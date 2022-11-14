Former Dorchester Co. football player dies in University of Virginia shooting; Suspect in custody

Read full article on original website
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
Late Evening Shooting at University of Virginia - Suspect in CustodyAction NewsCharlottesville, VA
live5news.com
University of Virginia cancels final home football game against Coastal Carolina
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WCSC) - The University of Virginia’s athletic department on Wednesday announced the cancelation of Saturday’s game against Coastal Carolina University. “As much as we love gameday and the spirit it brings, there is a time when the sanctity of life and sustaining of a community take...
live5news.com
Hackathon brings together minority students in cyber security competition
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Whether it’s personal, business or government, hackers have successfully gotten past computer security systems across the country and here in South Carolina. Cybercrime is a costly problem, and that’s why cyber security is such an important field. To encourage more students of color to...
live5news.com
NC man missing since October found dead in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County deputies are investigating after a missing North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area. The sheriff’s office says the man was reported missing in North Carolina on Oct. 14. Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol found his vehicle abandoned...
live5news.com
Documents: 52 DD2 administrators earn more than district’s highest-paid teacher
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Public records indicate Dorchester School District Two is spending millions of dollars each year on its administration, and the average teacher salary is below the area median income. A Freedom of Information Act request shows the district pays 52 administrators more than the highest-paid teacher...
live5news.com
Car flipped over in Glenn McConnell Pkwy crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders are on scene of a crash on Glenn McConnell Parkway Thursday afternoon. One car was flipped upside down in a two-vehicle crash on Glenn McConnell Parkway near Charlie Hall Boulevard. Police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen says two people were taken to the hospital with non...
live5news.com
Community, activists react to Berkeley County School Board’s critical race theory decision
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The new Berkeley County School Board made several controversial decisions at Tuesday night’s meeting, including a vote to ban critical race theory in district schools. The board voted 6-2 to ban the teaching of CRT. “I believe it’s important that children know their history,...
live5news.com
Murdaugh files alibi claim in murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh has filed an alibi claim as he awaits the January trial for the murders of his wife and youngest son. In the one-page filing, Murdaugh and his defense team claim that Alex was not present during the murders of Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22.
live5news.com
New downtown park dedicated to historic African American church
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston dedicated its new park to Shiloh African Methodist Episcopal Church on Thursday with the grounds being the former home of the church. Located at 172 Smith St., the half-acre park was designed by city staff and hopes to provide a safe place...
live5news.com
City of Charleston to host meeting to discuss senior affordable housing on Johns Island
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Developers are set to meet with the city of Charleston’s Community Development Committee on Thursday to discuss building an affordable housing complex for seniors on Johns Island. Developers have been looking to bring a senior affordable housing complex to the island, but there’s a...
live5news.com
Attorney: Decision to fire and hire Berkeley County superintendents done illegally
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A media law attorney, Jay Bender, is weighing in on the decision by the majority of the Berkeley County School board voting to have new leadership on Tuesday night, saying it was done illegally. Deon Jackson was fired after a 6-3 vote. Board members Yvonne...
live5news.com
Police searching for missing N. Charleston woman
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Shavona Green, 41, was last since in October in the Chicora Cherokee neighborhood. Police describe Green as 4′11″, weighing 112 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She...
live5news.com
North Charleston Police looking for missing 21-year-old man
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. Donovan Johnson, 21, was last seen by his sister on Oct. 31 at her residence in North Charleston, police say. Authorities say Johnson is homeless and known to frequent...
live5news.com
Standoff in Williamsburg Co. ends in officer-involved shooting
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Williamsburg County shot a man that had barricaded himself inside a Kingstree home with a hostage Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office said. The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home on Red Road in Kingstree around 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning...
live5news.com
MUSC announces burn treatment center partnership with Shriners Hospital for Children
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Leaders with MUSC and Shriners Hospital for Children announced a partnership to continue pediatric burn care for children in the Lowcountry on Wednesday. MUSC and Shriner’s Hospital for Children each contributed $3 million for a new collaborative pediatric burn unit. Shriners say their transition from polio...
live5news.com
Battery Appoint Ben Pirmann as Head Coach
CHARLESTON, S.C. (Nov 17, 2022) – The Charleston Battery are delighted to announce Thursday the appointment of Ben Pirmann as the club’s new head coach. Pirmann, the 2022 USL Championship Coach of the Year, becomes the seventh head coach of the Battery and will lead the club into the 2023 campaign.
live5news.com
Report: Man drove into James Island business before DUI arrest
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A 22-year-old Indiana man is facing a charge after Charleston Police say he drove into a business drunk early Sunday morning. William Martin Rose, 22, was charged with driving under the influence, first degree. Officers responded to the area of Folly Road and Harbor View...
live5news.com
Blessing of grounds Wednesday for International African American Museum
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The International African American Museum continues to make progress toward its goal of opening its doors to the community at the end of January. The museum broke ground in 2020 after 20 years of planning. It’s been built from the ground up costing shy of $100 million dollars.
live5news.com
1 killed in Colleton Co. crash
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue said an Allendale woman was killed after her vehicle swerved off the highway and struck several trees. The crash happened around 12:49 p.m. Thursday in the 7000 block of Bells Highway. Officials were informed by witnesses that the woman was...
live5news.com
Charleston County officials halt new additions to Awendaw Park
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County’s finance committee has put a discussion on new additions to the proposed Awendaw Park to a halt. The committee decided to keep the park’s plan as is because of pushback from folks who live in the area. People that live across from...
live5news.com
Highway Patrol: ‘Charges pending’ in deadly wreck involving unlicensed minor
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol reports charges are pending in the crash where an unlicensed, minor driver left two sisters dead. This information comes after the agency’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team has completed their report from the July 1 incident. It states that the unidentified...
