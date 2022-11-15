Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
valleynewslive.com
“Dream come true.”: Mi Barrio Dominican food truck upgrading to full kitchen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A well-known Fargo food truck is continuing to spice things up in the metro, but in a bigger way. Mi Barrio Dominican Cuisine has taken over the café inside Fargo’s Big Top Bingo on 25th St. S., and is ready to re-open to the public this Saturday, Nov. 19 to serve up the sunny Caribbean to the snowy Valley.
fargomonthly.com
Bringing a New Allure to the DL Home Improvement Scene
Interior Designers Open New Home Improvement Store in Detroit Lakes. The team at Design 2 Sell have been up to some big projects lately, some of which we have had the privilege to share, like Bucks Mill Brewing, and most recently the opening of their brand new studio in Detroit Lakes, Allure. We sat down with the team to get an inside look at this new studio and learn more about the exciting things happening in the interior design world.
lakesarearadio.net
City of Detroit Lakes Reopens West Lake Drive
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The city of Detroit Lakes reopened West Lake Drive, Tuesday. That stretch of West Lake Drive has been closed for nearly the entire summer as crews have been working on narrowing the roadway, adding curb and gutter, new sanitary sewer services, and adding a multi-use trail on the East side of the roadway.
valleynewslive.com
Dogleg North Lounge & Indoor Golf opening in north Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As the temperatures continue to dip, a new facility is opening for golf-lovers to enjoy the sport indoors. Dogleg North Lounge & Indoor Golf is opening in December of 2022, according to their website. Dogleg North will be offering indoor golf, food and drinks...
valleynewslive.com
P!NK announces Summer Carnival Stadium Tour with stop in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Three-time Grammy Award-winning singer, performer, and international pop icon P!NK is coming to the FARGODOME. Pink will perform in Fargo on August 19 with special guests Grouplove and KidCutUp. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Monday, November 21 at 10am. More information...
valleynewslive.com
Local retirement center is closing its doors leaving residents searching for new homes
LIDGERWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Nearly two dozen residents of a local retirement center will soon have to move out. Dakota Estates in Lidgerwood is closing its doors, forcing its residents and employees to find new homes and jobs by the end of the year. “They have bingo twice...
lakesarearadio.net
‘Wheels Fall Off’ Train Car Traveling Through Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – BNSF workers continued to work on a rail line in Detroit Lakes along Highway 10 after a train car malfunction late Monday afternoon. An axle on one of the BNSF cars malfunctioned, Monday afternoon between Randolph Road and Highway 10 in Detroit Lakes. It appears the wheels came off a hopper car causing a backup for local car and train traffic. The incident damaged railroad ties and sensors.
JUST ANNOUNCED: A Major Pop Artist Is Coming To North Dakota!
Dream of warmer days, and start planning your trip to Fargo; a major pop artist is coming to North Dakota next Summer. P!nk with special guests Brandi Carlile and KidCutUp will be performing at the Fargodome Saturday, August 19th. Tickets to the show go on sale next Monday (November 21st) at 10 am CT.
Golf Digest
Watch an intense ice storm wreak havoc on a Fargo driving range
If you've ever seen the classic movie "Fargo," you probably associate freezing conditions with that part of the country. There are the icy roads. Icy ponds. Icy parking lots. William H. Macy's character losing his shit using an ice scraper on his car. Point is, there's a lot of ice (as well as blood), and, well, the videos you're about to see aren't going to change your perception.
fargomonthly.com
A Look Inside Courts Plus
Courts Plus has served the community as a space for active adult and children programming, fun and engaging celebration spots and more. They continue to offer a variety of programming geared toward children’s health, education and entertainment. They offer child watch for guardians enjoying the facility, evening programming like their Kids’ Night Out event every month and so much more!
The Best Places To Ski, Snowboard, & Sled In North Dakota
Winter in North Dakota can be rough. The temperatures drop below zero, the snow never melts, and the daylight is fleeting. If you're trying to find the joy and some happiness this Winter, this might be just the thing to cure your Winter blues. Ski't Ski't. If you haven't given...
valleynewslive.com
Take or give items at 3 new Mini Food Pantries
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A nationwide, grassroots movement of mini food pantries has made its way to the area. The YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties just announced the locations for what they call a ‘crowdsourced solution’ to immediate and local needs. The mini food pantries...
fargounderground.com
Rock Legends Chicago Announce Bluestem Outdoor Show In May
Promoter Jade Presents has announced that the band Chicago will play outdoors at the Bluestem Amphitheater in Moorhead, MN on Sunday, May 21, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 18. Hailed as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era,...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
City of Moorhead in negotiations to purchase land for new fire station
(Fargo, ND) -- Plans are moving forward to build a new fire station in the City of Moorhead. "Station 1 is going to stay. We're still working with MNDOT on how that solution is going to be and we're in negotiations for land for Station 3 with developers in the area and those plans are moving forward and we expect some more comprehensive plans when the fire chief selection process is done in the next 30 to 45 days or so when we have a new head of the department on board by the first of January," said Interim Fire Chief Jeff Wallin. He did not say when groundbreaking for the new station might happen.
newsdakota.com
Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Winter has arrived with a pretty white snow here and though it is easy to complain, winter brings a beauty of its own. It also makes for some sore muscles from clean-up, but when finished, generally our homes are still standing. That said, think of the people in Florida and other places where homes have been swept away by tornadoes and hurricanes. So let’s count our Blessings and embrace our winter.
valleynewslive.com
Car slides into Buffalo river near Moorhead
NEAR MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One driver is lucky a slide-off near Moorhead didn’t result in more serious injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol says roads were snow covered along I-94 east of Moorhead by the Buffalo river around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. Sgt. Jesse Grabow...
valleynewslive.com
Salvation Army in need of volunteers
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Salvation Army is getting ready to kick off its Red Kettle Christmas Campaign in the Fargo-Moorhead area for their 125th year anniversary. There’s just one problem, they need volunteers. The signature red kettles will be placed near entrances of various local businesses...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police lieutenant says department issuing more "quality of life" citations downtown
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo Police lieutenant says the department is writing more citations while dealing with one particular crime category downtown. "For some of the quality of life concerns that we deal with in downtown, the largest one that we see often is possession of alcohol or consuming alcohol in public, open container in public, which is against city ordinance," said Bill Ahlfeldt.
740thefan.com
Man rescued after becoming trapped in grain bin northwest of Fargo
COLGATE, N.D. (KFGO) – A man was taken to a Fargo hospital by ambulance after he was rescued from a grain bin on a farm in Colgate northwest of Fargo. Steele County Sheriff Wayne Beckman says the victim was awake and talking after the rescue. Beckman says the Page and Hope volunteer fire departments answered the call, at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.
From San Diego To Bismarck, Life Is An Amazing Journey
"Are you running from the law?" I can't tell you how many times I've been asked that since I moved to Fargo, North Dakota back in 2014. You see I am from San Diego, California. I have learned that it is impossible to compare one city to the next, sure there are going to be key factors, like the weather for instance. Also, many people prefer living in a large town, they seem to expect more businesses are available, like more restaurants and a lot more things to do. True, I guess, but I value the quality of life, and I found that a long way from home.
Comments / 0