Utility crisis at Grayson County apartments
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — A number of Sherman apartment-dwellers are without water after the company that manages their complexes failed to pay utility bills. Apex East Coast Property Management owns several apartment complexes in the Texoma region, including East Coast Apartments in Denison, where tenants had their electric power switched off.
Nov. 4 tornado in Lamar County sent 11 to ER, destroyed or damaged 77 homes
In Lamar County, local officials are still reviewing the effects of the tornadoes that struck Northeast Texas and Southeastern Oklahoma earlier this month. The Paris News reports that 11 people were taken to a local emergency room as a result of injuries caused by the EF-4 tornado on Nov. 4. Lamar County Emergency Management Coordinator Quincy Blount told the Paris News that the tornado stayed on the ground for more than 25 miles and reached a width of three quarters of a mile. 77 homes in the county either sustained major damage or were destroyed. Blount said material donations to aid victims are being collected at CitySquareParis and monetary donations are being handled by the United Way. The storm system caused major damage in around Powderly, Paris, and Sulphur Springs, Elsewhere in Texas, Cason, Daingerfield, Athens, and New Boston also had major damage. There was one tonado-related death in Cason. In Oklahoma, the storms caused major damage inIdabel and there was one tornado-related death in nearby Pickens, Oklahoma.
UPDATE: Royse City police investigating homicide at residence
ROYSE CITY, TX (Nov 16, 2022) On Sunday, November 13, 2022 at approximately 5:45 AM, the Royse City Police Department responded to a disturbance at a residence at 5420 County Road 2526 in Royse City, Hunt County, Texas. Officers arrived and observed a male subject laying in the driveway of the residence with multiple gunshot wounds. The subject was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased. The deceased person was identified as Larry Deshaun Baker, a 43-year-old, black/male from Madisonville, TX.
Collin County DA holds press conference on lawsuit
Collin County Criminal District Attorney Greg Willis struck a defiant tone in his response to an Oct. 31 lawsuit that alleges he sexually harassed employees. In his Wednesday, Nov. 16, news conference in the jury room at the Collin County Courthouse, Willis denied the claims made by current and former employees in the 75-page lawsuit.
Reba's Place begins training employees
ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — Reba's Place in downtown Atoka isn't open quite yet, but 160 employees have now started their orientation at Texoma's newest celebrity restaurant. The three-week training is centered around culture and job performance. "Getting them excited at understanding what the history of the town, the business,...
Denton man faces crimes against children charges in Grayson County
SHERMAN, Texas — A 29-year-old Denton, Texas, man is behind bars in Grayson County accused of crimes against children. The Grayson County Sheriff's Office said Kevin Alexander Lewis faces multiple charges, including indecency with a child, sexual contact, and sexual assault of a child. Lewis, 29, was arrested on...
Historic aircraft that crashed in Dallas visited Denison
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Two historic military planes collided and crashed during an air show in Dallas on Saturday. One of the planes involved in the midair collision, a World War II vintage B-17 bomber, had paid a visit to North Texas Regional Airport in Denison back in 2017.
Atoka dishes up healthy options for students
ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — Atoka Public Schools Superintendent Jay McAdams has a mission. "To provide our students what I feel like is the highest quality beef of any school in the nation," he said. McAdams said the program started as an idea about six months ago. The Choctaw Nation...
Marshall County crossbow victim investigated for hunting violations
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A man who shot himself in the leg with a crossbow is now under investigation for hunting violations. Marshall County deputies were dispatched to Whiskey Creek Road around 9 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a call for help from the wounded hunter. Game warden Trey...
Bridge projects along I-30, SH 224 to slow travel between Commerce and Greenville through January 2023
Travel between Commerce and Greenville is going to be slow going for the rest of 2022 thanks to two highway maintenance projects happening at the same time. This week, crews began work on the Interstate 30 bridge over the Sabine River on the east side of Greenville. Both eastbound and westbound traffic will be affected by work on this project in the coming weeks. Today the Greenville Herald Banner published an image from the Texas Department of Transportation showing traffic backed up on the eastbound side of I-30. A release from TxDOT says the I-30 project is scheduled to be completed in February 2023. And, for the time being, the old back way between Commerce and Greenville on State Highway 224 is also not a good option. Just east of Neylandville, the bridge over the South Sulphur River is being replaced entirely and that portion of State Highway 224 is closed in the immediate area. That project is scheduled to be completed in January 2023.
Denison tenants face another night without power
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Residents of the East Coast Apartments complex on West Crawford Street in Denison are facing another night with no electricity as temperatures begin to drop. Tenants claim their situation has grown worse since new management took over; maintenance requests are ignored, water and sewer issues...
Medical City Plano Is The First Texan Hospital To Adopt Surgical Robot
As reported previously by Local Profile, Collin County is becoming a hub for technology and its effects are reaching not just the industry, but also residents. Roughly two months after McKinney public library became the first library in Texas to use automatic robots on the public floor, Momentis Surgical, a medical device company, announced on Monday that Medical City Plano will be the first medical facility to adopt a surgical robot arm for transvaginal gynecological procedures.
Choctaw jail escapees nabbed in Mississippi
HUGO, Okla. (KTEN) — Two Choctaw County Jail inmates who escaped through the roof of that facility are now in police custody hundreds of miles from Hugo. Sheriff Terry Park said Tyler Charles Payne, 30, was nabbed Tuesday night in Lauderdale County, Mississippi. Thomas Wesley Cofer, 40, was also...
Denison Animal Services at capacity
DENISON, Texas (KTEN)—The Denison city pound is at full capacity and cannot take in any new animals. If they are unable to free up space, they will have to begin euthanizing unwanted pets. The Denison Animal Welfare Group is also at capacity and seeking foster homes and adopters for...
Driver OK after SUV veers off Highway 78 into the East Fork of the Trinity River
The driver is okay after his SUV crashed into the East Fork of the Trinity River in Collin County Tuesday. The SUV careened into the river off Highway 78 between Wylie and Lavon.
In Memoriam: James F. Johnson
The Austin College community mourns the October 31 death of Dr. James Franklin Johnson, professor emeritus of classics, and remembers fondly the life and career of the longtime colleague and friend. As word of Jim’s death spread on Facebook, posts were made about how much students had enjoyed his lectures...
Denison elementary honored as National Blue Ribbon school
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Terrell Elementary in the Denison Independent School District is one of 31 Texas schools recognized as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School. The award recognizes educational institutions across the country for academic performance and for closing achievement gaps between students. Terrell Elementary Principal Amy Neidert...
Frisco ISD adopts policy making students use bathrooms according to gender assigned when they were born
FRISCO, Texas — Board members for the Frisco Independent School District on Monday voted 7-0 to approve a policy that would make students use bathrooms and changing rooms throughout the district according to the gender they were assigned at birth. However, the policy explicitly states that it would not...
Fruitvale Man Jailed On Felony DWI Charge
4 Others Booked On Misdemeanor Intoxication Charges. A 38-year-old Fruitvale man was jailed on a felony DWI charge and four others were booked in on misdemeanor intoxication charges over the Nov. 11-13 weekend. SH 19 DWI Arrest. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputies Drew Fisher and Isaac Foley reported stopping a silver...
Tenants at multiple Sherman apartment complexes go without water after property management group fails to pay utility bills
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Residents have been without water for over 24 hours and Tuesday night they faced the possibility of having no electricity. However, residents say all of the bills are paid for, at least on their end. One tenant who preferred to remain anonymous said, “Who are these...
