The Bills were on top of the NFL two weeks ago. They were 6-1 with the league’s best point differential. Only three teams had scored more points through eight weeks, and none had allowed fewer. Josh Allen was the odds-on favorite to win MVP, and Buffalo had the best odds of winning the Super Bowl. The Bills even owned wins over the AFC’s other division leaders, including Kansas City and Baltimore. They had a nearly perfect start to the season.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO