Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas couple offer controversial relationship advice making global newsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Grapevine Veteran Found Guilty for Actions on Jan. 6Larry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Dallas Airports Warning of Possible Long Lines Ahead of Thanksgiving TravelLarry LeaseDallas, TX
After the B-17 Airshow Crash, Only Nine Remain AirworthyLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Billionaire philanthropist gives $16 million to school district in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Related
UNT hosts tour of Frisco Landing before scheduled opening in January
Frisco Landing, the first building on the new University of North Texas campus, is slated to open in January. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) Frisco Landing, the first building on the new University of North Texas campus, is slated to open in January, according to university officials. University and city officials toured...
Northwest ISD signs municipal services agreement with city of Fort Worth for Pike Middle School
This is a rendering of the new Pike Middle School that is scheduled to open in August 2024. (Rendering courtesy Northwest ISD) The Northwest ISD board of trustees signed a municipal service agreement with the city of Fort Worth, which is the next step in annexing 18.5 acres of land for a new Gene Pike Middle School.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco ISD adopts 2023-24 attendance zone modifications
The Frisco ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved the 2023-24 attendance zones at its Monday night meeting. There were no changes made to the proposed rezoned elementary and middle school attendance zones presented to the board for vote on Monday from the zones discussed at a special meeting of the board of trustees on Nov. 7.
Plano ISD discussing 2 options for 2023-24 academic calendar
Plano ISD is considering two options for the district's academic calendar for the 2023-24 school year. (Courtesy Fotolia) The Plano ISD board of trustees reviewed two draft calendar options for the 2023-24 school year during its Nov. 15 meeting. Staff considered several factors when putting together the calendars, including considerations...
Plano business Village Green Lawn & Landscape brings four decades of service
Village Green Lawn & Landscape staff member Lee Banda repairs an irrigation issue. (Courtesy Village Green Lawn & Landscape) In 1980, when Ken Hyatt was 15 years old, he and his brother, Keith Hyatt, started a lawn-mowing business so they could earn money for college. They called it Ken’s Lawn Service.
Check out 5 businesses, restaurants now open in Lake Highlands, Lakewood
Casita Tex-Mex Bar and Grill offers specialty items, such as the shrimp satay. (Courtesy Casita Tex-Mex Bar and Grill) The following businesses and restaurants have opened in the Lake Highlands and Lakewood areas in the past few months. 1. Sugaring NYC Organic Waxing and Lash Studio opened in August at...
Several Plano facilities to close for Thanksgiving
Several city of Plano facilities will close for Thanksgiving. (Community Impact staff) The city of Plano will operate on an altered schedule for Thanksgiving, according to the city’s website. Trash and recycling collection scheduled for Nov. 24 will occur Nov. 25, while several city facilities will close for the...
A Guide To Collin County’s Holiday Lights
Don’t let the holidays overwhelm you this year. Take a look at Local Profile’s roadmap of the best lights in Collin County and don’t miss amazing photo ops at magical holiday wonderlands near you. Stay tuned for updates and new additions. Light Shows. Holiday at the Arboretum.
Q&A: Get to know the new Medical City Lewisville CEO
John Walker began his tenure as Medical City Lewisville’s new CEO on Oct. 17. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) John Walker began his tenure as Medical City Lewisville’s new CEO on Oct. 17. Walker has more than a decade of experience in the health care industry. He began his career...
Check out these 5 upcoming businesses in Flower Mound, Argyle and Highland Village
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Screenshot courtesy Google Maps) Want to read the latest development news in Flower Mound, Argyle and Highland Village? Find details on the five...
Plano Symphony Orchestra celebrates 40 years of performing
The Plano Symphony Orchestra started in 1983. (Courtesy Plano Symphony Orchestra) The Plano Symphony Orchestra is celebrating its 40th season this fall. Maestro Hector Guzman admitted when he first became the group’s music director at age 25 that he did not know what to expect. “I never dreamed that...
