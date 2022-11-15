ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Fans Think Effie Is Related to Kanan

By Aramide Tinubu
Effie Morales (Alix Lapri) has become a major power player in Power Book II: Ghost . She is now one of the most trusted people in Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) and Brayden Westen’s (Gianni Paolo) inner circle. In fact, the pair quickly learned that they can rely on her.

Still, so much of who Effie is has remained unclear. Now fans think that Effie is related to Kanan Stark.

Alix Lapri as Effie Morales in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

Effie’s backstory will be revealed in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3

Though Effie has been around since Power , there is so much fans don’t know about the character other than she’s brilliant, grew up in poverty, and began selling drugs in order to make ends meet financially. Thankfully, fans can expect to learn a lot more about the fan-favorite character in Ghost Season 3.

“Effie’s mom is a mess. But I’ll tell you about that later,” Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp revealed in a 2020 Instagram Live . “And if you guys remember, close readers of the series, Effie’s brother is dead. He was murdered, so keep that in mind.”

Fans think Effie is related to Kanan

Since so much of Effie’s past remains cloudy, fans believe that the Yale student actually has a connection to Kanan, who was a mentor of sorts to Tariq. Fans believe that she could either be Kanan’s long-lost daughter or the daughter of Kanan’s uncle, Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays), and Jessica (Natalee Linz).

Since she is far too young to exist in the Power Book III: Raising Kanan Universe , fans believe that she could be another wild card in the Power Universe, adding to the feud between the Kanan and the St. Patricks.

Fans believe that Lou Lou could have turned his life around, only to be killed, leaving Effie to fend for herself.

RELATED: ‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Brandy Wants to Join Show: ‘I Played a Whole Gangster’ Before

Effie and Tariq’s relationship will change in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3

At present, Tariq and Effie are closer than they’ve ever been. In fact, Effie is one of the only people in the world that Tariq trusts. Fans of the Power Universe will recall that the pair met in high school and had a falling out before reconnecting in college.

“They kind of understand each other,” Rainey told TV Fanatic . “I feel like out of everyone in Tariq’s universe, Effie is the one that understands him the most. She understands him more than he understands himself. So just seeing them and her trying to be there for him. Also, you see their differences too, so it’s dope seeing their relationship this season, especially.”

However, once Tariq discovers that Effie is responsible for his ex-girlfriend Lauren’s (Paige Hurd) death, the duo will never be the same.

“Yeah, um, not good,” Lapri said on The Wayne Ayers Podcast about Effie and Tariq’s relationship in season 3. “Not particularly the best. I think that he will be like, ‘Tasha, I’ve just lost the love of my life.’ Like back in OG Power days, that’s literally what this situation is like. He’s just lost somebody that he really really loves. He’s having a hard time dealing with her death. Effie is someone that he can confide in, and he does love Effie too. But it’s tough because it’s very hard to love and mourn at the same time.”

RELATED: ‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Courtney A. Kemp Chose Tariq as the Focus for the Show for 1 Reason

