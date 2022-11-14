Read full article on original website
Joe Burrow makes guarantee before Bengals Week 11 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) will head to Pittsburgh on a mission to get their first win in the AFC North against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. In the first meeting between the Bengals and Steelers, it was Pittsburgh who came out on top 23-20. The Steelers are 3-6 on the year and sit at the bottom of the division currently.
Tri-City Herald
Here’s the Latest on Bengals Star Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's hip injury is healing, but he isn't expected to return this week, league sources tell All Bengals. Chase, 22, is recovering from a hairline fracture in his hip. Once that heals, he should be able to return to the field. "No update...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Bengals-Steelers, pick
The Cincinnati Bengals are traveling to Pennsylvania to square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Week 11 NFL matchup. The Bengals are well rested after a bye week, while the Steelers are flying high after a 20-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Here's everything you need from a...
Yardbarker
The 2022 Seattle Seahawks are the 2021 Cincinnati Bengals
The 2022 Seattle Seahawks have outperformed expectations immensely. Their “storyline” is similar to a team from the last NFL season. The Cincinnati Bengals came out of nowhere last season to make a Super Bowl appearance after finishing 4-11-1 in 2020. At 6-4 this year, the Seattle Seahawks appear to be following in Cincy’s footsteps.
Zac Taylor reveals Bengals contacted Larry Ogunjobi before he signed with Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t end up getting defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi back this past offseason in free agency after his deal fell through with Chicago. But they apparently tried before he went to the Steelers. According to Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, the team was 100 percent in contact...
WKRC
The Skinny: 5 things to consider as Bengals head into last 8 games of season
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals come off their bye week with a game at the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday (4:25 p.m. on Local 12) and here are five storylines of note heading into the second "half" of the season and a final record prediction:. 5. Special teams don't need to...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals Reacts Survey Week 11
Following a much-needed bye week, the Cincinnati Bengals are back to work this week as they hit the road to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cincinnati will be looking for a little revenge this time around after falling to Pittsburgh in overtime back in Week 1. The Bengals also need this win to keep pace with the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North. Baltimore is currently up a game in the division race.
Bengals liked Steelers WR George Pickens before he landed in Pittsburgh
Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan says the team really liked Pittsburgh Steelers wideout George Pickens during the run up to the 2022 NFL draft. Before his team plays the Steelers on Sunday, Callahan said the following about the second-round pick, according to ESPN’s Ben Baby: “We saw him as a first-round talent… He’s a very good wide receiver. I wish he didn’t go to Pittsburgh.”
Bengals' Brian Callahan again raised as head coach candidate
For what feels like a few years now, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan has been highlighted as a younger head coach candidate to know. In the past, some of that has been simple connecting the dots alongside some thoughts from those around league itself. And it’s a topic coming...
Steelers 5-point home underdogs against Bengals
Despite beating the Cincinnati Bengals on the road in Week One, the Pittsburgh Steelers are underdogs at home this week in the rematch. According to Tipico Sportsbook, Pittsburgh is currently a five-point underdog to the Bengals despite coming off a big win over the New Orleans Saints. In the first...
Yardbarker
Bengals Tried Out Three Defensive Players
Philon, 28, was drafted by the Chargers in the sixth round in 2015 out of Arkansas. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,400,588 rookie contract with the Chargers and signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Cardinals in 2019, only to release him before the start of the regular season.
Bengals have eyes on 'relaunch' date for Ja'Marr Chase
The Cincinnati Bengals have a set return date in mind for star wideout Ja’Marr Chase. Chase avoided injured reserve but remains on crutches as of early this week. The projected timeline was never a return for this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the plan...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Bengals players surprise students by visiting classroom
CINCINNATI — Students at DePaul Cristo Rey High School got quite the surprise Tuesday. Cincinnati Bengals players stopped by to visit classrooms, signing autographs and posing for photos with students. Each student even got some Bengals swag to represent the team this season. And the players even got a...
Yardbarker
Pair of Former Bengals QBs Selected in XFL Draft
Two former Bengals QBs got drafted to XFL teams as the league reboots for a second time since going under in the early-2000s. The St. Louis Battlehawks and Arlington Renegades selected A.J. McCarron and Drew Plitt. McCarron had the most run in a Bengals uniform, playing for the franchise from...
247Sports
Cincinnati the first offer for 2025 OT Parker Harden
Pickerington (Ohio) Central is one of the top football programs in the state of Ohio and over the years the Tigers have produced dozens of Division I prospects. Offensive tackle Parker Harden looks to be the next man up for the Tigers in the 2025 class as he recently picked up his first offer from Cincinnati.