Construction for Resia apartment complex in Fort Worth delayed
Resia is planning to construct a 470-unit apartment complex in the Alliance area of Fort Worth. (Courtesy Resia) The construction of a planned multifamily development in Fort Worth has been pushed back due to design changes. Resia, headquartered in Miami, Florida, plans to construct a $45 million apartment complex at...
Lewisville ISD board discusses 2023-24 academic calendar
The Lewisville ISD board of trustees discussed four academic calendar options during its Nov. 14 board meeting. The board did not vote on the calendar during the meeting. It will vote on an official 2023-24 academic calendar during its Dec. 12 board meeting. There are four calendar options that a...
luxury-houses.net
This $3.5 Million Magnificent Luxury Estate in Colleyville Texas with Exquisite Care and Quality is Ideal for Entertaining
6917 Westcoat Drive Home in Colleyville, Texas for Sale. 6917 Westcoat Drive, Colleyville, Texas is a gorgeous luxury estate has been recently updated with exquisite care and quality showcasing the perfect balance of comfort and luxury. This Home in Colleyville offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 9,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6917 Westcoat Drive, please contact Michelle Selner (Phone: 972-732-6000) at Keller Williams Realty for full support and perfect service.
H-E-B holds groundbreaking for location in Alliance area of Fort Worth
H-E-B executives and city of Fort Worth executives took part in the groundbreaking of the H-E-B Alliance store on Nov. 16 in Fort Worth. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Juan-Carlos Rück, executive vice president of the H-E-B northwest food and drug division, has taken part in quite a few groundbreaking ceremonies in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in recent years.
Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House brings steaks, barbecue to Grapevine
Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House will hold its grand opening Nov. 21. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House will hold its grand opening in Grapevine on Nov. 21, according to Manager Rick Cashen. The restaurant is located at 700 W. Hwy. 114, Grapevine. Hoffbrau offers steaks, burgers, chicken-fried steaks and more in a casual environment. Family-owned and -operated since 1978, Hoffbrau has locations across Texas in Amarillo, Benbrook, Granbury and Haltom City, according to its website. 817-527-6119. https://hoffbrausteakandgrill.com.
Southlake Style
Don't Miss This Newly Listed Grapevine Property!
A rare find... 9 acres and a one-owner, custom-built, one-story home in Grapevine. As you drive up the winding, stamped & stained driveway you will feel like you are in the country, though you are minutes from restaurants, stores & freeway access. The kitchen is a chef's dream with plenty of counter space (granite), Viking stainless steel appliances including a built-in refrigerator, gas range oven & warming drawer, island, & pantry. A focal point of the kitchen is the gas stove surrounded with Austin stone & tile. Private master suite with a sitting area & stone fireplace & windows that look out to the pool & the landscaped backyard. Construction includes 2x6 walls. There is a well for watering the grass. The roof was replaced in 2019. 2 HVAC units were replaced in 2017. The property is divided into 2 plats. The home is on 5.2 acres, the other plat is 3.71 acres & part of that land is in the 100-year floodplain, see docs in the Transaction Desk. The seller would like to sell both plats together.
The French Quarter restaurant offers fine Cajun dining in Richardson
The French Quarter restaurant opened in Richardson in October at 100 S. Central Expressway, Ste. 21. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The French Quarter restaurant opened in Richardson in October at 100 S. Central Expressway, Ste. 21. The fine-dining establishment mixes Cajun dishes and “southern hospitality” with traditionally fancy dishes, according to the company’s website. The French Quarter also serves a variety of specialty cocktails and seafood, with live music and jazz band performances every weekend. 214-613-2640. www.frenchquarterrichardson.com.
advocatemag.com
Lake House Bar and Grill owner shares his experience on tough times
Lake House Bar and Grill has been serving American cuisine and seafood to Lake Highlands and East Dallas for almost 10 years. However, like many restaurants, it took a hit during the pandemic and has seen a decrease in foot traffic. The restaurant isn’t closing, but is seeking the support of neighbors.
Frisco ISD school board approves plan to regulate school bathroom use
The Frisco ISD school board has approved a plan to regulate school bathroom use. Last night, the school board signed off on a new policy insisting students must use the bathroom that corresponds to their biological sex.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0