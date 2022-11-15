ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Please Come Back': Simon Cowell Makes Plea To Britney Spears To Work Together Again

By Haley Gunn
 2 days ago
Hit me baby one more time! Simon Cowell expressed his desire to work alongside Britney Spears again. The X Factor creator and judge made a plea to the pop singer to join him for a future project should the opportunity present itself, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The O.G. American Idol judge sang Spears' praises during a recent red carpet interview, where he revealed how much he enjoyed working alongside Spears as a judge on the U.S. version of The X Factor, nearly ten years ago.

"We spent so long on the phone talking about X Factor before we did it," the British producer told E! News . "There's a side of Britney a lot of people don't know. I mean, I was on the phone to her two or three hours every time."

Cowell elaborated on Spears' ability to fine-tune a contestant's strengths to give them the best edge for success in the industry.

"She was super smart, lovely ideas about how to launch someone else's career, which is critical if you're going to be a judge on one of these shows," Cowell continued. "So I had a fantastic relationship with her."

Cowell then made a direct plea to Britney — just in case she was watching.

"If you're watching Britney and we make a show, please come back and do it with me," Cowell pleaded to the pop star. "It would be amazing. I adore her."

Cowell continued to gush over Britney, and said that "she really is interesting" and "she's so talented."

Britney was at the center of a fan-backed movement, #FreeBritney, which called for her conservatorship to end. Fans' pleas, as well as Britney's own, were finally recognized in court when the conservatorship — which was controlled by her father, Jamie — was suspended in September 2021.

Since ending the conservatorship, Britney regained her freedom but not without additional legal battles involving her father and his legal team.

Britney's attorney, Matthew Rosengart , accused Jamie Spears and his legal team of a smear campaign against his client following the suspension of the conservatorship. Rosengart filed a motion for sanctions of contempt against his client's father and legal representatives for allegedly violating court orders.

In Rosengart's filing, the attorney asserted that Jamie and his counsel entered a "scorched earth litigation campaign against Britney Spears" following the September 2021 court ruling.

Rosengart has alleged that the legal team attempted to disclose Britney's private medical records to further humiliate and intimidate her.

