
Browns vs. Bills: Another legendary snow game in Buffalo on the way?
There has been no shortage of memorable games between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills. This version up next week of Browns vs. Bills may be the third snow game in 15 years between the two sides as Buffalo is set to get a great deal of snow this upcoming weekend.
Prior to the Snap: Thursday night versus the treacherous Tennessee Titans
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The losing streak is over, and the Green Bay Packers are back in the win column after upsetting Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys 31-28. It took a fourth-quarter comeback, but Mason Crosby kicked a game-winning field goal in overtime to boost the team’s confidence. Rookie wide receiver Christian Watson […]
Bill Belichick opines on officiating errors in Vikings-Bills thriller
Belichick was asked for his opinion on Monday morning.
Who are the Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers officials?
The lead referee for Thursday's game between the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers is Bill Vinovich. Vinovich is in his 14th season as an NFL referee, split into two stints. Tennessee is 9-3 in games he officiates, including wins vs. Indianapolis and at Jacksonville last season. He also refereed the Packers' Week 1 loss at Minnesota earlier this year.
Could Bills vs. Browns be moved to different location due to snowstorm?
Highmark Stadium may resemble a winter wonderland if snow projections for Western New York are correct over the next few days. By the time that the Buffalo Bills are set to host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at 1 p.m., Orchard Park could receive up to three feet of snow. WGRZ-TV’s Patrick Hammer shared potential lake effect snow totals between Wednesday night and Sunday afternoon.
Yardbarker
Browns, Bills Both Dealing With Players out Ahead of Week 11 Matchup
Heading into week 11 action, both the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills are dealing with some players not practicing. For Cleveland, David Njoku did not practice on Wednesday as he continues to deal with a sprained ankle that has already kept him out a couple of games. Safety D’Anthony Bell is in concussion protocol, and offensive lineman Michael Dunn didn’t practice due to his back.
Tyrique Stevenson blog: Jacurri Brown gave team the heartbeat it needed, and we can make statement vs. Clemson
CB Tyrique Stevenson will have a weekly blog all season at CaneSport.com. In this edition, Stevenson looks ahead to the challenge of facing Clemson, talks about his own future plans, Jacurri Brown’s impact and more:. IT FELT GREAT TO GET A WIN ON SATURDAY. Winning last weekend feels great,...
Comments / 0