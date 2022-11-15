Read full article on original website
Jacoby Brissett discusses weird Deshaun Watson situation
With newly-acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson suspended for the first 11 games of the Cleveland Browns‘ 2022-23 NFL season, veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett has served as the team’s starting quarterback. But now with Watson allowed to practice ahead of his return to the field, it’s set up a little bit of a challenge during practice as Read more... The post Jacoby Brissett discusses weird Deshaun Watson situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New Signing: Colts Sign Former Houston Texans Starter
The Indianapolis Colts are addressing the depth in their linebacker group as they announced on Tuesday that they have signed linebacker Tyrell Adams to the practice squad while also releasing Darrell Daniels from the practice squad. The Colts (4-5-1) placed starting MIKE linebacker Shaquille Leonard on Injured Reserve last week,...
Photos Of Deshaun Watson's New House Are Going Viral
Deshaun Watson returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since receiving an 11-game suspension amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. Before playing his first game with the Cleveland Browns, the quarterback reportedly purchased a $5.4 million house in Hunting Valley, Ohio. Via Front Office Sports, the five-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom mansion...
Yardbarker
Deshaun Watson VIDEO: Texans Ex First Browns Season Practice
Watson was traded during the offseason to Cleveland in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a fifth-round pick. As a result, the Texans now own the Browns' No. 12 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, giving them two first-round picks. Watson played four seasons in Houston after...
Deshaun Watson’s return to Browns practice upstaged by severe outlook for Week 11 showdown vs. Bills
Deshaun Watson is inching closer to a return to game action in the NFL. On Wednesday, he was finally able to practice with the Cleveland Browns, with his 11-game suspension nearing its end. But what was talked about more than Watson’s return to practice in the Browns locker rooms was the looming heavy snowfall in Cleveland’s road game on Sunday against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, per James Palmer of the NFL Network.
Ravens Remaining Schedule Could Be Deceivingly Tough
The Ravens have a favorable schedule over the second half of the season. But in the NFL, anything can happen and these upcoming games can be deceivingly tough.
Clayton News Daily
Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell Jokes About Missed Penalty vs. Bills
During the Vikings’ close 33–30 win over the Bills on Sunday, it was later discovered that the officials missed a call on Buffalo in overtime when they had 12 defensive men on the field. Even though this missed call didn’t impact the outcome of the game, it didn’t...
Yardbarker
Texans Set To Receive High Draft Pick From Browns If Draft Was Today
Fans who see the Cleveland Browns and their 3-6 record for the season can’t be happy. However, the anger sets in with fans with this record when they see the Houston Texans holding their 2023 first-round pick. While some might have forgotten, the Texans made a wise move to...
Clayton News Daily
Rams QB Matthew Stafford returns to practice
Matthew Stafford is back. The Los Angeles Rams starting quarterback returned to practice as a full participant Wednesday after missing last week's game with a concussion. He's expected to start Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. His return couldn't come at a more crucial time. The Rams (3-6) are in...
Browns QB Has Brutally Honest Admission On Deshaun Watson's Return
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was permitted to return to practice on Wednesday. The Browns still have two more games with backup QB Jacoby Brissett at the helm before Watson can make his return to in-game action in Week 13. During his media availability on Wednesday, Brissett was asked about...
NFL
Deshaun Watson returns to Browns practice for first time since 11-game suspension
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time since his 11-game suspension for violating the league's personal-conduct policy took effect on Aug. 30. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanksi declined to go into details on how the team plans to divide practice reps between Watson...
Clayton News Daily
Cavaliers-Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Props
The last week and change has been difficult for the Cavaliers and Bucks. Both teams, still near the top of the Eastern Conference standings, ripped off more wins in a row earlier this season than many teams have on the year. Still, they are both stumbling into this Wednesday night Central Division showdown.
