ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Bills’ controversial decision is evidence of a huge strength

One of the most scrutinized moments of the Buffalo Bills’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings will be one that came in the fourth quarter while the Bills lead 27-17. Facing fourth-and-two with the ball at the Vikings’ seven-yard line, Buffalo decided to go for it instead of turning a 10-point lead into a 13-point advantage. The play itself resulted in an interception that Patrick Peterson returned for 39 yards to set up Kirk Cousins at the Vikings’ 34-yard line.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Tennessean

Who are the Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers officials?

The lead referee for Thursday's game between the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers is Bill Vinovich. Vinovich is in his 14th season as an NFL referee, split into two stints. Tennessee is 9-3 in games he officiates, including wins vs. Indianapolis and at Jacksonville last season. He also refereed the Packers' Week 1 loss at Minnesota earlier this year.
NASHVILLE, TN
Syracuse.com

Could Bills vs. Browns be moved to different location due to snowstorm?

Highmark Stadium may resemble a winter wonderland if snow projections for Western New York are correct over the next few days. By the time that the Buffalo Bills are set to host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at 1 p.m., Orchard Park could receive up to three feet of snow. WGRZ-TV’s Patrick Hammer shared potential lake effect snow totals between Wednesday night and Sunday afternoon.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Browns, Bills Both Dealing With Players out Ahead of Week 11 Matchup

Heading into week 11 action, both the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills are dealing with some players not practicing. For Cleveland, David Njoku did not practice on Wednesday as he continues to deal with a sprained ankle that has already kept him out a couple of games. Safety D’Anthony Bell is in concussion protocol, and offensive lineman Michael Dunn didn’t practice due to his back.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy