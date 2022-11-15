Read full article on original website
LHSAA Cross Country State ChampionshipUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
He Was Found Encased In Cement Inside A Metal Drum? Who Is The Natchitoches John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNatchitoches Parish, LA
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
Cross Country Trails - Providence, Calvary, and Cedar Creek Win Across Louisiana and ArkansasUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
Volleyball World - Week 7Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Bossier gives new head coach first win
The Bossier Bearkats gave new Head Coach Justin Collins his first victory Tuesday night, defeating the Haughton Bucs 71-41 at Bossier. It was the season opener for Bossier. Haughton fell to 0-2 under new Head Coach Robert Price. The Bearkats jumped out to a 23-10 lead after a quarter and...
kalb.com
Many Tigers hope to make it to 4 straight title games
MANY, La. (KALB) - The Many Tigers currently hold the top seed in the non-select Division III bracket. That is because they have had one of the toughest schedules in the state, beating 5A teams like Haughton and Sam Houston. Then they beat one of the top recruits in the country, Arch Manning and the Newman Greenies.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Both Ruston hoop squads take down Minden in home openers
Ruston High’s varsity basketball squads both picked up wins Tuesday night at home with the girls winning by a final score of 56-31 and the boys winning 55-33. The girls improve to 2-0 to start the season while the boys win was the season opener for the team. “I...
KSLA
3rd grader at Red River Elementary sings stunning rendition of National Anthem for Veterans Day
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - An 3rd grade student at an elementary school in Red River Parish stunned crowds on Veterans Day with his performance of the National Anthem. Zander Smith, 8, performed in front of crowds at his school, Red River Elementary School, for a special Veterans Day program. The 3rd grader sang the National Anthem... and the crowd went wild!
KSLA
Father of NFL linebacker, Devin White, dies suddenly after being incarcerated in Natchitoches jail
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate. Sheriff Stuart Wright says on Nov. 10, Carlos Thomas, 45, was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center after complaining about severe back pain. Thomas suddenly became unresponsive while in the ambulance, the sheriff’s office says. Life-saving efforts were performed, but were unsuccessful. Thomas was pronounced dead a short time later.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Chamber announces new date for Christmas parade
The Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce has announced a date change for the annual Christmas parade. The change was made in anticipation of a potential conflict with the 5A state football championship game, in which Ruston High is currently in the playoffs. Should RHS make the championship game scheduled for Friday, Dec. 9, the Chamber wanted to ensure that students and their families have the opportunity to support the Bearcats in New Orleans as well as participate in the parade.
livingnewdeal.org
Neesom Natatorium (former) – Natchitoches LA
Project type: Swimming Pools, Colleges and Universities, Education and Health. Agency: Works Progress Administration (WPA) The Works Progress Administration built a swimming center for Northwestern State University. Northwestern State University closed the Nesom Natatorium in May of 2012. Source notes. We welcome contributions of additional information on any New Deal...
ktalnews.com
Stretch of I-20 in Dixie Inn now Kim Cannon Memorial Interchange
DIXIE INN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The site of a tragic accident in Dixie Inn, La. now serves to honor a local woman’s legacy. Family and friends of Kim Cannon gathered at Interstate 20 near mile-marker 44 near Dixie Inn for a ceremony this morning. Cannon was only 35 years old when an 18-wheeler slammed into her vehicle and killed her in September 2020.
Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Christmas: Celebrating 96 Years of Holiday Tradition
The Christmas Festival tradition began in 1927 when employees of the City of Natchitoches’ utility department decided to give their customers a Christmas present. They erected an 8-foot star made of white lights and placed it downtown so everyone could see and enjoy the wonders, not only of the season, but also of electricity. Over the years, new lit displays were added. In 1936, local businessmen added fireworks for the community to enjoy. This was the start of something big – the beginning of one of the nation’s oldest and most spectacular community based Christmas celebrations – the Natchitoches Christmas Festival.
Louisiana Parent Arrested After Allegedly Hitting a School Teacher with His Vehicle
Louisiana Parent Arrested After Allegedly Hitting a School Teacher with His Vehicle. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported that deputies arrested a parent in Keithville, Louisiana after he allegedly hit a school employee with his car on Friday, November 11, 2022. Deputies were summoned to...
Report: Jonesboro’s Mayor race goes to a recount
JONESBORO, La (KTVE/KARD)— After last week’s election in Jonesboro and the mayor’s race having only a 20-vote difference. Leslie Thompson, the incumbent, requested a recount, which took place on Tuesday at the Jackson parish courthouse. Only mail-in ballots were recounted, and there were no changes in the results. Mayor Leslie Thompson told us why he […]
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Church Street bridge will close to hang Christmas lights
The City of Natchitoches would like to notify the public of the Church Street Bridge closure on Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 6-9:30 pm. The City’s Utility Department will be hanging Christmas lights on the bridge and there will be no thru traffic for the safety of the workers and motorists.
cenlanow.com
Active Scene: APD seeking barricaded suspect on Enterprise Road
ALEXANDRIA, La (WNTZ) – APD is working with other law enforcement agencies to capture an armed suspect barricaded in a site in the 1300 block of Enterprise Drive. Please ask people to avoid the area. At this time, one shooting victim has been taken to a local hospital. A...
KTBS
Deadly shooting prompts BPPJ hearing on special event permits
ARCADIA, La. -- The Bienville Parish Police Jury has set a public hearing in December for an ordinance to add teeth to gatherings and events and require groups to obtain a permit for the event. The request comes at the request of Sheriff John Ballance following a shooting that killed...
scttx.com
Sheriff Confirms Investigation into Death of Joaquin Woman; Charges Suspect with Murder
Update 11:47pm - According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Department, Ethan Myers was charged with Felony 1 Murder and booked into the Shelby County Jail on Monday, November 14, 2022. Also booked into the Shelby County Jail on November 14, 2022 by the Shelby County Sheriff's Department were Allen Price,...
KTBS
Natchitoches speeder accused of throwing AR-15 from car
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Natchitoches Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Natchitoches man on traffic and weapons charges Sunday after he threw an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle from his vehicle on Interstate 49 just south of Natchitoches, Sheriff Stuart Wright said. Khalil B. Wadood, 20, of Natchitoches, was booked into the Natchitoches...
kalb.com
2 people shot while making drug deal in Ball Elementary parking lot
BALL, La. (KALB) - Two people were shot while attempting to conduct a drug deal in the parking lot of Ball Elementary School on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The Ball Police Department said around 1:26 p.m., they responded to Ball Elementary School in reference to a person there with a gunshot wound. Officers arrived within minutes and made contact with the RPSO School Resource Officer, who had custody of a white male with a gunshot wound in his arm. The SRO said the male came up to the school with a gunshot wound and was found to be armed. The SRO took him into custody and recovered a firearm.
Natchitoches Times
Man arrested following domestic assault investigation; Narcotics and weapon seized
A domestic assault investigation has led to the arrest of a Natchitoches man on several charges including the seizure of a firearm and narcotics. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies were following up on a domestic assault complaint Tuesday, Nov. 15 shortly after 6 p.m. on La. Hwy 484 south of Natchez, when a property owner called NPSO reporting a suspicious black Ford F-150 parked on their property without any headlamps on. The complainant observed the vehicle leaving traveling westbound on La. Hwy 484 and provided that information to NATCOM 911 Center.
kalb.com
Suspect arrested for murder, attempted murder following shooting on Enterprise Road
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested for second degree murder and attempted murder, following a shooting that happened Sunday, November 13. News Channel 5 learned that this was a domestic incident. According to the Alexandria Police Department, multiple gunshots were fired at an apartment complex in...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Inmate dies following sudden medical event
According to Sheriff Stuart Wright, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office and Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office is investigating the sudden death of an offender at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. Offender Carlos Thomas, 45, was transported on Nov. 10 to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center after complaints of severe...
