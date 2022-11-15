Read full article on original website
Maine geologists discover potentially valuable deposit of critical minerals near Presque Isle
A team of federal, state and University of Maine geologists says it has found a rare deposit of potentially valuable minerals on part of Pennington Mountain in Aroostook County. These elements are on a list of several dozen critical minerals that federal officials say are important for manufacturing electronics and...
Discovery of Rare Minerals Could Change Maine’s Aroostook County Forever
While politics and election results have dominated the news cycle over the past several weeks, a scientific discovery in northern Maine could have a far-reaching effect on people's lives in Aroostook County. According to USGS.gov, rare and critical minerals have been discovered in remote areas of the county that could lead to a future that looks very different from the present.
Looks Like Bangor’s First Flakes Are Gonna Fly on Wednesday
How is this possible? It was 70 degrees last week!. I will never stop ringing the bell that Mother Nature is either bi-polar, or she just gives us all the leftover weather no one wants. Maine rarely gets good, steady weather. If it's bright and sunny, the wind blows like crazy. If it's nasty weather, it comes at the weirdest times. Like this year, winter may start a little earlier than it seems like it should.
wabi.tv
Snowy morning in Aroostook County
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - People in Aroostook County woke up to a winter wonderland Monday. Three-year-old Garrett Anderson of Caribou was all smiles this morning. His mom, former TV5 producer, Chelsey Anderson snapped pictures of Garrett making his first snowman of the season. Over in Stockholm, Devin Chenevert took beautiful...
nbcboston.com
Snow Falls in Northern Maine; More Likely to Come for Parts of New England
It's that time of the year. Snow was falling at a pretty good clip Sunday night in northern Maine. A video posted to Twitter by the National Weather Service's bureau in Caribou shows the wet flakes falling, and even sticking to the ground. Workers at the National Weather Service reported...
Aroostook County Storm Closings & Cancellations for Wednesday, Nov. 16th
A mid-November snowstorm bearing down on the region has led schools and many offices in Aroostook County to close early on Wednesday. The National Weather Service is forecasting anywhere from 4 to 12 inches of new snow from south to north by the time the storm winds down late Wednesday evening. Heavy snow may mix with sleet and freezing rain at times, making travel difficult.
Caribou, Maine Police Rescue Dog Left in Closet of Abandoned Home
Very few images flood people with more emotions than seeing a photo of an abused and uncared for animal. Shared on Facebook, the Caribou, Maine Police Department touched a nerve on Wednesday night when they shared an unfortunate story as they searched for the public's help in gathering more information on a scared dog and an abandoned house.
Winter Storm Warning Posted in Aroostook County for Wednesday, November 16th
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Wednesday and Wednesday night in northern Aroostook County for what could be the biggest November snowstorm in four years. Forecasters expect heavy snow mixed with sleet beginning around midday on Wednesday with 6 to 10 inches of new snow...
NECN
Snow Totals: Why We Didn't See Much Accumulation From This Storm
While it’s very hard to send someone up to measure on top of every mountain top, general snowfall amounts came in a bit below expectations with our first storm of the season. We are still awaiting numbers from Northern Maine, where the snow will continue through the evening. Aroostook County likely has snow totals over 6” by the end of the storm.
Multiple Departments Battle Fully Involved Fire in Woodland, Maine
The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a fire at a two story garage at 179 Brown Road in Woodland on Monday afternoon. Firefighters from multiple departments started battling the fully involved blaze around 2:34 p.m. on November 14, 2022. The Caribou Fire & Ambulance Department, the Presque Isle Fire Department, the Washburn Fire & Rescue and the Limestone Vol. Fire Department were all involved.
pihsanchor.com
Area homeless leave local hotels
On Monday, October 31, homeless people who had been staying in Presque Isle were released from the hotels where they were staying, including the Presque Isle Inn and Convention Center and the Crown Park Inn in Caribou. Occupancy at both hotels was funded by the ERA (Emergency Rental Assistance program). There were about 100 residents staying in rooms between these two locations who have since been relocated, and about 20 were still needing housing, according to Krystal Bechard, Program Associate for ACAP’s Rental Assistance Program. When they left the hotels, some found apartments, some transitioned to staying with friends and family, a few are still able to be at the hotels and those who refused help are out in the cold.
