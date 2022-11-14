ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tri-City Herald

Here’s the Latest on Bengals Star Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's hip injury is healing, but he isn't expected to return this week, league sources tell All Bengals. Chase, 22, is recovering from a hairline fracture in his hip. Once that heals, he should be able to return to the field. "No update...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Bengals-Steelers, pick

The Cincinnati Bengals are traveling to Pennsylvania to square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Week 11 NFL matchup. The Bengals are well rested after a bye week, while the Steelers are flying high after a 20-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Here's everything you need from a...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

The 2022 Seattle Seahawks are the 2021 Cincinnati Bengals

The 2022 Seattle Seahawks have outperformed expectations immensely. Their “storyline” is similar to a team from the last NFL season. The Cincinnati Bengals came out of nowhere last season to make a Super Bowl appearance after finishing 4-11-1 in 2020. At 6-4 this year, the Seattle Seahawks appear to be following in Cincy’s footsteps.
SEATTLE, WA
Cincy Jungle

Bengals Reacts Survey Week 11

Following a much-needed bye week, the Cincinnati Bengals are back to work this week as they hit the road to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cincinnati will be looking for a little revenge this time around after falling to Pittsburgh in overtime back in Week 1. The Bengals also need this win to keep pace with the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North. Baltimore is currently up a game in the division race.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals liked Steelers WR George Pickens before he landed in Pittsburgh

Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan says the team really liked Pittsburgh Steelers wideout George Pickens during the run up to the 2022 NFL draft. Before his team plays the Steelers on Sunday, Callahan said the following about the second-round pick, according to ESPN’s Ben Baby: “We saw him as a first-round talent… He’s a very good wide receiver. I wish he didn’t go to Pittsburgh.”
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Bengals Tried Out Three Defensive Players

Philon, 28, was drafted by the Chargers in the sixth round in 2015 out of Arkansas. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,400,588 rookie contract with the Chargers and signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Cardinals in 2019, only to release him before the start of the regular season.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Bengals players surprise students by visiting classroom

CINCINNATI — Students at DePaul Cristo Rey High School got quite the surprise Tuesday. Cincinnati Bengals players stopped by to visit classrooms, signing autographs and posing for photos with students. Each student even got some Bengals swag to represent the team this season. And the players even got a...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Pair of Former Bengals QBs Selected in XFL Draft

Two former Bengals QBs got drafted to XFL teams as the league reboots for a second time since going under in the early-2000s. The St. Louis Battlehawks and Arlington Renegades selected A.J. McCarron and Drew Plitt. McCarron had the most run in a Bengals uniform, playing for the franchise from...
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Cincinnati the first offer for 2025 OT Parker Harden

Pickerington (Ohio) Central is one of the top football programs in the state of Ohio and over the years the Tigers have produced dozens of Division I prospects. Offensive tackle Parker Harden looks to be the next man up for the Tigers in the 2025 class as he recently picked up his first offer from Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH

