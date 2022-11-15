Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Teacher suspended by Texan school for alleged racists ideologyAsh JurbergPflugerville, TX
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
No. 11 Texas makes 13 3s, routs No. 2 Gonzaga 93-74
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tyrese Hunter scored 26 points and a led a 3-point shooting spree for No. 11 Texas that carried the Longhorns to a 93-74 win over No. 2 Gonzaga on Wednesday night. Hunter, last season’s Big 12 freshman of the year at Iowa State, was 9-of-14...
Citrus County Chronicle
Hunter scores 26, No. 11 Texas dominates No. 2 Gonzaga 93-74
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tyrese Hunter seemed to be getting farther and farther away every time he let another 3-pointer fly. No distance seemed out of his range.
Citrus County Chronicle
Arizona company adds $1B solar power parts plant in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Arizona-based First Solar Inc. has selected Alabama as the site of a more than $1 billion factory that will manufacture modules that generate solar power, the company announced Wednesday. First Solar said in a statement that the plant, to be located in Lawrence County in...
Citrus County Chronicle
Officials: Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle. It’s the 23rd panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 25 total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Citrus County Chronicle
Texas executes man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son, 7
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection...
Citrus County Chronicle
Board fires schools chief after Parkland massacre report
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The superintendent of Florida's second-largest school district was fired after a late-night motion from a board member appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis following a grand jury report into the Parkland school massacre. The board voted 5-4 to dismiss Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Florida’s phosphate ‘gold rush’
FLORAL CITY — What gold did for California in the mid-1800s, phosphate did for Central Florida in the late 1800s to early 1900s — especially in Floral City.
Citrus County Chronicle
Oklahoma prepares to execute man for 3-year-old's killing
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma plans to execute a man Thursday for the torture slaying of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son in 1993. Richard Stephen Fairchild, who turns 63 on Thursday, is set to receive a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Fairchild, an ex-Marine, was convicted of killing Adam Broomhall after the child wet the bed. Prosecutors say Fairchild held both sides of his body against a scorching furnace, then threw him into a table. The child never regained consciousness and died later that day.
Citrus County Chronicle
Report: California likely to have $25 billion budget deficit
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will likely have a $25 billion budget deficit next year, state officials announced Wednesday, ending a run of historic surpluses and acting as a warning to other states about a potential recession. Democratic-controlled California taxes rich people more than other states, meaning most of...
Citrus County Chronicle
Arizona voters reject effort to enact stricter voter ID law
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona voters who overwhelmingly cast their ballots by mail have rejected a measure that would have would have required them to add more information to the simple signature and date they now put on the back of the return envelope. Proposition 309 also would have eliminated...
Citrus County Chronicle
Democrats hold on to US House seat in Maine via ranked vote
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Democrats held on to a swing district in Maine, as two-term U.S. Rep. Jared Golden beat back a challenge from a former congressman via ranked choice voting for the second time in four years. Golden won reelection via the ranked round, Maine’s secretary of state,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Alabama man sentenced to death for 2018 triple homicide
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala (AP) — A man convicted of killing three people, including a 7-year-old boy, in robberies that netted $600 was sentenced to death on Monday by a judge who called him “a reason for the death penalty to exist.”. A judge handed down the death sentence to...
Citrus County Chronicle
Man who threatened plane crash into Walmart dies in prison
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An airport worker who flew a stolen twin-engine plane erratically over north Mississippi for hours and threatened to crash into a Walmart store has died in federal prison while awaiting trial, federal authorities said Wednesday. The U.S. Bureau of Prisons said in a statement that...
Comments / 0