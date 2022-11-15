Read full article on original website
Related
esubulletin.com
Interim provost seeks permanent position, to ‘rebuild trust’
Emporia State’s interim provost R. Brent Thomas spoke to campus during a forum Monday about his experience and plans for healing, trust and optimism and taking action for the future. He is the third of four candidates for the university’s open provost position. “Given where we are as...
KU Sports
Regents approve policy that will require KU, other state universities to get new approvals to change athletic conferences
If the University of Kansas ever decides it wants to change athletic conferences, it will have to win some state approvals that aren’t required today. Members of the Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday unanimously approved a policy that will require any Regents university — KU, K-State, Wichita State, Fort Hays State, Pittsburg State and Emporia State — to get approvals from at least three non-university officials before moving to a new athletic conference.
Manhattan-Ogden Schools superintendent to retire
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The USD 383 Superintendent Marvin Wade has announced his upcoming retirement. USD 383 Director of Communications and School Safety Michele Jones confirms Wade will retire as of June 30, 2023. Wade became the superintendent of USD 383 in 2016 after taking over for Bob Shannon. He had previously served as superintendent for […]
Emporia gazette.com
Growing Up Giving expands to eight schools with Emporia Area Match Day
Elementary school students donated $2,700 to Emporia Area Match Day organizations this year, dividing up their donations as part of the Growing Up Giving campaign. The Emporia Community Foundation introduced Growing Up Giving in 2015 when students in grades 3 - 5 at Village Elementary School participated in Match Day. Students visited the booths of participating organizations and were told they had $100 to divide up among the charities of their choice.
Emporia gazette.com
Eight for eight: Southern Lyon County schools earn state awards
The school district with the Superintendent of the Year now has a top honor from the state for how it educates students. Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson visited Southern Lyon County Monday and announced it is the only district in the state to earn awards in all eight educational categories for the second year in a row.
NOW THAT'S RURAL: Herrera, Seanz-Reyes – Emporia HOTT
In this case, I’m not referring to the temperature. HOTT is an acronym for Hispanics Of Today and Tomorrow, an organization that is working to promote higher education opportunities for Hispanic students in the Emporia area. Rebeca Herrera and Patricia Saenz-Reyes of Emporia are active in Hispanics Of Today...
KAKE TV
After tragedy strikes food bank in small Kansas town, the littlest resident steps up in the biggest way
PEABODY, Kan. (KAKE) - Dozens of struggling residents in a small town in Marion County rely on a monthly food bank put on by the church just to get by. Just before the event this month, its freezers went out, and it lost everything. But one of the town's littlest residents stepped up in the biggest way.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly pledges focus on water: ‘Waiting for a miracle is not an option’
MANHATTAN — Kansans have “a responsibility to do something” about the state’s rapidly depleting water supply and the risk of widespread contamination, Gov. Laura Kelly said at a conference Wednesday in Manhattan. “Waiting for a miracle is not an option,” she told a crowd of about 500 at the 11th annual Governor’s Conference on the […] The post Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly pledges focus on water: ‘Waiting for a miracle is not an option’ appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Increased law enforcement present at Topeka West
TOPEKA (KSNT) – USD 501 officials told KSNT 27 News additional personnel will be on hand Wednesday at Topeka West High School. According to Dr. Aarion Gray, the school received a report of a threatening social media post and out of an abundance of caution increased the law enforcement presence this morning. The matter is […]
KSN.com
How a Kansas ghost town got its name
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Tucked away in Butler County, not far from a bend in the Little Walnut River, lies the ghost town of Boder. There’s not much left of the town itself. There’s the old post office which closed shortly after the start of the 20th century, a farmhouse, the ruins of a grist mill, and the Little Walnut Pratt Truss Bridge, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.
WIBW
Topeka’s Westboro Mart brings back holiday tradition
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A holiday tradition is returning to Topeka’s Westboro Mart shopping area. They’re hosting their holiday lighting event Thursday, Nov. 17. Larissa Slimmer, co-owner of Salut Wine and Cocktail Lounge, and Patrick Gideon, owner of Westboro Mart, shared the details on Eye on NE Kansas. This will be the first lighting event since 2019.
Local officer, area deputy graduate from KLETC
Twenty new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Friday in a ceremony held in KLETC’s Integrity Auditorium. Gary Warner, class coordinator for the 301st basic training class, expressed his appreciation for the graduates and acknowledged the many challenges they overcame throughout their training.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
What’s New in Butler County?
A new hair salon opened up in Andover Nov. 4 with a motto of ‘Hair care for every kid.’ Specializing in kids cuts, this salon goes above and beyond for your little ones. Kids Cuts, located at 324 W Central Ave is putting a new spin on hair salons in the community. They’re specifically geared towards and decorated for kids 17 years and younger. With salon seats in shapes like unicorn and cars, video games to play while in the chair, a play corner in the waiting area, cartoons on the TV and a patient staff, your young ones are bound to love their visit.
Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman on verge of another contract extension
Chris Klieman can add an extra year to his Kansas State contract by winning one more game this season. Here’s how his unique bonus system works.
1350kman.com
City commission to vote on 40 million dollar Aggieville building
Commissioners will vote on the final development plans for the proposed Midtown Development on a currently city-owned parking lot at 12th and Laramie Streets in Aggieville. City officials previously agreed as part of the plan to sell that lot for a dollar for the development of the 40 million dollar, 5-story multi-use building.
9News
Air Force Academy officer killed in crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The United States Air Force Academy announced the death of an officer after a crash on Interstate 70 Saturday. Capt. Morgan Taylor, 31, of Phillipsburg, New Jersey, was killed after her car was hit by another vehicle on I-70 East near Manhattan, Kansas. She was traveling on official duty from the Academy for advanced training, a release says.
Little Russia Chili Parlor opens in former Porubsky’s Deli in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The diner that fed Topekans for 100 years has reopened its doors under new leadership. In May of 2022 Porubsky’s Deli closed unceremoniously after decades of serving cold plates and hot pickles. A soft launch this week saw the historic diner reopen as the Little Russia Chili Parlor. The diner will be […]
WIBW
Little Russia’s restaurant, formerly Porubsky’s, to host grand opening
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The new restaurant called the “Little Russia Chili Parlor,” formerly known as Porubsky’s, is preparing to open under its new name on Wednesday, November 16. The neighborhood restaurant Porubsky’s changed hands back in July and will have its official grand opening at 11...
WIBW
Toppers Pizza set to open location in Topeka this month
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new pizza joint is coming to Topeka with promises of unrivaled quality. Toppers Pizza plans to open November 28 at 21st and Randolph, just down the road from Washburn University. Toppers prides itself in unique house pizzas, with toppings ranging from pepperoni to steak, tater...
Comments / 0