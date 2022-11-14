ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Frisco ISD adopts 2023-24 attendance zone modifications

The Frisco ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved the 2023-24 attendance zones at its Monday night meeting. There were no changes made to the proposed rezoned elementary and middle school attendance zones presented to the board for vote on Monday from the zones discussed at a special meeting of the board of trustees on Nov. 7.
A Guide To Collin County’s Holiday Lights

Don’t let the holidays overwhelm you this year. Take a look at Local Profile’s roadmap of the best lights in Collin County and don’t miss amazing photo ops at magical holiday wonderlands near you. Stay tuned for updates and new additions. Light Shows. Holiday at the Arboretum.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $3.5 Million Magnificent Luxury Estate in Colleyville Texas with Exquisite Care and Quality is Ideal for Entertaining

6917 Westcoat Drive Home in Colleyville, Texas for Sale. 6917 Westcoat Drive, Colleyville, Texas is a gorgeous luxury estate has been recently updated with exquisite care and quality showcasing the perfect balance of comfort and luxury. This Home in Colleyville offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 9,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6917 Westcoat Drive, please contact Michelle Selner (Phone: 972-732-6000) at Keller Williams Realty for full support and perfect service.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House brings steaks, barbecue to Grapevine

Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House will hold its grand opening Nov. 21. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House will hold its grand opening in Grapevine on Nov. 21, according to Manager Rick Cashen. The restaurant is located at 700 W. Hwy. 114, Grapevine. Hoffbrau offers steaks, burgers, chicken-fried steaks and more in a casual environment. Family-owned and -operated since 1978, Hoffbrau has locations across Texas in Amarillo, Benbrook, Granbury and Haltom City, according to its website. 817-527-6119. https://hoffbrausteakandgrill.com.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Southlake Style

Don't Miss This Newly Listed Grapevine Property!

A rare find... 9 acres and a one-owner, custom-built, one-story home in Grapevine. As you drive up the winding, stamped & stained driveway you will feel like you are in the country, though you are minutes from restaurants, stores & freeway access. The kitchen is a chef's dream with plenty of counter space (granite), Viking stainless steel appliances including a built-in refrigerator, gas range oven & warming drawer, island, & pantry. A focal point of the kitchen is the gas stove surrounded with Austin stone & tile. Private master suite with a sitting area & stone fireplace & windows that look out to the pool & the landscaped backyard. Construction includes 2x6 walls. There is a well for watering the grass. The roof was replaced in 2019. 2 HVAC units were replaced in 2017. The property is divided into 2 plats. The home is on 5.2 acres, the other plat is 3.71 acres & part of that land is in the 100-year floodplain, see docs in the Transaction Desk. The seller would like to sell both plats together.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The French Quarter restaurant offers fine Cajun dining in Richardson

The French Quarter restaurant opened in Richardson in October at 100 S. Central Expressway, Ste. 21. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The French Quarter restaurant opened in Richardson in October at 100 S. Central Expressway, Ste. 21. The fine-dining establishment mixes Cajun dishes and “southern hospitality” with traditionally fancy dishes, according to the company’s website. The French Quarter also serves a variety of specialty cocktails and seafood, with live music and jazz band performances every weekend. 214-613-2640. www.frenchquarterrichardson.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
advocatemag.com

Lake House Bar and Grill owner shares his experience on tough times

Lake House Bar and Grill has been serving American cuisine and seafood to Lake Highlands and East Dallas for almost 10 years. However, like many restaurants, it took a hit during the pandemic and has seen a decrease in foot traffic. The restaurant isn’t closing, but is seeking the support of neighbors.
DALLAS, TX
