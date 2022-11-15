ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser Hints at More Beth and Rip Flashbacks in Season 5

By Erica Scassellati
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Beth and Rip are one of the most beloved couples in Yellowstone . The pair have a complicated history that stretches back long before the series began. Thankfully, Yellowstone fills in some of the blanks with flashbacks to the pair’s childhood. In season 5, Cole Hauser stated the series would show Beth and Rip as teens and young adults.

[Warning: Yellowstone Season 5 premiere spoilers ahead.]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U8AN6_0jAteUhJ00
Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler in ‘Yellowstone’ | Paramount Network

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 brought back young Beth and Rip in the two-hour premiere

In the two-hour Yellowstone Season 5 premiere, Kylie Rogers and Kyle Red Silverstein return as young Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler. In the first flashback, Beth asks Rip on a date on the day before she leaves for college.

They head to a bar in town, and Beth flirts to convince the bartender to let her order a martini. This makes Rip uncomfortable. Beth and Rip get into a fight, and he heads home. Back at the ranch, Beth returns with another man and kisses him in front of Rip.

In another flashback. Josh Lucas returned to his role as young John Dutton. This time, John encounters a construction crew spraying chemicals that are killing his cattle.

John has Rip and another ranch hand destroy the crew’s equipment, then spray the chemicals all over the head builder’s house. They knock him out on the front lawn, and the man wakes up screaming, covered in the “EPA-approved” chemicals.

Cole Hauser hints at more Beth and Rip flashbacks in season 5

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight , Cole Hauser teased what’s next for Beth and Rip in Yellowstone Season 5. “It’s never really bliss, but it’s an interesting season in the sense that Taylor wrote some really wonderful stuff and heartfelt stuff,” Hauser said. “You get to see more into their past as young adults and teenagers, and they did a great job with the actor and actress. They’re phenomenal.”

Kylie Rogers, who plays young Beth, is an 18-year-old actor from Texas. She has already made appearances in quite a few other popular TV shows, including CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Chicago P.D., and Once Upon a Time in Wonderland.

Kyle Red Silverstein portrays young Rip Wheeler. The 20-year-old actor costarred with Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore in Warner Brothers’ Memorial Day comedy Blended . He has also appeared in American Horror Stories, Black-ish, Grey’s Anatomy , and House .

Beth and Rip’s backstory so far

So far, Yellowstone has shown very significant flashbacks to Beth and Rip’s childhood. Rip came to work for John Dutton after his father killed his mother and brother. He killed his own father, and John offered him a second chance in exchange for loyalty and hard work.

The series also flashed back to the day Beth’s mother, Evelyn, died. She was riding horses with a young Beth and Kayce. Beth was nervous, which caused her horse to spook the horse Evelyn was riding. Evelyn’s horse fell on top of her and crushed her. She died shortly after, and Beth never stopped blaming herself.

Finally, Yellowstone Season 3 revealed why Beth hates Jamie. When they were teenagers, Rip got Beth pregnant, and she went to Jamie for help. Jamie took her to a clinic that required sterilization when abortions were performed.

However, Jamie felt that he couldn’t take Beth to another clinic because word would get out about the procedure. He then agreed to his sister’s sterilization without telling her.

New episodes of season 5 of Yellowstone premiere Sunday nights on Paramount Network.

RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’: What Happened to John Dutton’s Wife?

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

